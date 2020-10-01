Frankfurt T10 League 2020: Most runs, most wickets and points table until September 30 (Updated)

The Frankfurt T10 League 2020 has reached a crucial phase, with the two semi-finalists from Group B to be decided today. The two teams will join SG Hainhausen 1886 and Darmstadt CC e.V, who have already made it through to the knockout stage from Group A.

SV Wiesbaden 1899 and FCA 04 Darmstadt occupy the top two spots in the Group B points table of the Frankfurt T10 League 2020, with 4 points each in their kitties. The former are placed at the top of the table due to their much superior net run rate.

SV Wiesbaden 1899 got the better of Lemar CC Oberursel and MSC Frankfurt in their two matches yesterday, while FCA 04 Darmstadt put it across FC Germania Bieber and MSC Frankfurt for their two victories. The two teams will be the favourites to qualify for the semi-finals from the group.

FC Germania Bieber, who have 2 points, is the only other team to have won a match in Group B of the Frankfurt T10 League 2020. They bounced back from their defeat against FCA 04 Darmstadt to defeat Lemar CC Oberursel in the final match yesterday.

MSC Frankfurt and Lemar CC Oberursel are yet to register a win so far in the Frankfurt T10 League 2020 and occupy the last two positions in Group B. The two teams would have to win both their remaining matches respectively and hope for favourable results in the other encounters to have any chance of making it through to the knockout stage.

Following are the team standings in the two groups after the third day of matches in the Frankfurt T10 League 2020 -

Frankfurt T10 League Group A Points Table

Frankfurt T10 League Group B Points Table

Frankfurt T10 League top batting and bowling stars

Most Runs

Frankfurt T10 League Highest Run-scorers

Premjit Singh of FC Germania Bieber is the highest run-scorer after the third day of action in the Frankfurt T10 League 2020. He has smashed 126 runs in just the two matches he has played, with an unbeaten 67 as his top score. Singh has an outstanding strike rate of 293.02, with his runs including 15 fours and 8 sixes.

Zeeshan Nasar of TSV Cricket Pfungstadt occupies the second spot in the list of highest run-getters, with 118 runs to his name. He has a 51-run inning as his highest score. Nasar has an excellent strike rate of 226.92, and has struck 11 fours and 9 maximums.

Muhammad Umar of Darmstadt CC E.V is placed third in the highest run-scorers list of the Frankfurt T10 League 2020. He has scored 115 runs in the four matches he has played, with a 57-run knock as his top score. Umar also has an impressive strike rate of 212.96 and has struck 10 fours apart from 9 hits over the rope.

With Premjit Singh supposed to play a couple of more matches today, he would be hoping to stretch his lead at the top of the highest run-scorers list of the Frankfurt T10 League 2020.

Most Wickets

Frankfurt T10 League Highest Wicket-takers

Yasir Ahmed of SG Hainhausen 1886 and Tousif Ahmed of TSV Cricket Pfungstadt, with 7 wickets each, continue to be the highest wicket-takers after Day 3 of the Frankfurt T10 League 2020. The former is placed at the top of the list due to his better strike rate of 5.14, with his wickets coming in one match fewer than the latter.

Yasir Ahmed has a best bowling effort of 3/13 and has an acceptable economy rate of 9.33. Tousif Ahmed too has a spell of 3/13 as his best figures and has been slightly more expensive, having conceded an average of 9.87 runs per over.

Alishan Mohmand, Ata-Ul-Kareem Pasha and Tahir Ahmed occupy the next three spots in the highest wicket-takers list of the Frankfurt T10 League 2020. The trio have accounted for 6 wickets each.

Mohmand of Frankfurt Cricket Club has a spell of 3/14 as his best figures and has a decent economy rate of 8.33. Pasha of TSV Cricket Pfungstadt has 3/19 as his best performance, although he has proved to be quite expensive with an economy rate of 11.00.

Tahir Ahmed of FCA 04 Darmstadt has returned figures of 4/27 as his best spell but has been extremely expensive, having conceded an average of 12.25 runs per over.

Tahir Ahmed would get a couple of matches today to overhaul Yasir Ahmed and Tousif Ahmed and emerge as the highest wicket-taker of the Frankfurt T10 League 2020 after the conclusion of the group phase.