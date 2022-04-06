FRD vs WLP Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for ECS Cartaxo T10, Match 35 and 36

Friendship CC will take on the Wild Panthers in the 35th and 36th matches of the ECS Cartaxo T10 at the Cartama Oval in Cartama on Wednesday.

Friendship CC have had a topsy-turvy campaign so far. Having played four matches, they have won twice and have also lost twice. They suffered defeats in both their recent matches against Oeiras.

Meanwhile, the Wild Panthers have won two of their six matches and will need a win here to stay alive in this competition. It could prove to be a high-scoring affair.

FRD vs WLP Probable Playing 11 Today

FRD XI

Ashraful Rupu, Md Zakir Hussain, Mizu Rahman(wk), Imtiaz Rana (c), Mohammad Asaduzzaman, Mohammed Jayed Alam, Imtiaz Hussain, Naim Rahman, Ashikur Rahman, Mohammad Al Amin, Enamul Shamim

WLP XI

Azher Andani (c), Arslan Naseem, Dikshit Patel, Manjeet Singh(wk), Krishna Neupane, Parth Patel, Rahul Bhardwaj, Akhil Varghese, Mitul Patel, Dhaval Patel, Dharm Patel

Match Details

FRD vs WLP, ECS Cartaxo T10, Match 35 and 36

Date and Time: April 6, 2022, 5:00 PM and 7:00 PM IST

Venue: Cartama Oval, Cartama

Pitch Report

The wicket has more pace and bounce and batters are expected to excel. The side winning the toss should look to bat first in order to get enough runs on the board.

Today's FRD vs WLP Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

A Naseem is a reliable choice for the wicket-keeper role. He is a difficult player to stop once he gets going with the bat. He has scored 160 runs so far.

Batters

A Andani is a safe choice when it comes to batting in the top order. He has scored 159 runs at an average of 35.80 and a strike rate of 226.58. He has also scalped two wickets.

All-rounders

M Jayed Islam is a fantastic all-rounder who will be looking to contribute with both the bat as well as the ball. He has scored 102 runs and has also picked up six wickets. He will be a wise captaincy pick for your CK vs FRD Dream11 fantasy team.

D Patel is a dependable bowling all-rounder for his side. He has scored 99 runs and has taken five wickets so far.

Bowlers

P Patel is an important player with the ball in hand. He has scalped six wickets and has also added 30 runs.

Top 5 best players to pick in FRD vs WLP Dream11 prediction team

A Andani (WLP) – 391 points

M Jayed Alam (FRD) – 390 points

D Patel (WLP) – 357 points

P Patel (WLP) – 228 points

A Naseem (WLP) – 224 points

Important stats for FRD vs WLP Dream11 prediction team

A Andani: 159 runs and 2 wickets

M Jayed Alam: 102 runs and 6 wickets

D Patel: 99 runs and 5 wickets

P Patel: 30 runs and 6 wickets

A Naseem: 120 runs

FRD vs WLP Dream11 Prediction Today

FRD vs WLP Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: A Naseem, A Andani, M Singh, M Zakir Hussain, M Jayed Alam, D Patel, I Rana, A Varghese, P Patel, M Patel, N Rahman

Captain: M Jayed Alam, Vice-Captain: A Andani

FRD vs WLP Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: A Naseem, M Rahman, A Andani, M Singh, M Zakir Hussain, M Jayed Alam, D Patel, I Rana, P Patel, M Patel, N Rahman

Captain: D Patel, Vice-Captain: A Naseem.

