FRA vs MAL Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats and Pitch Report for ECC T10 2022, Match 15

Match 15 of the ECC T10 2022 will see France (FRA) locking horns with Malta (MAL) at the Cartama Oval in Spain on Wednesday, September 28. Ahead of this nail-biting match, here's all you need to know about the FRA vs MAL Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips and the pitch report.

France are among the weakest teams in this year's ECC tournament as they have lost all of their last four games. Malta, on the other hand, have won two of their last four matches.

France will give it their all to win the match and make a comeback in the tournament, but Malta have a better squad and are expected to win this nail-biting encounter.

FRA vs MAL Match Details

Match 15 of the ECC T10 2022 will be played on September 27 at the Cartama Oval in Spain. The game is set to take place at 11:00 PM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

FRA vs MAL, Match 15

Date and Time: 27th September 2022, 11:00 PM IST

Venue: Cartama Oval, Spain

Pitch Report

The surface at the Cartama Oval in Spain looks well-balanced. There are plenty of opportunities for both batters and bowlers. The last match played on this pitch was between Scotland and France, where a total of 194 runs were scored at a loss of 13 wickets in 20 overs.

FRA vs MAL Form Guide

FRA - L L L L

MAL - L W W L

FRA vs MAL Probable Playing XI

FRA Playing XI

No injury updates

Noman Amjad (c), Lingeswaran Canessane, Hevit Alodin Jackson (wk), Ibrahim Jabarkhel, Zain Ahmad, Rahmatullah Mangal, Suventhiran Santhirakumaran, Abdulmalik Jabarkhel, Abdul Mahathir, Dawood Ahmadzai, Rohullah Mangal

MAL Playing XI

No injury updates

Gaurav Maithani (wk), Darshit Patankar, Eldhose Mathew, Samuel Stanislaus, Amar Sharma, Varun Prasath Thomotharam, Basil George, Azeem Sathi, Bikram Arora (c), Bilal Khan, and Waseem Abbas

FRA vs MAL Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

D Patankar (4 matches, 123 runs)

D Patankar is no doubt the best wicket-keeper pick for today's match as he will bat in the top order and has a high chance of scoring well. H Alodin is another good pick for today's match.

Batters

V Prasath (4 matches, 142 runs, 3 wickets)

V Prasath and E Mathew are the two best batsmen picks for the Dream11 team. S Stanislaus has played exceptionally well in the last few matches, so he is also a good pick for today's Dream11 team.

All-rounders

N Amjad (4 matches, 48 runs, 4 wickets)

B George and N Amjad are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team as they are batting in the top order and also completing their quota of overs. Rahmatullah Mangal is another good pick for today's Dream11 team.

Bowlers

B Khan (4 matches, 28 runs, 4 wickets)

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are Rohullah Mangal and B Khan. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few matches, and are also expected to bowl in death overs. W Abbas is another good pick for the Dream11 team.

FRA vs MAL match captain and vice-captain choices

V Prasath

V Prasath is expected to bat in the top order and also complete his quota of two overs, making him the safest pick for the captaincy. He could be made the universal captain of all the grand league teams. He has already smashed 142 runs and taken 3 wickets in the last four games.

N Amjad

Since the pitch is well-balanced with opportunities for both batters and bowlers, you can make N Amjad the captain of the grand league teams. He has already smashed 48 runs and taken 4 wickets in the last four matches.

5 Must-Picks for FRA vs MAL, Match 15

D Patankar 123 runs 230 points V Prasath 142 runs and 3 wickets 327 points N Amjad 48 runs and 4 wickets 236 points B Khan 28 runs and 4 wickets 205 points Rahmanullah Mangal 19 runs and 7 wickets 285 points

France vs Malta Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is well-balanced with opportunities for both batters and bowlers, it is advisable to form a balanced fantasy team. Picking experienced bowlers in the team can help you gain a lot of points. Making them the captain or vice-captain is another good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

France vs Malta Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicket-keeper: D Patankar

Batters: S Stanislaus, E Mathew, V Prasath

All-rounders: Rahmanullah Mangal, B George, N Amjad, Z Ahmad

Bowlers: B Khan, Rohullah Mangal, W Abbas

France vs Malta Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicket-keeper: D Patankar

Batters: S Stanislaus, E Mathew, V Prasath

All-rounders: Rahmanullah Mangal, N Amjad, Z Ahmad

Bowlers: B Khan, Rohullah Mangal, W Abbas, J Shaju

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far