FRD vs GAM Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing XI and Pitch Report for ECT Portugal T10, Qualifier

The Qualifier match of the ECT Portugal T10 will see Friendship CC (FRD) squaring off against Gamblers SC (GAM) at the Estádio Municipal de Miranda do Corvo in Portugal on Monday, July 31.

Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the FRD vs GAM Dream11 Prediction, today's playing XIs, fantasy cricket tips, and the pitch report.

Friendship CC have won four of their last ten matches. Gamblers SC, on the other hand, have won seven of their last ten matches of the season. Friendship CC will give it their all to win the match, but Gamblers SC are expected to win this nail-biting encounter.

FRD vs GAM Match Details

The Qualifier match of the ECT Portugal T10 will be played on July 31 at the Estádio Municipal de Miranda do Corvo in Portugal. The game is set to take place at 8:45 pm IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

FRD vs GAM, Qualifier

Date and Time: July 31, 2023, 8:45 pm IST

Venue: Estádio Municipal de Miranda do Corvo, Portugal

Pitch Report

The pitch looks good for the bowlers. Batsmen who are tactically talented will be able to score on this pitch and both teams will prefer to bat second on this pitch. The last match played on this pitch was between Lisbon Capitals and Friendship CC, where a total of 118 runs were scored at a loss of 11 wickets.

FRD vs GAM Form Guide

FRD - Won 4 of their last 10 matches

GAM - Won 7 of their last 10 matches

FRD vs GAM Probable Playing XI

FRD Playing XI

No injury updates

Sabbir Ahmed, Sajjad Hossin, Ashraful Rupu, Mohammad Jayed Alam, Naim Rahman (c), Sabbir Hussain, Md Shofiqul Islam, Imran Khan-2, Rahul Vishwakarma, Enamul Shamim (wk), Abu Sufiyan

GAM Playing XI

No injury updates

J Balkrishna (c), Varinder Singh Virk, Rana Sarwar, Mayank Darji, Simranjeet Singh-I, Ranjit Narayan, Janak Humagain, Kuldeep Gholiya (wk), Amandeep Khokhar, Suman Ghimire, Parveen Singh

FRD vs GAM Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

A Rupu

A Rupu is no doubt the best wicket-keeper pick for today's match as he will bat in the top order and has a high chance of scoring well. He is expected to play well in today's match. K Gholiya is another good pick for today's nail-biting match.

Batters

R Vishwakarma

R Narayan and R Vishwakarma are the two best batter picks for the Dream11 team. S Singh played exceptionally well in the last series, so he is also a good pick for today's Dream11 fantasy team.

All-rounders

A Kumar

B Haydar and A Kumar are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team as they will bat in the top order and also complete their quota of overs. S Rahman is another good pick for today's Dream11 match.

Bowlers

T Muhammad

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are S Hossin and T Muhammad. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few matches, and they are also expected to bowl in death overs. J Prakash is another good pick for the Dream11 team.

FRD vs GAM match captain and vice-captain choices

A Kumar

A Kumar will bat in the top order and also complete his quota of overs, making him the safest pick for the captaincy. He is expected to play a crucial role in today's nail-biting match. He has earned 720 points in the last 10 matches.

T Muhammad

Since the pitch is well-balanced, you can make T Muhammad the captain or vice-captain as he will bat in the middle order and bowl crucial overs for his team. You can make him the captain of the grand league teams. He has earned 635 points in the last 10 matches.

5 Must-Picks for FRD vs GAM, Qualifier

A Kumar

S Rahman

T Muhammad

B Haydar

R Vishwakarma

Friendship CC vs Gamblers SC Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is well-balanced, it is advisable to pick at least four all-rounders who will bat at the top order and also bowl their quota of overs. Making them the captain or vice-captain is another good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

Friendship CC vs Gamblers SC Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicket-keeper: A Rupu

Batters: S Singh, R Vishwakarma, R Narayan

All-rounders: A Kumar, S Rahman, B Haydar, P Singh, I Rana

Bowlers: T Muhammad, S Hossin

Friendship CC vs Gamblers SC Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicket-keeper: A Rupu

Batters: R Vishwakarma, R Narayan

All-rounders: A Kumar, S Rahman, B Haydar

Bowlers: T Muhammad, S Hossin, N Kamboj, J Prakash, N Rahman