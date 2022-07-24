FRA vs CZR Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for ICC Men's T20 World Cup Europe Qualifier Group B 2022 Match 4

France will take on Czech Republic in match number four of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup Europe Qualifier Group B 2022 at the Tikkurila Cricket Ground, Vantaa on Sunday.

France have played only four T20Is in their cricket history so far. They have won only one and lost three. On the other hand, Czech Republic have returned with a win-loss of 15-13 in T20Is so far.

FRA vs CZR Probable Playing 11 today

France: Abdulmalik Jabarkhel, Gustav Mckeon, Naim Daoudzai, Rahmatullah Mangal, Suventhiran Santhirakumaran, Noman Amjad, Jubaid Ahamed, Lingeswaran Canessane, Hevit Jackson (wk), Dawood Ahmadzai, Ibrahim Jabarkhel

Czech Republic: Sabawoon Davizi, Dylan Steyn, Divyendra Singh, Sudesh Wickramasekara, Arun Ashokan (c), Ritik Tomar, Naveed Ahmed, Ushan Thenannahelage (wk), Tripurari Lal, Sameera Waththage, Sazib Bhuiyan

Match Details

Match: FRA vs CZR

Date & Time: July 24, 2022, 6:30 PM IST

Venue: Tikkurila Cricket Ground, Vantaa

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Tikkurila Cricket Ground in Vantaa is likely to be a decent one to bat on. However, there could be some turn for the spinners and the pacers might get a bit of movement with the new ball.

Today's FRA vs CZR Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Hevit Jackson can chip in decently with the bat and is safe behind the stumps as well.

Batters

Sabawoon Davizi has a fabulous record in T20I cricket. He has amassed 989 runs while averaging 49.45 and striking at 147.61.

All-rounders

Arun Ashokan has been very effective with both bat and ball. He has scored 518 runs while striking at 120.46 and has 10 wickets to his name.

Rahmatullah Mangal has been one of the best players for France in T20Is. He has got 32 runs at a strike-rate of 103.22 and has picked up five wickets at an economy of 5.78.

Bowlers

Naveed Ahmed has returned with 24 scalps in his T20I career. Moreover, he has an economy rate of 6.83.

Top 5 best players to pick in FRA vs CZR Dream11 Prediction Team

Sabawoon Davizi (CZR)

Dylan Steyn (CZR)

Naveed Ahmed (CZR)

Arun Ashokan (CZR)

Rahmatullah Mangal (FRA)

Important stats for FRA vs CZR Dream11 Prediction Team (T20I stats)

Sabawoon Davizi: 989 runs & 12 wickets

Naveed Ahmed: 24 wickets

Dylan Steyn: 356 runs

Arun Ashokan: 518 runs & 10 wickets

Noman Amjad: 37 runs & 3 wickets

Rahmatullah Mangal: 32 runs & 5 wickets

FRA vs CZR Dream 11 Prediction

Dream11 Team for France vs Czech Republic - ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Europe Qualifier Group B 2022.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Hevit Jackson, Jubaid Ahamed, Dylan Steyn, Sabawoon Davizi, Sudesh Wickramasekara, Noman Amjad, Rahmatullah Mangal, Arun Ashokan, Ibrahim Jabarkhel, Naveed Ahmed, Sazib Bhuiyan

Captain: Sabawoon Davizi Vice-captain: Noman Amjad

Dream11 Team for France vs Czech Republic - ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Europe Qualifier Group B 2022.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Hevit Jackson, Jubaid Ahamed, Dylan Steyn, Sabawoon Davizi, Noman Amjad, Rahmatullah Mangal, Arun Ashokan, Ritik Tomar, Naveed Ahmed, Sazib Bhuiyan, Tripurari Lal

Captain: Dylan Steyn Vice-captain: Sazib Bhuiyan.

