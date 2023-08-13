FRA vs LUX Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for ECS Switzerland T10, Match 9

The 9th match of the ECS Switzerland T10 will see Luxembourg (LUX) square off against France (FRA) at the Stadiom Grundenmoos in St Gallen on Sunday, August 13.

Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the FRA vs LUX Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, best player picks and the pitch report.

Luxembourg have won none of their last five matches of the season. France, on the other hand, has won two of their last four matches of the season. Luxembourg will give it their all to win the match but France are expected to win this nail-biting encounter.

FRA vs LUX Match Details

The 9th match of the ECS Switzerland T10 will be played on August 13 at the Stadiom Grundenmoos in St Gallen. The game is set to take place at 6:30 pm IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

FRA vs LUX, Match 9

Date and Time: 13 August, 6:30 pm IST

Venue: Stadiom Grundenmoos, St Gallen

Pitch Report

The pitch looks well-balanced so batters who are tactically sound will be able to score on this pitch. Both teams will prefer to bat second on this pitch.

FRA vs LUX Form Guide

LUX - Won 0 of their last 5 matches

FRA - Won 2 of their last 4 matches

FRA vs LUX Probable Playing XI

LUX Playing XI

No injury updates.

Edmund Packard, Vivek Dixit, Jatin Madan, Kamal Soukhiya, Asgar Ali, Sambhav Puri, Rupesh Bingu (wk), Akhilesh Kumar, Izhar Hussain, Mayank Nagayach, Milad Momand.

FRA Playing XI

No injury updates.

Zain Ahmad, Mukhtar Ali Ghulami, Lingeswaran Canessane, Usman Khan, Noman Amjad, Pirakajan Pirabakaran, Hevit Alodin Jackson, Dawood Ahmadzai (wk), Rahmatullah Mangal, Rohullah Mangal, Ibrahim Jabarkhel.

FRA vs LUX Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

L Canessane

L Canessane is no doubt the best wicket-keeper pick for today's match as he will bat in the top order and has a high chance of scoring well. He is expected to play well in today's match. H Alodin is another good pick for today's nail-biting match.

Batters

Z Ahmed

V Dixit and Z Ahmed are the two best batter picks for the Dream11 team. U Riaz played exceptionally well in the last series so he is also a good pick for today's Dream11 fantasy team.

All-rounders

K Soukhiya

N Amjad and K Soukhiya are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team as they are batting in the top order and also completing their quota of overs. J Madan is another good pick for today's Dream11 match.

Bowlers

R Mangal

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are S Puri and R Mangal. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few matches and are also expected to bowl in death overs. M Momand is another good pick for the Dream11 team.

FRA vs LUX match captain and vice-captain choices

K Soukhiya

K Soukhiya will bat in the top order and also complete his quota of overs, making him the safest pick for the captaincy. He is expected to play a crucial role in today's nail-biting match. Soukhiya has earned 283 points in the last five matches.

N Amjad

Since the pitch is well-balanced, you can make N Amjad the captain of the grand league teams as he will bat in the middle order and bowl crucial overs for his team. He has earned 331 points in the last four matches.

5 Must-Picks for FRA vs LUX, Match 9

N Amjad

K Soukhiya

Z Ahmad

R Mangal

E Packard

France vs Luxembourg Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is well-balanced, it is advisable to pick at least three all-rounders, who will bat at the top order and also bowl their quota of overs. Making them the captain or vice-captain is another good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

France vs Luxembourg Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicket-keeper: L Canessane.

Batters: Z Ahmad, V Dixit, M Ghulami, U Riaz.

All-rounders: K Soukhiya, N Amjad, A Ali.

Bowlers: E Packard, M Momand, R Mangal.

France vs Luxembourg Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicket-keeper: L Canessane.

Batters: Z Ahmad, V Dixit, A Ali.

All-rounders: K Soukhiya, N Amjad.

Bowlers: E Packard, M Momand, R Mangal, I Jabarkhel, S Puri.