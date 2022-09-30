FRA vs LUX Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats and Pitch Report for ECC T10 2022, Eliminator

The Eliminator match of the ECC T10 2022 will see France (FRA) lock horns with Luxembourg (LUX) at the Cartama Oval in Spain on Friday (September 30). Ahead of this nail-biting match, here's all you need to know about the FRA vs LUX Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips and the pitch report.

France are among the weakest teams in this year's ECC tournament as they have won only two of their last eight games. Luxembourg, on the other hand, are among the strongest teams as they have won four of their last eight matches.

France will give it their all to win the match and make a comeback in the tournament. However, Luxembourg have a better squad and are expected to win this nail-biting encounter.

FRA vs LUX Match Details

The Eliminator match of the ECC T10 2022 will be played on September 30 at the Cartama Oval in Spain. The game is set to take place at 5:00 PM IST.

FRA vs LUX, Eliminator

Date and Time: September 30, 2022, 5:00 PM IST

Venue: Cartama Oval, Spain

Pitch Report

The surface at the Cartama Oval in Spain looks well-balanced. There are plenty of opportunities for both batters and bowlers. The last match played on this pitch was between Belgium and France, where a total of 168 runs were scored at a loss of 15 wickets in 20 overs.

FRA vs LUX Form Guide

FRA - L L L L L W W L

LUX - W W L W W L L L

FRA vs LUX Probable Playing XI

FRA Playing XI

No injury updates.

Noman Amjad (c), Lingeswaran Canessane, Hevit Alodin Jackson (wk), Ibrahim Jabarkhel, Zain Ahmad, Rahmatullah Mangal, Suventhiran Santhirakumaran, Abdulmalik Jabarkhel, Abdul Mahathir, Dawood Ahmadzai, Rohullah Mangal.

LUX Playing XI

No injury updates.

LUX Playing XI

No injury updates

Timothy Barker (c), Tony Whiteman, Anoop Orsu (wk), Oscar Whiteman, Thomas Martin, William Cope, Vikram Vijh, Pankaj Malav, Mohit Dixit, Amit Dhingra, Marcus Cope.

FRA vs LUX Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

W Cope (8 matches, 54 runs, 2 wickets)

W Cope is no doubt the best wicket-keeper pick for today's match as he will bat in the top order and has a high chance of scoring well. H Alodin is another good pick for today's match.

Batters

T Barker (8 matches, 142 runs)

T Barker and J Ahamed are the two best batter picks for the Dream11 team. L Canessane has played exceptionally well in the last few matches, so he is also a good pick for today's Dream11 team.

All-rounders

Rahmatullah Mangal (8 matches, 36 runs, 13 wickets)

Rahmatullah Mangal and N Amjad are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team as they are batting in the top order and also completing their quota of overs. S Karan is another good pick for today's Dream11 team.

Bowlers

M Dixit (8 matches, 41 runs, 10 wickets)

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are Rohullah Mangal and M Dixit. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few matches and are also expected to bowl in the death overs. A Dhingra is another good pick for the Dream11 team.

FRA vs LUX match captain and vice-captain choices

Rahmatullah Mangal

Rahmatullah Mangal is expected to bat in the middle order and also complete his quota of two overs, making him the safest pick for the captaincy. He could be made the universal captain of all the grand league teams. Mangal has already smashed 36 runs and taken 13 wickets in the last eight games.

N Amjad

Since the pitch is well-balanced with opportunities for both batters and bowlers, you can make N Amjad the captain of the grand league teams. He has already smashed 119 runs and taken 8 wickets in the last eight matches.

5 Must-Picks for FRA vs LUX, Eliminator

Rohullah Mangal 9 wickets 362 points M Dixit 41 runs and 10 wickets 508 points N Amjad 119 runs and 8 wickets 467 points T Barker 142 runs 259 points Rahmatullah Mangal 36 runs and 13 wickets 510 points

France vs Luxembourg Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is well-balanced with opportunities for both batters and bowlers, it is advisable to form a balanced fantasy team. Picking experienced bowlers in the team can help you gain a lot of points. Making them the captain or vice-captain is another good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

France vs Luxembourg Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicket-keeper: W Cope

Batters: T Barker, J Ahamed, L Canessane

All-rounders: Rahmatullah Mangal, N Amjad, Z Ahmed, S Karan

Bowlers: M Dixit, Rohullah Mangal, A Dhingra

France vs Luxembourg Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicket-keeper: W Cope

Batters: T Barker, J Ahamed, L Canessane

All-rounders: Rahmatullah Mangal, N Amjad, Z Ahmed, S Karan

Bowlers: M Dixit, Rohullah Mangal, A Dhingra

