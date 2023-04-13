FSC vs HUR Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing XIs, Player Stats, Pitch Report for Pro League T20 Ramadan Cup, Match 12

Falcons CC (FSC) will take on the Hurricanes (HUR) in the 12th match of the Pro League T20 Ramadan Cup at the MIC Cricket Ground, Qatar, on Friday (April 14). Ahead of the game, here's all you need to know about the FSC vs HUR Dream11 prediction, playing XIs, FSC vs HUR fantasy cricket tips, best player picks, and pitch report.

Both teams are having a similar run in the competition. Falcons CC defeated the Titans by four runs in their first game but lost their previous game to Tusker CC, having been bowled out for 68. Meanwhile, the Hurricanes are coming off a nine-run loss to the Titans following a 20-run victory against Tuskers CC in their first game. A thrilling encounter is expected on Friday, with both teams hoping for a win to get back on track.

FSC vs HUR Match Details

The 12th game of the Pro League T20 Ramadan Cup will be played on April 14 at the MIC Cricket Ground, Qatar, at 12:30 am IST. The live score and commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda live score section.

Match: FSC vs HUR, Pro League T20 Ramadan Cup, Match 12

Date and Time: April 14, 2023; 12:30 am IST

Venue: MIC Cricket Ground, Qatar

FSC vs HUR Pitch Report

The venue's surface generally favors batters, who will receive good value for their shots. Fans can expect the batters to have an easy time in the early stages, while the bowlers will be more effective as the game progresses. The average first-innings score at this venue is around 109 runs.

FSC vs HUR Form Guide (Last Two Matches)

Falcons CC: L-W

Hurricanes: L-W

FSC vs HUR probable playing XIs for today’s match

FSC Injury/Team News

No major injury update

FSC Probable Playing XI

Tariq Zahoor (wk), Muhammed Umair, Usman Rahat, Vell Raj, Waleed Ahmed Abdul Samad, Adeel Jamil, Adnan Khan (c), Anas Nizamudeen, Muftas Siryan, Mohammed Shaheen

HUR Injury/Team News

No major injury update

HUR Probable Playing XI

Abdul Kader, Amitshek Paul, Arif Nasir Uddin, Arumuga Ganesh, Ashar Mehmood, Hadi Khorasani, Naveed Akhtar, Osma Umar Hayat, Prasad Ravichandran, Raheel Sheikh (wk), Sunil Alexander (c)

Today's FSC vs HUR Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Tariq Zahoor

He is the best choice for the wicket-keeper's position as he's been in good form with the bat this season, scoring 19 runs in two games. He is expected to lead the FSC's batting lineup in this match.

Batters

Hadi Khorasani

He is a talented batting all-rounder who has scored nine runs and has taken four wickets at an economy rate of 3.33 in one game. Given his form and ability, we expect him to score points in this game.

All-rounder

Dinouk Jayasinghe

He is expected to make a comeback in the lineup after missing the previous game due to an injury. He took three wickets at an economy rate of 9.00 in his only game and is a must-have for your fantasy side.

Bowler

Abdul Kader

He is a nightmare for opposing batters, thanks to his lethal combination of pace and swing that often leaves them clueless at the crease. He is the second-leading wicket-taker with three wickets at an outstanding economy rate of 4.75 in one game.

FSC vs HUR match captain and vice-captain choices

Abdul Samad

He has scalped three wickets at an economy rate of 3.00 in two games and is also an effective batter in the middle order, scoring 14 runs, making him an excellent captaincy option for the FSC vs HUR game.

Usman Rahat

He has been impressive with his attacking batting, scoring 31 runs at an average of 31.00 while picking up two wickets in as many games. This makes him a must-have vice-captaincy pick.

5 Must-Picks for FSC vs HUR

Abdul Samad

Arumuga Ganesh

Ashar Mehmood

Adeel Jamil

Adnan Khan

FSC vs HUR Match Expert Tips

Hadi Khorasani has been fabulous with the ball and has provided regular breakthroughs. He has scalped four wickets at an exceptional economy rate of 3.33 in one game. His batting ability has also served him well, and he is expected to rack up fantasy points in this game as well.

FSC vs HUR Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head League

FSC vs HUR Fantasy Suggestion Team 1

Wicketkeeper: T Zahoor

Batters: Abdul Samad, M Shaheen, Hadi Khorasani

All-rounders: A Khan, A Mehmood, A Ganesh, P Ravichandran

Bowlers: Usman Rahat, Abdul Kader, O Umar

FSC vs HUR Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

FSC vs HUR Fantasy Suggestion Team 2

Wicketkeeper: S Alexander

Batters: Vishnu Raj, A Nizamudeen, Abdul Samad, M Shaheen, Hadi Khorasani

All-rounders: A Khan, A Mehmood, A Ganesh

Bowlers: Usman Rahat, Abdul Kader

