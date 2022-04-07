FRD vs PNJ Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for ECS Cartaxo T10, Match 39 and 40

Friendship CC will take on Punjab CC in the 39th and 40th matches of the ECS Cartaxo T10 at the Gucherre Cricket Ground in Albergaria on Thursday.

Friendship CC have almost qualified for the quarter-finals but will need a win here to qualify officially. They are in third spot in Group B with three wins and three losses and have six points.

Punjab CC, meanwhile, have also had a great campaign. They are second in Group B with six points, due to having a better net run rate than Friendship CC. Punjab will be looking to bounce back from consecutive losses in the previous two matches.

FRD vs PNJ Probable Playing 11 Today

FRD XI

Mohammad Asad, Ashraful Rupu, Mohammad Jayed Alam, Mizu Rahman (wk), Md Abdul Motin, Imtiaz Rana (c), Md Zakir Hussain, Mohammad Alamin, Ashikur Rahman, Enamul Shamim, Sabbir Hussain

PNJ XI

Abdul Qazi (wk), Arslan Ahmad, Parveen Singh jr, Rana Sarwar, Imran Rao (c), Umar Muhammad, Muzamal Abbas, Syed Ali Naqi, Shafaqat Ali, Usama Ali, Bilal Naseem

Match Details

FRD vs PNJ, ECS Cartaxo T10, Match 39 and 40

Date and Time: April 7, 2022, 5:00 PM and 7:00 PM IST

Venue: Gucherre Cricket Ground, Albergaria

Pitch Report

The wicket has more pace and bounce and batters are expected to excel. The side winning the toss should look to bat first in order to get enough runs on the board.

Today's FRD vs PNJ Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

A Qazi is a reliable choice for the wicket-keeper role. He is a difficult player to stop once he gets going with the bat.

Batters

M Abdul Motin is a safe choice when it comes to batting in the top order. He has scored 80 runs so far and has also scalped three wickets.

All-rounders

M Jayed Islam is a fantastic all-rounder who will be looking to contribute with both the bat as well as the ball. He has scored 121 runs and has also picked up six wickets. He will be a wise captaincy pick for your CK vs FRD Dream11 fantasy team.

P Singh Jr is a dependable bowling all-rounder for his side. He has scored 98 runs and has taken six wickets so far.

Bowlers

S Ali Naqi is an important player with the ball in hand. He hasn't been in the best of form lately and will be looking to get back to his best.

Top 5 best players to pick in FRD vs PNJ Dream11 prediction team

M Jayed Alam (FRD) – 390 points

P Singh Jr (PNJ) – 447 points

U Muhammad (PNJ) – 303 points

M Abdul Motin (FRD) – 250 points

S Ali Naqi (PNJ) – 180 points

Important stats for FRD vs PNJ Dream11 prediction team

M Jayed Alam: 121 runs and 6 wickets

P Singh Jr: 98 runs and 6 wickets

U Muhammad: 7 wickets

M Abdul Motin: 80 runs and 3 wickets

FRD vs PNJ Dream11 Prediction Today

FRD vs PNJ Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: A Qazi, M Abdul Motin, I Rao, M Zakir Hussain, A Ahmad, M Jayed Alam, P Singh Jr, U Muhammad, S Ali Naqi, N Rahman, S Hussain

Captain: M Jayed Alam, Vice-Captain: P Singh Jr

FRD vs PNJ Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: A Qazi, M Abdul Motin, I Rao, M Zakir Hussain, A Ahmad, M Jayed Alam, P Singh Jr, R Sarwar, S Ali Naqi, A Raza, S Hussain

Captain: M Abdul Motin, Vice-Captain: R Sarwar.

