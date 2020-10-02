Frankfurt T10 League 2020: Most runs, most wickets and points table until October 1 (Updated)

The Frankfurt T10 League 2020 has reached its decisive phase, with the champions to be crowned today. The two semi-finals would be played on October 2, followed by the 3rd place playoff match and the all-important final.

SV Wiesbaden 1899 have finished atop the Group B points table of the Frankfurt T10 League 2020. They have 7 points to their name, courtesy of three wins apart from a point for the abandoned game against FC Germania Bieber.

FCA 04 Darmstadt occupied the second spot in Group B, with 6 points to their credit. Their only loss in the league phase came against the table-toppers, who are the team they would be joining in the semi-finals from the group.

MSC Frankfurt were placed third in the Group B points table of the Frankfurt T10 League 2020. They put it across FC Germania Bieber and Lemar CC Oberursel but came up short against the top two teams in the group, thereby failing to qualify for the knockout phase.

FC Germania Bieber were the other team to have registered a victory in Group B. They finished their engagements with 3 points in their kitty, courtesy a win against Lemar CC Oberursel and the abandoned match against SV Wiesbaden 1899.

Lemar CC Oberursel were consigned to the last spot in the Group B points table of the Frankfurt T10 League 2020. They lost all their four preliminary stage matches to finish without a point in the tournament.

SG Hainhausen 1886 will be crossing swords against FCA 04 Darmstadt in the first semi-final, followed by the other penultimate round match between SV Wiesbaden 1899 and Darmstadt CC e.V. The losing semi-finalists will face off in the 3rd place playoff match, with the winners of the penultimate round matches playing the title decider.

Following are the team standings in the two groups after the conclusion of the preliminary stage matches in the Frankfurt T10 League 2020 -

Frankfurt T10 League Group A Points Table

Frankfurt T10 League Group B Points Table

Frankfurt T10 League top batting and bowling stars

Most Runs

Frankfurt T10 League Highest Run-scorers

Premjit Singh of FC Germania Bieber is the highest run-scorer after the conclusion of the group stage matches in the Frankfurt T10 League 2020. He has smashed 131 runs in the four matches he has played, with an unbeaten 67 as his top score. Singh has an excellent strike rate of 272.91, with his runs including 15 fours and 8 maximums.

Muhammad Mudassar of FCA04 Darmstadt occupies the second spot in the list of highest run-getters, with 122 runs to his name. He has a 69-run inning as his highest score. Mudassar has an outstanding strike rate of 277.27 and has struck 13 fours apart from 9 hits over the rope.

Zeeshan Nasar of TSV Cricket Pfungstadt is placed third in the highest run-scorers list of the Frankfurt T10 League 2020. He has scored 118 runs in the four matches he has played, with a 51-run knock as his top score. Nasar also has an impressive strike rate of 226.92, and has struck 11 fours and 9 sixes.

With FC Germania Bieber eliminated from the tournament, all the batsmen from the four semi-finalists would get two matches to go past Premjit Singh and emerge as the highest run-scorer of the Frankfurt T10 League 2020.

Most Wickets

Frankfurt T10 League Highest Wicket-takers

Yasir Ahmed of SG Hainhausen 1886 and Tousif Ahmed of TSV Cricket Pfungstadt, with 7 wickets each, continue to be the highest wicket-takers of the Frankfurt T10 League 2020 before the knockout stage encounters.

Yasir Ahmed has a best bowling performance of 3/13 and has an acceptable economy rate of 9.33. Tousif Ahmed too has a spell of 3/13 as his best returns and has been slightly more expensive, having conceded an average of 9.87 runs per over.

Muslim Yar, Alishan Mohmand, Ata-Ul-Kareem Pasha and Tahir Ahmed occupy the next four spots in the highest wicket-takers list of the Frankfurt T10 League 2020. The foursome has accounted for 6 wickets each.

Among them, only Tahir Ahmed of FCA04 Darmstadt would be able to add to his tally of wickets as the teams the other three represent have been knocked out from the tournament. Tahir Ahmed has returned figures of 4/27 as his best spell but has been extremely expensive, having conceded an average of 12.33 runs per over.

With TSV Cricket Pfungstadt having not qualified for the knockout stage, Yasir Ahmed and Tahir Ahmed would be fighting it out with all the other bowlers from the four semi-finalists to finish as the highest wicket-taker of the Frankfurt T10 League 2020.