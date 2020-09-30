Frankfurt T10 League 2020: Most runs, most wickets and points table until September 29 (Updated)

The Frankfurt T10 League 2020 has reached the halfway stage of the preliminary phase, with the Group A matches having been completed. The action will now shift to Group B over the next two days of the tournament.

SG Hainhausen 1886 have finished atop the Group A points table of the Frankfurt T10 League 2020 with 8 points in their kitty. They emerged victorious in all their four matches, including a win by forfeiture against Frankfurt Cricket Club.

Darmstadt CC e.V and TSV Cricket Pfungstadt, with 4 points each, occupied the next two spots in the points table. Both the teams registered two wins each but were on the receiving end in their other two matches.

Darmstadt CC e.V were placed second on the points table, courtesy their net run rate that is superior to TSV Cricket Pfungstadt. They would thereby be joining the table-toppers as the teams to qualify for the semi-finals of the Frankfurt T10 League 2020 from Group A.

Frankfurt Cricket Club and Turk FC Hattersheim am Main occupied the last two spots in the Group A points table of the Frankfurt T10 League 2020. Both the teams registered a solitary win each for their respective 2 points, with the former avoiding the wooden spoon due to their better net run rate.

With the two semi-finalists now identified from Group A, it will now be the turn of the five teams in Group B to fight it out for the remaining two knockout stage berths.

Following are the team standings in Group A after the second day of matches in the Frankfurt T10 League 2020 -

Frankfurt T10 League Group A Points Table

Frankfurt T10 League top batting and bowling stars

Advertisement

Most Runs

Frankfurt T10 League Highest Run-scorers

Zeeshan Nasar of TSV Cricket Pfungstadt is the highest run-scorer after the second day of action in the Frankfurt T10 League 2020. He has amassed 118 runs in the four matches he has played, with a 51-run knock as his top score. Nasar has an outstanding strike rate of 226.92 with his runs including 11 fours and 9 sixes.

Muhammad Umar of Darmstadt CC E.V occupies the second spot in the list of highest run-getters, with 115 runs to his name. He has a 57-run inning as his highest score. Umar has an excellent strike rate of 212.96 and has struck 10 fours apart from 9 hits over the rope.

Naqash Naveed of Frankfurt Cricket Club is placed third in the highest run-scorers list of the Frankfurt T10 League 2020. He has scored 108 runs in just the three matches he has played with a 57-run knock as his top score. Naveed has an impressive strike rate of 186.20 and has struck 12 fours and 5 maximums.

The batsmen from the five teams in Group B would now have the chance to outscore Zeeshan Nasar and emerge as the highest run-scorer of the Frankfurt T10 League 2020.

Most Wickets

Frankfurt T10 League Highest Wicket-takers

Yasir Ahmed of SG Hainhausen 1886 and Tousif Ahmed of TSV Cricket Pfungstadt, with 7 wickets each, have emerged as the highest wicket-takers after Day 2 of the Frankfurt T10 League 2020. The former is placed at the top of the list due to his superior strike rate of 5.14, with his wickets coming in one match fewer than the latter.

Yasir Ahmed has a best bowling effort of 3/13 but has been slightly expensive, with an economy rate of 9.33. Tousif Ahmed also has a spell of 3/13 as his best figures and has been even more expensive, having conceded an average of 9.87 runs per over.

Alishan Mohmand of Frankfurt Cricket Club and Ata-Ul-Kareem Pasha of TSV Cricket Pfungstadt occupy the next two spots in the highest wicket-takers list of the Frankfurt T10 League 2020. The two of them have taken 6 wickets apiece, with the former placed third in the chart due to his much better strike rate.

Mohmand has a spell of 3/14 as his best performance and has a decent economy rate of 8.33. Pasha has 3/19 as his best figures although he has proved to be quite expensive, with an economy rate of 11.00.

Just like the batsmen, the bowlers from the Group B teams would now have the opportunity to show their wares and climb up the wicket-taking chart of the Frankfurt T10 League 2020.