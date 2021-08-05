FRA vs NOR Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report

France will take on Norway in the second game of the German T20I tri-series on 5th August at the Bayer Uerdingen Cricket Ground.

France and Norway will be facing each other for the first time. Norway will be playing a T20I match after a gap of more than two years. They have featured in five T20Is thus far but have lost all their matches. The Scandinavian nation will be eyeing a chance to grab their maiden win.

France, on the other hand, will be playing their first-ever T20I match. They will be hoping to display an impressive performance in their debut game and start their international career on a winning note.

FRA vs NOR Probable Playing 11 Today

France

Hevit Alodin Jackson (WK), Jubaid Ahmaed, Suventhiran Santhirakumaran, Usman Shahid (C), Noman Amjad, Usman Riaz Khan, Ibrahim Jabarkhel, Mobashar Hussain Ashraf, Mouhammad Dawood, Mustafa Omer

Norway

Raza Iqbal (C), Junaid Mehmood Hussain (WK), Ehtsham ul Haq, Syed Waqas Ahmed, Faizan Mumtaz, Hashir Hussain, Bilal Safdar, Prithvi Bhart, Ahmadullah Shinwari, Vinay Ravi, Usman Arif

Match Details

FRA vs NOR, German T20I series

Date and Time: 5th August, 7:00 pm IST

Venue: Bayer Uerdingen Cricket Ground

Pitch Report

The wicket at Bayer Uerdingen Cricket Ground offers a great deal of assistance to the batters. The ball comes onto the bat nicely, making it easier for the batters to execute their shots.

The team winning the toss would opt to bowl first.

Today’s FRA vs NOR Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Junaid Mehmood: Mehmood is a decent wicketkeeper-batsman for Norway. He can be a match-winner in this game.

Batsmen

Raza Iqbal: Iqbal has been impressive in both aspects of the game. He has scored 87 runs and picked up five wickets in five T20I matches.

Suventhiran Santhirakumaran: Santhirakumaran is a decent all-rounder for France. He smashed 131 runs and picked up four wickets in the 2021 Division 2 competition.

All-rounders

Usman Riaz Khan: Usman has been a key contributor for his side. He scored 188 runs and picked up four wickets in the 2021 Division 1 competition

Prithvi Bhart: Bharat is a talented all-rounder who has picked up three wickets in international cricket as well as contributed with some crucial runs.

Bowlers

Syed Ahmed: Ahmed has been a key player for Norway, picking up five wickets in as many T20Is.

Mobashar Hossain: Hossain performed decently in the 2021 Division 1 competition, picking up four wickets from three games.

Top 5 best players to pick in FRA vs NOR Dream11 prediction team

This will be the first match of the series for the two sides.

Important stats for FRA vs NOR Dream11 prediction team

Suventhiran Santhirakumaran - 131 runs and 4 wickets in 2021 Division 2 competition

Raza Iqbal- 87 runs and 5 wickets in 5 T20Is

Usman Riaz Khan - 188 runs and 4 wickets in 2021 Division 1 competition

Syed Ahmed - 5 wickets in 5 T20Is

Mobashar Hossain - 4 wickets in 2021 Division 1 competition

FRA vs NOR Dream11 Prediction Today

FRA vs NOR Dream11 Team - 1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Junaid Mehmood, Faizan Mumtaz, Jubaid Ahamed, Raza Iqbal, Suventhiran Santhirakumaran, Prithvi Bhart, Usman Riaz, Usman Shahid, Mobashar Hossain, Mustafa Omer, Syed Waqas

Captain: Suventhiran Santhirakumaran Vice-Captain: Raza Iqbal

FRA vs NOR Dream11 Team - 2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Junaid Mehmood, Bilal Safdar, Raza Iqbal, Suventhiran Santhirakumaran, Prithvi Bhart, Ibrahim Jabarkhel, Usman Riaz, Usman Shahid, Mobashar Hossain, Hashir Hossain, Syed Waqas

Captain: Usman Riaz Vice-Captain: Syed Waqas

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee