FRA vs LUX Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing XIs, Player Stats, Pitch Report for European Cricket Championship, Group C, Match 8

France (FRA) will be up against Luxembourg (LUX) in the eighth match of the European Cricket Championship at Cartama Oval in Cartama on Tuesday, September 27. Ahead of the match, here's all you need to know about the FRA vs LUX Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s and the pitch report.

France will be very disappointed with their performances so far this season. They have lost both of their first two matches and are currently placed at the bottom of the Group C points table.

Luxembourg, on the other hand, have won both their matches so far and are currently placed at the top of the Group C points table. They will be looking forward to continuing their winning momentum in this upcoming match as well.

FRA vs LUX Match Details

The eighth match of the ECC International T10 will be played on September 27 at Cartama Oval in Cartama. The match is set to take place at 07:00 pm IST. And, the live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

FRA vs LUX, European Cricket Championship, Group C, Match 8

Date and Time: September 27, 2022, 07.00 pm IST

Venue: Cartama Oval, Cartama

FRA vs LUX Pitch Report

The pitch at the Cartama Oval in Cartama is a sporting one where the batters will get full value for their shots on this track. Meanwhile, the pacers are also expected to get some movement with the new ball in hand.

Chasing should be the preferred option, with the average first-innings score in the last five matches played at the venue being 107 runs.

Last 5 Matches (This Tournament)

Matches won by batting first: 2

Matches won by bowling first: 3

Average first innings score: 107

Average second innings score: 101

FRA vs LUX Form Guide (Last 2 matches)

France: L-L

Luxembourg: W-W

FRA vs LUX probable playing 11s for today’s match

FRA Injury/Team News

No major injury updates.

FRA Probable Playing 11

Noman Amjad (C), Lingeswaran Canessane, Hevit Alodin Jackson (WK), Ibrahim Jabarkhel, Zain Ahmad, Rahmatullah Mangal, Suventhiran Santhirakumaran, Abdulmalik Jabarkhel, Abdul Mahathir, Dawood Ahmadzai, and Rohullah Mangal.

LUX Injury/Team News

No major injury updates.

LUX Probable Playing 11

Vikram Vijh (C), Timothy Barker, Anoop Orsu (WK), William Cope, Shiv Karan Gill, Thomas Martin, Oscar Whiteman, Mohit Dixit, Eliyas Jabarkhel, Amit Dhingra, and Marcus Cope.

FRA vs LUX Dream11 Match Top Picks

Top Wicketkeeper pick

Timothy Barker (2 matches, 68 runs, Strike Rate: 242.85)

Barker is a hard-hitting batter who can score quickfire runs for his team in this upcoming match. He has scored 68 runs at an unbelievable strike rate of 242+ in his two outings.

Top Batter pick

Lingeswaran Canessane (2 matches, 47 runs, Strike Rate: 162.06)

Canessane has scored 42 runs at a strike rate of 162.06 in two matches. He is currently the leading run-scorer for France and could also play a big knock on Tuesday.

Top All-rounder pick

Rahmatullah Mangal (2 matches, 12 runs and 4 wickets, Strike Rate: 109.09 and Economy Rate: 10.00)

Mangal has done an excellent job with the ball in the last couple of matches, picking up four wickets and scoring 12 runs. He can do well with both the bat and ball in this upcoming fixture.

Top Bowler pick

Mohit Dixit (2 matches, 3 wickets, Economy Rate: 8.50)

Mohit is currently the leading wicket-taker for his side in this ongoing season with three wickets at an economy rate of 8.50. He is a quality bowler who can prove to be a valuable asset to have in your fantasy team.

FRA vs LUX match captain and vice-captain choices

Vikram Vijh

Vikram could be a wise captaincy choice for your fantasy team because of his hard-hitting abilities. He has scored 63 runs in two matches.

Noman Amjad

Amjad has scored 18 runs while picking up two wickets at an economy rate of 6.50 in two matches. He is surely a must-have pick for your fantasy team.

5 Must-picks with players stats for FRA vs LUX Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Players Players Stats Rahmatullah Mangal 12 runs and 4 wickets in 2 matches Timothy Barker 68 runs in 2 matches William Cope 22 runs and 2 wickets in 2 matches Shiv Karan Gill 41 runs and 1 wicket in 2 matches Lingeswaran Canessane 47 runs in 2 matches

FRA vs LUX match expert tips

William Cope

Cope could prove to be a great differential pick for your fantasy team on Tuesday. In two matches, he has scored 22 runs and picked up two wickets as well.

Take your fantasy game to the next level!

FRA vs LUX Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Group C-Match 8, Head to Head League

FRA vs LUX Dream11 Prediction - European Cricket Championship

Wicketkeeper: Timothy Barker

Batters: Lingeswaran Canessane, Ibrahim Jabarkhel, Thomas Martin

All-rounders: William Cope, Vikram Vijh, Noman Amjad, Rahmatullah Mangal

Bowlers: Mohit Dixit, Marcus Cope, Rohullah Mangal

FRA vs LUX Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Group C-Match 8, Grand League

FRA vs LUX Dream11 Prediction - European Cricket Championship

Wicketkeeper: Hevit Alodin Jackson

Batters: Lingeswaran Canessane, Ibrahim Jabarkhel, Thomas Martin

All-rounders: William Cope, Vikram Vijh, Noman Amjad, Rahmatullah Mangal

Bowlers: Mohit Dixit, Amit Dhingra, Rohullah Mangal

