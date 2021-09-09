FRD vs FIG Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11s and Pitch Report for ECS Cartaxo T10 2021 Match 16

Friendship CC will take on Fighters CC in the 16th match of the ECS Cartaxo T10 2021 at the Cartaxo Cricket Ground in Cartaxo on Thursday.

Having won two of their four matches this season, Friendship CC are fourth in the points table. They have a Net Run Rate of +0.305. Fighters CC, meanwhile, have won just once in their four matches. They are sixth in the standings, and have an NRR of -0.966.

FRD vs FIG Probable Playing 11s Today

FRD XI

Mohammad Asad, Mizu Rahman (wk), Md Nazrul Islam, Imtiaz Rana (c), Md Abdul Motin, Mohammad Musa, Rayhan Khan, Sajjad Hossin, Taher Hossain, Md Redoan Jaman, Nazmul Hasan.

FIG XI

Gavie Dhillon (wk), Mandeep Singh (c) , Gagagndeep Singh, Deepu Mansurpuria, Imran Rao, Rana Sarwar, Balwinder Singh, Varinder Virk, Ravi Ravi, Ravinder Singh, Gurwinder Singh.

Match Details

Match: FRD vs FIG, ECS Cartaxo T10 2021, Match 16.

Date and Time: 9th September, 2021, 8:00 PM IST.

Venue: Cartaxo Cricket Ground, Cartaxo.

Pitch Report

The track is expected to be a batting paradise, especially in the T10 format. High scores should be common, as batsmen will have the licence to play the big shots without too much concern. The boundaries are short as well, which should aid the batsmen's cause. A score of 100 runs is expected to be par score at this venue.

Today’s FRD vs FIG Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

V Singh could prove to be a valuable wicketkeeper-batsman for your Dream11 Fantasy side. He’s safe behind the stumps, and can also score some key runs.

Batters

MN Islam has been fabulous in the competition so far. He has scored 140 runs in four matches, and has also picked up two wickets. He is the second-highest scorer in the competition currently, and should be considered as a captaincy choice for the FRD vs FIG Dream11 Fantasy Side.

All-rounders

M Asad is a fabulous all-round asset who can change the course of matches almost single-handedly. He has scored 89 runs in the tournament, and has also picked up three wickets in four matches thus far.

Meanwhile, B Singh has scored 78 runs in four matches at a strike rate close to 170. He has also picked up three wickets.

Bowlers

N Hasan will be expected to lead the line with the ball for his side. He has picked up two wickets.

Five best players to pick in FRD vs FIG Dream11 prediction team

MN Islam (FRD) – 322 points.

M Asad (FRD) – 264 points.

B Singh (FIG) – 289 points.

MA Motin (FRD) – 195 points.

MS Jr (FIG) – 199 points.

Key stats for FRD vs FIG Dream11 prediction team

MN Islam: 140 runs and 2 wickets.

M Asad: 89 runs and 3 wickets.

B Singh: 78 runs and 3 wickets.

MA Motin: 39 runs and 4 wickets.

M S Jr: 42 runs.

FRD vs FIG Dream11 Prediction Today

FRD vs FIG Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: V Singh, MN Islam, MS Jr, G Singh, B Singh, M Asad, MA Motin, M Mall, Z Sarwar, N Hasan, T Hossain.

Captain: MN Islam. Vice-Captain: M Asad.

FRD vs FIG Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #2 - ECS T10

Fantasy Suggestion #2: V Singh, M Rahman, MN Islam, MS Jr, G Singh, B Singh, M Asad, MA Motin, Z Sarwar, N Hasan, T Hossain.

Captain: B Singh. Vice-Captain: MA Motin.

Edited by Bhargav