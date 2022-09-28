FRA vs LUX Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing XIs, Player Stats, Pitch Report for the European Cricket Championship, Group C, Match 12

France will take on Luxembourg in the 12th match of the European Cricket Championship at the Cartama Oval, Cartama, Spain on Wednesday, September 28. Ahead of the match, here's all you need to know about the FRA vs LUX Dream11 Fantasy prediction.

France are fifth in the group C points table, having failed to win any of their four matches. Luxembourg, on the other hand, have won three out of their four matches and are second in the group C points table.

The last time the two teams met, Luxembourg defeated France by six wickets.

FRA vs LUX Match Details

The 12th match of the European Cricket Championship will be played on September 28 at the Cartama Oval in Cartama. The match is set to take place at 5:00 pm IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

FRA vs LUX, European Cricket Championship, Group C, Match 12

Date and Time: September 28, 2022, 5:00 pm IST

Venue: The Cartama Oval, Cartama

FRA vs LUX Pitch Report

The track at the Cartama Oval Cricket Ground is a balanced one, where the batters will get full value for their shots. Meanwhile, the pacers are also expected to get some movement with the new ball in hand.

The spinners, on the other hand, will have to bowl tight lines to curb the run-rate. The last three out of the five matches played at this venue have been won by the chasing teams.

Last 5 Matches (this tournament)

Matches won by batting first: 2

Matches won by bowling first: 3

Average first innings score: 80

Average second innings score: 90

FRA vs LUX Form Guide (Last 4 matches)

France: L-L-L-L

Luxembourg: W-L-W-W

FRA vs LUX probable playing 11s for today’s match

FRA Injury/Team News

No major injury updates.

FRA Probable Playing 11

Noman Amjad (C), Lingeswaran Canessane, Hevit Alodin Jackson (WK), Ibrahim Jabarkhel, Zain Ahmad, Rahmatullah Mangal, Suventhiran Santhirakumaran, Abdulmalik Jabarkhel, Abdul Mahathir, Dawood Ahmadzai, and Rohullah Mangal.

LUX Injury/Team News

No major injury updates.

LUX Probable Playing 11

Vikram Vijh (C), Timothy Barker, Anoop Orsu (WK), William Cope, Shiv Karan Gill, Thomas Martin, Oscar Whiteman, Mohit Dixit, Eliyas Jabarkhel, Amit Dhingra, and Marcus Cope.

FRA vs LUX Dream11 Match Top Picks

Top Wicketkeeper pick

Timothy Barker (4 matches, 110 runs, Strike Rate: 220.00)

Timothy has scored 110 runs at a strike rate of 220.00 in four matches. He is an explosive batter who could prove to be valuable behind the stumps as well.

Top Batter pick

Lingeswaran Canessane (4 matches, 61 runs, Strike Rate: 145.24)

Lingeswaran has been in excellent form with the bat this tournament and is a valuable contributor higher in the batting order. He has scored 61 runs at a strike rate of 145.24 in four matches.

Top All-rounder pick

William Cope (4 matches, 35 runs and 2 wickets, Strike Rate: 109.38 and Economy Rate: 20.00)

William could be a wise multiplier choice because of his all-round abilities. He has scored 35 runs while scalping two wickets in four matches.

Top Bowler pick

Rohullah Mangal (4 matches, 5 wickets, Economy Rate: 8.06)

Rohullah will be a key figure for his side with the ball. Having played four matches, he has five wickets to his name.

FRA vs LUX match captain and vice-captain choices

Vikram Vijh

Vikram is a dependable bet for the captain's armband due to his consistent batting performances. He has scored 96 runs in four matches at a strike rate of 184.62.

William Cope

William is a capable all-rounder with the ability to take bowlers on from the first ball. He has scored 35 runs in four matches while also picking up two wickets.

5 Must-picks with players stats for FRA vs LUX Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Mohit Dixit 7 wickets in 4 matches Rahmatullah Mangal 19 runs and 7 wickets in 4 matches Noman Amjad 48 runs and 4 wickets in 4 matches Timothy Barker 110 runs in 4 matches Rohullah Mangal 4 runs and 5 wickets in 4 matches

FRA vs LUX match expert tips

Rahmatullah Mangal could prove to be a wise multiplier choice as he can contribute at a high level with both bat and ball.

Take your fantasy game to the next level! For more expert tips and suggestions on this FRA vs LUX match, click here!

FRA vs LUX Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 12, Head to Head League

FRA vs LUX Dream11 Prediction - European Cricket Championship

FRA vs LUX Dream11 Fantasy Tip - Head to Head League

Wicketkeeper: Timothy Barker

Batters: Lingeswaran Canessane, Suventhiran Santhirakumaran, Thomas Martin

All-rounders: Vikram Vijh, William Cope, Rahmatullah Mangal, Noman Amjad

Bowlers: Mohit Dixit, Rohullah Mangal, Amit Dhingra

FRA vs LUX Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 12, Grand League

FRA vs LUX Dream11 Prediction - European Cricket Championship

FRA vs LUX Dream11 Fantasy Tip - Grand League

Wicketkeeper: Timothy Barker

Batters: Lingeswaran Canessane, Thomas Martin, Tony Whiteman

All-rounders: Noman Amjad, Rahmatullah Mangal, William Cope, Shiv Karan

Bowlers: Amit Dhingra, Mohit Dixit, Rohullah Mangal

