FT vs ALB Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's ECS T10 Milan Match 10 - Apr 07, 2021

In match number 10 of the ECS T10 Milan, Fresh Tropical will take on Albano at the Milan Cricket Ground on Wednesday. Both teams have played one game each so far and are coming into this game with a win.

Fresh Tropical looked solid in their opening ECS T10 Milan game, beating Milan United by 25 runs. While their top order looked solid, Fresh Tropical's bowlers fared well too.

Albano beat Milan Cricket Club by a thumping margin in their ECS T10 Milan opener. Batting first, Albano piled on 133/1 in their 10 overs before restricting Milan Cricket Club to 78/6. The Jorawar Singh-led side will be eager to carry build on the win.

Squads to choose from

Fresh Tropical: Muhammad Imran (c), Zahid Cheema, Sikander Abbas, Bilal Aslam, Abdul Wahab, Shahzad Sarwar, Jawad Sarwar, Suliman Hakimi, Sadam Hussain, Hassan Jamil, Mahash Javed, Fahad Baqar, Bilal Hamid, Qasim Muhammad, Zain Naqvi, Ammar Rasool, Arslan Shahid, Amir Sharif, Hassan Taseer, Hameed Farhan, Imran Muhammad

Albano: Jorawar Singh (c), Asim Ali, Vijay Kumar Wartia, Ajay Kumar, Jasvir Kumar, Parveen Kumar, Monu Lal, Satwinder Ram, Jatin Sahib, Athisham Sajjad, Anmol Singh, Bunty Singh, Shahroze Usman, Muhammad Zaki, Bharti Bangar, Vijay Kumar, Hardeep Singh, Kamaljit Singh

Predicted Playing XIs

Fresh Tropical: Amir Sharif, Zain Naqvi, Muhammad Imran (c), Mahesh Javed, Bilal Hamid, Fahad Baqar, Hassan Jamil, Zahid Cheema, Shahzad Sarwar, Suliman Hakimi, Ammar Rasool (wk)

Albano: Monu Lal, Satwinder Ram, Jorawar Singh (c), Bharti Bangar, Asim Ali, Ajay Kumar, Parveen Kumar, Hardeep Singh (wk), Kamaljit Singh, Anmol Singh, Shahroze Usman

Match Details

Match: Fresh Tropical vs Albano

Date & Time: April 7th 2021, 3 PM IST

Venue: Milan Cricket Ground

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Milan Cricket Ground is a good one to bat on. But there is something in it for the bowlers as well. In only two out of the eight ECS T10 Milan games, the teams batting first have gone past the 100-run mark. A score of around 100-110 could be par at the venue.

ECS T10 Milan Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions (FT vs ALB)

Dream11 Team for Fresh Tropical vs Albano - ECS T10 Milan 2021.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Monu Lal, Satwinder Ram, Amir Sharif, Zain Naqvi, Asim Ali, Parveen Kumar, Jorawar Singh, Muhammad Imran, Shahroze Usman, Bilal Hamid, Zahid Cheema

Captain: Satwinder Ram. Vice-captain: Muhammad Imran

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Monu Lal, Satwinder Ram, Amir Sharif, Mahesh Javed, Asim Ali, Jorawar Singh, Muhammad Imran, Shahroze Usman, Bilal Hamid, Suliman Hakimi, Zahid Cheema

Captain: Amir Sharif. Vice-captain: Jorawar Singh