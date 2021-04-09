FT vs ALB Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing-11 Updates for Today's ECS T10 Milan Match - Apr 09, 2021

Fresh Tropical will take on Albano in the 20th match of the ECS T10 Milan at the Milan Cricket Ground on Friday.

The two teams squared off against each other earlier in the ECS. Losing the toss and batting first, Fresh Tropical scored 85 runs in their allotted ten overs. In response, Albano chased down the target with two wickets and five balls to spare.

Bharti Bangar was the pick of the bowlers for Albano, conceding 17 runs and picking up three wickets. In the batting department, Satwinder Ram was the top-scorer, scoring 40 off 30 balls with five fours and two sixes.

Albano have won three of their last four ECS matches, while Fresh Tropical have triumphed in three of their five.

ECS T10 Milan - Squads to choose from:

Fresh Tropical

Bilal Hamid, Abdul Wahab, Amir Sharif, Bilal Aslam, Fahad Baqar, Hassan Jamil, Imran Muhammad, Mahash Javed, Qasim Muhammad, Shahzad Sarwar, Sikander Abbas, Zain Naqvi, Ammar Rasool, Sadam Hussain, Suliman Hakimi, Muhammad Imran, Zahid Cheema, Arslan Shahid, Hameed Farhan, Hassan Taseer, Jawad Sarwar.

Albano

Ajay Kumar, Anmol Singh, Athisham Sajjad, Satwinder Ram, Vijay Kumar, Vijay Kumar Wartia, Bharti Bangar, Bunty Singh, Jasvir Kumar, Jatin Sahib, Muhammad Zaki, Parveen Kumar, Shahroze Usman, Asim Ali, Jorawar Singh, Hardeep Singh, Kamaljit Singh, Monu Lal.

Predicted Playing XIs

Fresh Tropical

Shahzad Sarwar, Zahid Cheema, Suliman Hakimi, Muhammad Imran (c), Hassan Jamil, Mahash Javed, Bilal Hamid, Imran Muhammad, Zain Naqvi, Ammar Rasool (wk), Amir Sharif.

Albano

Satwinder Ram, Monu Lal, Jorawar Singh (c), Asim Ali, Anmol Singh, Parveen Kumar, Hardeep Singh (wk), Ajay Kumar, Kamaljit Singh, Bharti Bangar, Muhammad Zaki.

Match Details

Match: Fresh Tropical vs Albano, ECS T10 Milan, 2021 - Match 20.

Date & Time: 9th April 2021; 08:00 PM.

Venue: Milan Cricket Ground, Milan.

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Milan Cricket Ground has something in it for both batsmen and bowlers. However, in the last 16 ECS games at this venue, both the team batting first and second have triumphed on eight occasions apiece.

Nevertheless, the team winning the toss in this ECS game could opt to bat first and put the opposition under pressure.

ECS T10 Milan Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions (FT vs ALB)

FT vs ALB ECS Dream11 Team

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Hardeep Singh, Zain Naqvi, Satwinder Ram, Anmol Singh Muhammad Imran, Amir Sharif, Monu Lal, Jorawar Singh, Bilal Hamid, Bharti Bangar, Muhammad Zaki.

Captain: Muhammad Imran. Vice-Captain: Zain Naqvi.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Zain Naqvi, Satwinder Ram, Muhammad Imran, Amir Sharif, Monu Lal, Jorawar Singh, Asim Ali, Bilal Hamid, Zahid Cheema, Bharti Bangar, Muhammad Zaki.

Captain: Monu Lal. Vice-Captain: Amir Sharif.