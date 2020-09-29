Frankfurt T10 League 2020: Most runs, most wickets and points table until September 28 (Updated)

The Frankfurt T10 League 2020 had its first taste of action on September 28, with all the teams in Group A playing a couple of matches each. The last five league stage matches of Group A will be played today, and will determine the two semi-finalists from the group.

SG Hainhausen 1886 won both their matches yesterday to occupy the top spot in the Group A points table of the Frankfurt T10 League 2020 with 4 points in their kitty. They got the better of TSV Cricket Pfungstadt and Turk FC Hattersheim am Main in their two matches on the opening day.

Darmstadt CC e.V, Frankfurt Cricket Club and Turk FC Hattersheim am Main have two points each to their name, with the three teams having won an encounter and having been on the receiving end in their other match. They are placed in that order in the Group A points table of the Frankfurt T10 League 2020 based on net run rate.

TSV Cricket Pfungstadt are placed last in the Group A points table after the first day of action in the Frankfurt T10 League 2020. They came up short in both their matches against SG Hainhausen 1886 and Darmstadt CC e.V respectively.

While SG Hainhausen 1886 would be primed to reach the semi-finals from Group A, the other knockout stage berth from the group would be tightly contested between the other four teams. The action will shift to Group B of the Frankfurt T10 League 2020 on September 30 after the conclusion of the Group A matches today.

Following are the team standings in Group A after the opening day of matches in the Frankfurt T10 League 2020 -

Frankfurt T10 League Group A Points Table

Frankfurt T10 League top batting and bowling stars

Most Runs

Frankfurt T10 League Highest Run-scorers

Shahid Ahmed of Turk FC Hattersheim Am Main is the highest run-scorer after the first day of action in the Frankfurt T10 League 2020. He has accumulated 78 runs in the two matches he has played, with an unbeaten 42 as his top score. Ahmed has scored these runs at a decent strike rate of 165.95 and has struck 8 fours and 5 maximums.

Zeeshan Nasar of TSV Cricket Pfungstadt occupies the second spot in the list of highest run-getters with 73 runs to his name. He has a 51-run knock as his highest score. Nasar has an excellent strike rate of 251.72 with his runs including 7 fours and 6 sixes, the most by any batsman so far.

Rafeh Ahmad of SG Hainhausen 1886 is placed third in the highest run-scorers list of the Frankfurt T10 League 2020. All his runs came as part of an unbeaten 71-run inning, which is the highest individual score of the tournament so far. Ahmad has an outstanding strike rate of 295.83 and has struck 10 fours apart from 4 hits over the rope.

With plenty of matches to come and Group B action yet to begin, we are likely to see a lot of changes in the highest run-scorers list of the Frankfurt T10 League 2020.

Most Wickets

Frankfurt T10 League Highest Wicket-takers

Yasir Ahmed of SG Hainhausen 1886 has emerged as the highest wicket-taker on Day 1 of the Frankfurt T10 League 2020. He has taken 4 wickets in the two matches he has played. Ahmed has a best bowling effort of 3/23 but has been slightly expensive, with an economy rate of 10.75.

Alishan Mohmand, Ata-Ul-Kareem Pasha and Naqash Naveed, with 3 wickets each, are the second-most successful bowlers. Mohmand of Frankfurt Cricket Club occupies the second spot on the list due to his superior average compared to the other two bowlers.

Mohmand's spell of 3/14 is the best bowling figures of the Frankfurt T10 League 2020 to date and he has been fairly economical, having conceded an average of 7.50 runs per over.

Pasha of TSV Cricket Pfungstadt has 2/22 as his best performance while proving to be a little expensive, with an economy rate of 11.00. Naveed of Frankfurt Cricket Club has a spell of 3/29 as his best effort but has been extremely expensive, having been taken for an average of 14.00 runs per over.

Just like the top run-getters list, a lot of upheavals are expected in the highest wicket-takers chart of the Frankfurt T10 League 2020 with a significant number of matches yet to be played.