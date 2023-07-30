FRD vs CK Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing XIs, and Pitch Report for ECT Portugal T10, Match 29

The Friendship CC (FRD) will take on the Coimbra Knights (CK) in the 29th match of the ECT Portugal T10 at the Estádio Municipal de Miranda do Corvo in Portugal on Sunday, July 30. Ahead of the game, here's all you need to know about the LCA vs CK Dream11 Prediction, playing XIs, fantasy cricket tips, and pitch report.

Both the Friendship CC and the Coimbra Knights are struggling for form in the tournament. They have won three of their eight games. Notably, this will be the second game of the day for the Coimbra Knights. The two teams will be looking to put on a good show in this match.

FRD vs CK Match Details

The 29th match of the ECT Portugal T10 will be played on July 30 at the Estádio Municipal de Miranda do Corvo in Portugal. The match will commence at 10.00 pm IST. Live scores and commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

Match: FRD vs CK, Match 29, ECT Portugal T10

Date and Time: July 30, 2023, Sunday; 10.00 pm IST

Venue: Estádio Municipal de Miranda do Corvo, Portugal

FRD vs CK Probable Playing XIs

FRD Team/Injury News

No major injury updates.

FRD Probable Playing XI

N Islam, A Rupu, B Haydar, R Vishwakarma, S Akbory, S Hossin, I Khan, I Rana, M Asad, T Muhammad, and E Shamim.

CK Team/Injury News

No major injury updates.

CK Probable Playing XI

L Saini, S Zaman, A Adnan-II, R Saravanan, A Andani, R Jakhu, Manjeet Singh, L Weerakoon, R Kumar-V, Manpreet Singh, and A Singh-V.

FRD vs CK Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper - Ashraful Rupu (Avg Points - 34.75)

Ashraful Rupu has put on a good show with the bat in the last couple of matches in the tournament. However, he has not been consistent with his performances, but among the options available for the match, Rupu looks like a good choice.

Batter - Rahul Vishwakarma (Avg Points - 63)

Rahul Vishwakarma has given some decent performances with the bat. But his biggest asset has been bowling in this tournament. Vishwakarma is picking up wickets on a regular basis and with that form behind him, he will be a must-pick for the match.

All-rounders - Azher Andani (Avg Points - 81)

Azher Andani has been pretty good with both the bat and the ball. In most of the matches, he has either delivered with the bat or the ball. Adnani will be a prime choice for the fantasy contests of the match.

Bowler - Taj Muhammad (Avg Points - 54.63)

Taj Muhammad has been pretty good with the ball. He has been picking up wickets consistently and that makes him the best bowler pick for the match.

FRD vs CK match captain and vice-captain choices

Azher Andani

Azher Andani has been pretty good in both of his trades. In most of the matches, he has either delivered with the bat or the ball. Andani will be a pretty safe choice as the captain or the vice-captain of the match.

Rahul Vishwakarma

Rahul Vishwakarma has been in good form with the ball in this tournament. He has also played a couple of good knocks with the bat in hand. Choosing him as the captain or vice-captain of the match will give you a chance to multiply points in both innings.

Five Must-Picks for FRD vs CK, Match 29

Ashraful Rupu

B Haydar

Rahul Vishwakarma

Azher Adnani

R Kumar-V

FRD vs CK Match Expert Tips

The pitch will be a balanced one. Pick more all-rounders to be in the race for big prizes.

The pitch will be a balanced one. Pick more all-rounders to be in the race for big prizes.

FRD vs CK Dream11 Prediction, Match 29, Head-to-head Team

Wicketkeepers: L Saini, A Rupu, B Haydar

Batters: Rahul Vishwakarma, S Hossin, A Adnan-II

All-rounders: Manjeet Singh, Azher Adnani, M Asad, R Kumar-V

Bowlers: T Muhammad

FRD vs CK Dream11 Prediction, Match 29, Grand League Team

