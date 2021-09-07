FRD vs WLP Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for ECS T10 Cartaxo 2021, Match 7

Friendship CC (FRD) will take on the Wild Panthers (WLP) in match number seven of the ECS T10 Cartaxo at the Cartaxo Cricket Ground on Tuesday.
Friendship CC had a fantastic start to their ECS T10 Cartaxo campaign as they were impressive on debut. They won both their games on the first day, beating Malo and Oeiras CC. Meanwhile, the Wild Panthers will be making their ECS debut on day two. They will be looking to emulate Friendship CC and get off to a good start in the ECS T10 Cartaxo.
FRD vs WLP Probable Playing 11 Today
Friendship CC: Mohammad Asad, Mizu Rahman (wk), Md Nazrul Islam, Imtiaz Rana (c), Md Abdul Motin, Ashraful Rupu, Sayful Huda, Sajjad Hossin, Mohammad Musa, Mohammad Alamin, Nazmul Hasan
Wild Panthers: Azhar Andani, Waqar Nasir, Md Siraj Nipo, Kishan Suthar (wk), Akshar Patel (c), Mitul Patel, Daxesh Patel, Nitin Agarwal, Parth Patel, Dharm Patel, Hardik Patel
Match Details
FRD vs WLP, Match 7, ECS T10 Cartaxo
Date and Time: September 7th 2021, 6 PM IST
Venue: Cartaxo Cricket Ground, Cartaxo
Pitch Report
The track at the Cartaxo Cricket Ground is a belter. Barring the first ECS T10 Cartaxo game, which saw a first-innings score of 60, the remaining three matches saw teams posting scores in excess of 100 while batting first. The average first-innings score at the venue after the first four ECS T10 Cartaxo games is around 108 runs.
Today’s FRD vs WLP Dream11 Match Top Picks
Wicketkeeper
Mizu Rahman – The FRD stumper got a decent start in one of the games. He can score boundaries frequently.
Batsmen
Md Nazrul Islam – Islam is leading the ECS T10 Cartaxo's run-scoring charts after the first day. He has smashed 114 runs while striking at 242.55.
Azhar Andani – The 27-year-old is a highly-rated batsman who can play big knocks. He has amassed 341 runs in ECS tournaments so far.
All-rounders
Mohammad Asad – Asad has been brilliant with both the bat and ball. He has accumulated 59 runs and taken three wickets.
Md Siraj Nipo – Nipo will be WLP's premier all-rounder. He picked up 31 wickets while representing Gorkha 11 in ECS tournaments. He is highly effective with the bat as well.
Bowlers
Nazmul Hasan – The right-arm fast bowler may be expensive, but he can pick up wickets consistently. He has two scalps from three overs in the ECS T10 Cartaxo.
Mitul Patel - Mitul Patel will open the bowling for WLP. He can take wickets regularly and could be an important bowler for his side.
Top 5 best players to pick in FRD vs WLP Dream11 Prediction Team
Md Nazrul Islam (FRD): 251 points
Mohammad Asad (FRD): 210 points
Md Abdul Motin (FRD): 152 points
Md Siraj Nipo (WLP): Yet to play in the ECS T10 Cartaxo
Azhar Andani (WLP): Yet to play in the ECS T10 Cartaxo
Important stats for FRD vs WLP Dream11 Prediction Team
Md Nazrul Islam: 114 runs from two games; SR – 242.55 (ECS T10 Cartaxo)
Mohammad Asad: 59 runs & 3 wickets from two games; SR – 178.78 & ER – 7.00 (ECS T10 Cartaxo)
Md Abdul Motin: 4 wickets; ER – 12.00 (ECS T10 Cartaxo)
Azhar Andani: 238 runs; SR – 112.26 (ECS T10 Portugal 2021)
Md Siraj Nipo: 172 runs & 19 wickets; SR – 119.44 & ER – 5.53 (ECS T10 Portugal 2021)
FRD vs WLP Dream 11 Prediction (ECS T10 Cartaxo)
Fantasy Suggestion #1: Mizu Rahman, Azhar Andani, Md Nazrul Islam, Daxesh Patel, Md Siraj Nipo, Mohammad Asad, Imtiaz Rana, Md Abdul Motin, Mitul Patel, Parth Patel, Nazmul Hasan
Captain: Md Nazrul Islam. Vice-captain: Mohammad Asad
Fantasy Suggestion #2: Mizu Rahman, Kishan Suthar, Azhar Andani, Md Nazrul Islam, Sajjad Hossin, Md Siraj Nipo, Md Abdul Motin, Mohammad Asad, Mitul Patel, Nazmul Hasan, Hardik Patel
Captain: Md Nazrul Islam. Vice-captain: Azhar Andani