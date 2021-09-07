FRD vs WLP Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for ECS T10 Cartaxo 2021, Match 7

Friendship CC (FRD) will take on the Wild Panthers (WLP) in match number seven of the ECS T10 Cartaxo at the Cartaxo Cricket Ground on Tuesday.

Friendship CC had a fantastic start to their ECS T10 Cartaxo campaign as they were impressive on debut. They won both their games on the first day, beating Malo and Oeiras CC. Meanwhile, the Wild Panthers will be making their ECS debut on day two. They will be looking to emulate Friendship CC and get off to a good start in the ECS T10 Cartaxo.

FRD vs WLP Probable Playing 11 Today

Friendship CC: Mohammad Asad, Mizu Rahman (wk), Md Nazrul Islam, Imtiaz Rana (c), Md Abdul Motin, Ashraful Rupu, Sayful Huda, Sajjad Hossin, Mohammad Musa, Mohammad Alamin, Nazmul Hasan

Wild Panthers: Azhar Andani, Waqar Nasir, Md Siraj Nipo, Kishan Suthar (wk), Akshar Patel (c), Mitul Patel, Daxesh Patel, Nitin Agarwal, Parth Patel, Dharm Patel, Hardik Patel

Match Details

FRD vs WLP, Match 7, ECS T10 Cartaxo

Date and Time: September 7th 2021, 6 PM IST

Venue: Cartaxo Cricket Ground, Cartaxo

Pitch Report

The track at the Cartaxo Cricket Ground is a belter. Barring the first ECS T10 Cartaxo game, which saw a first-innings score of 60, the remaining three matches saw teams posting scores in excess of 100 while batting first. The average first-innings score at the venue after the first four ECS T10 Cartaxo games is around 108 runs.

Today’s FRD vs WLP Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Mizu Rahman – The FRD stumper got a decent start in one of the games. He can score boundaries frequently.

Batsmen

Md Nazrul Islam – Islam is leading the ECS T10 Cartaxo's run-scoring charts after the first day. He has smashed 114 runs while striking at 242.55.

Azhar Andani – The 27-year-old is a highly-rated batsman who can play big knocks. He has amassed 341 runs in ECS tournaments so far.

All-rounders

Mohammad Asad – Asad has been brilliant with both the bat and ball. He has accumulated 59 runs and taken three wickets.

Md Siraj Nipo – Nipo will be WLP's premier all-rounder. He picked up 31 wickets while representing Gorkha 11 in ECS tournaments. He is highly effective with the bat as well.

Bowlers

Nazmul Hasan – The right-arm fast bowler may be expensive, but he can pick up wickets consistently. He has two scalps from three overs in the ECS T10 Cartaxo.

Mitul Patel - Mitul Patel will open the bowling for WLP. He can take wickets regularly and could be an important bowler for his side.

Top 5 best players to pick in FRD vs WLP Dream11 Prediction Team

Md Nazrul Islam (FRD): 251 points

Mohammad Asad (FRD): 210 points

Md Abdul Motin (FRD): 152 points

Md Siraj Nipo (WLP): Yet to play in the ECS T10 Cartaxo

Azhar Andani (WLP): Yet to play in the ECS T10 Cartaxo

Important stats for FRD vs WLP Dream11 Prediction Team

Md Nazrul Islam: 114 runs from two games; SR – 242.55 (ECS T10 Cartaxo)

Mohammad Asad: 59 runs & 3 wickets from two games; SR – 178.78 & ER – 7.00 (ECS T10 Cartaxo)

Md Abdul Motin: 4 wickets; ER – 12.00 (ECS T10 Cartaxo)

Azhar Andani: 238 runs; SR – 112.26 (ECS T10 Portugal 2021)

Md Siraj Nipo: 172 runs & 19 wickets; SR – 119.44 & ER – 5.53 (ECS T10 Portugal 2021)

FRD vs WLP Dream 11 Prediction (ECS T10 Cartaxo)

Dream11 Team for Friendship CC vs Wild Panthers - ECS T10 Cartaxo 2021.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Mizu Rahman, Azhar Andani, Md Nazrul Islam, Daxesh Patel, Md Siraj Nipo, Mohammad Asad, Imtiaz Rana, Md Abdul Motin, Mitul Patel, Parth Patel, Nazmul Hasan

Captain: Md Nazrul Islam. Vice-captain: Mohammad Asad

Dream11 Team for Friendship CC vs Wild Panthers - ECS T10 Cartaxo 2021.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Mizu Rahman, Kishan Suthar, Azhar Andani, Md Nazrul Islam, Sajjad Hossin, Md Siraj Nipo, Md Abdul Motin, Mohammad Asad, Mitul Patel, Nazmul Hasan, Hardik Patel

Captain: Md Nazrul Islam. Vice-captain: Azhar Andani

Edited by Samya Majumdar