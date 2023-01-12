FRT vs BGE Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats, Pitch Report for ABCA T10 Splash, Match 18

Freetown (FRT) will take on Bethesda Golden Eagles (BGE) in the 18th match of the ABCA T10 Splash at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, North Sound, in Antigua on Friday, January 13. Ahead of the match, here's everything you need to know about the FRT vs BGE Dream11 prediction, fantasy cricket tips, playing 11s, and the pitch report.

Bethesda Golden Eagles are fourth in the standings after falling to the Jennings Tigers in their previous game. However, they have a solid roster to fall back on, including Anthony Martin, Shacoy Floyd, and Jawakie Joseph.

Freetown have, meanwhile, lost both their games so far. Their batting has been inconsistent, with Jaryl Phillip, Cleton Payne, and Rolston Phillip not quite hitting their mark.

FRT vs BGE Match Details, ABCA T10 Splash

The 18th match of the ABCA T10 Splash between Freetown and Bethesda Golden Eagles will be played on January 13 at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, North Sound, in Antigua. The game is set to take place at 03.00 am IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

FRT vs BGE, Match 18, ABCA T10 Splash

Date & Time: January 13, 2023, 03.00 am IST

Venue: Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, North Sound, Antigua

FRT vs BGE Pitch Report

The pitch at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium is likely to be a good one to bat on. But the track will assist the spinners and the pacers might get some movement with the new ball as well.

Last 5 Matches (this tournament)

Matches won by the team batting first: 2

Matches won by the team bowling first: 3

Average first-inning score: 82

Average second-inning score: 67

FRT vs BGE Form Guide

Freetown: L-L

Bethesda Golden Eagles: L-W

FRT vs BGE Probable Playing 11 today

FRT Team/Injury News

No major injury updates.

FRT Probable Playing XI

Austin Richards (c), lamaual Fernandez, Kief Baltimore, Jaryl Phillip, Cleton Payne, Rolston Phillip (wk), Harry Harilall, Clever Martin, Kareem Richards, TJ Nathaniel, Kelvin Mayers

BGE Team/Injury News

No major injury updates.

BGE Probable Playing XI

Gavin Tonge (c), Anthony Martin, Shacoy Floyd, Jawakie Joseph, Kevin Pitman (wk), Kelvin Pitman, O Shale Simon, Tehrique Mason, Timmo Thomas, Mekali Tonge, Chad Walsh

Today’s FRT vs BGE Dream11 match top picks

Top Wicketkeeper Pick

Rolston Phillip (32 runs in two matches, Average: 16.00)

He has had some short but impressive innings in the tournament and is unquestionably the finest wicketkeeper pick. He has amassed 32 runs at an average of 16.00 in two games.

Top Batter Pick

Anthony Martin (45 runs & 1 wicket in two matches)

He has had a great season so far, scoring 45 runs in two games at an average of 22.50 and scalping one wicket, making him a must-have in your Dream11 fantasy team.

Top All-rounder Pick

Jaryl Phillip (18 runs and 1 wicket in two matches)

He has impressed with his all-round performances, scoring 18 runs at an average of 9.00 and taking one wicket in two games. He could be a valuable pick for your FRT vs BGE Dream11 fantasy team.

Top Bowler Pick

Chad Walsh (Four wickets in two matches; E.R: 4.00)

Walsh is BGE's leading wicket-taker in the ABCA T10, taking four wickets at an economy rate of 4.00 in two games. He's undoubtedly a must-have in your fantasy team.

FRT vs BGE match captain and vice-captain choices

Jawakie Joseph

He has impressed with his all-round performances, scoring five runs and taking one wicket while being economical in two games. Given his form and experience, Joseph could be a good addition to your FRT vs BGE Dream11 fantasy team.

Timmo Thomas

Thomas is an experienced all-rounder who can win games with both the bat and the ball. He has scored five runs and taken one wicket in two games. Considering his fine form, he's an excellent choice for vice-captaincy in your FRT vs BGE Dream11 fantasy team.

5 must-picks for FRT vs BGE Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Shacoy Floyd

Jawakie Joseph

Kevin Pitman

Clever Martin

Kareem Richards

FRT vs BGE Match Expert Tips

Anthony Martin has the ability to fetch you points with both the bat and the ball. He has scored 45 runs at an average of 22.50 in two games in the competition, making him a multiplier pick for your fantasy side.

FRT vs BGE Dream 11 Prediction, Head-to-Head League

FRT vs BGE Fantasy Suggestion Team 1

Wicketkeeper: Tris Phillip

Batters: Anthony Martin (c), M Tonge, A Richards

All-rounders: K Pitman, Jawakie Joseph, J Phillip, Timmo Thomas

Bowlers: C Martin, Chad Walsh (vc), H Harilall

FRT vs BGE Dream 11 Prediction, Grand League

FRT vs BGE Fantasy Suggestion Team 2

Wicketkeeper: K Pitman

Batters: Anthony Martin, K Baltimore, A Richards (vc)

All-rounders: K Pitman, Jawakie Joseph, J Phillip (c), J Fernandez

Bowlers: T Mason, Chad Walsh, T Nathaniel

Get IND vs SL Live Score Updates for 1st ODI at Sportskeeda. Follow us for latest News and updates.

Poll : 0 votes