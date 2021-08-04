FRA vs NOR Dream11 prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today's 2nd T20I match - August 5th, 2021

France and Norway will lock horns in the second game of the T20I Tri-Series at the Bayer Uerdingen Cricket Ground on Thursday. This will be the first time that France and Norway have taken on each other in a T20I match.

The Germany T20I Tri-Series will be an opportunity for these teams to get exposure and make a name for themselves. They will be eager to put up a good display and thus begin a new chapter as far as their cricketing future is concerned.

Having said that, here are three players who can be captain or vice-captain choices for your Dream11 team as the two sides meet in the Germany T20I Tri-Series.

#3 Prithvi Bhart

Prithvi Bhart is an all-rounder who plays for Norway. The right-arm spinner has three wickets from five T20Is. He has the best figures of 2/29 and has bowled with an economy of just 5.66. Prithvi can come in handy with the bat as well and can earn your Dream11 team some extra points.

#2 Waqas Ahmed

Norway leg-spinner Waqas Ahmed has picked up five wickets from as many T20Is thus far. He averages 16.60 and has the best figures of 2/24. Waqas Ahmed will look to deliver for his side in the T20I Tri-Series and is a vital pick for your Dream11 team as well.

#1 Raza Iqbal

All-rounder Raza Iqbal will be the player to watch out for in this tournament. The left-handed batsman has scored 87 runs for Norway from five games.

Iqbal also picked up five wickets with the best figures of 2/20. He has been very effective as well, bowling at an economy of just 6.53. Raza Iqbal is a utility cricketer and his all-round skills make him a must-pick for your Dream11 team for the upcoming Germany T20 Tri-Series fixture.

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee