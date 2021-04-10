FT vs BOG Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today’s ECS T10 Milan Match - April 10th, 2021

Fresh Tropical will take on Bogliasco in the 23rd match of the ECS T10 Milan on Saturday.

Fresh Tropical will head into the game on the back of a loss at the hands of Albano. Batting first, Albano set a target of 110 runs, but Fresh Tropical failed to keep up with the required run rate, falling nine runs short.

Meanwhile, Bogliasco defeated Albano in their previous match. Albano scored 106 runs, with Bogliasco reaching the target on the last ball with eight wickets in hand.

In the last ECS T10 Milan meeting between the two teams, Fresh Tropical beat Bogliasco by six wickets.

Squads to choose from:

Fresh Tropical

Zahid Cheema, Shahzad Sarwar, Suliman Hakimi, Hassan Jamil, Mahash Javed, Bilal Hamid, Zain Naqvi, Ammar Rasool (WK), Amir Sharif, Muhammad Imran (C), Fahad Baqar, Imran Muhammad, Sikander Abbas, Bilal Aslam, Abdul Wahab, Jawad Sarwar (WK), Sadam Hussain, Qasim Muhammad, Arslan Shahid (WK), Hassan Taseer (WK) and Hameed Farhan (WK).

Bogliasco

Supun Tharanga, Roshan Weerasinghe, Madupa Fernando (C), Rusith Gayan, Niranga Malameege, Upul Nandana, Dunishka Polpitiya, Rishan Kavinda (WK), Sachin Tharuka Thamel, Sandesh Hansaja Disandul, Asanka Wijalamage, Ralph Fernando, Nishantha Fernando, Manoj Tharaka, Pumudu Nimantha Dilhara, Lasidu kavinda, Suranga Pethum, Duminda, Amila Viraj and Dumindu Nissanka.

Advertisement

Predicted Playing XIs

Fresh Tropical

Amar Rasool (wk), Muhammad Imran (c), Amir Sharif, Hassain Jamil, Fahad Malik, Zain Naqvi, Zahid Cheema, Bilal Muhammad, Suliman Hakmi, Shahzad Sarwar, Mahesh Javed

Bogliasco

Madupa Fernando (C), Sachin Tharuka, Supun Tharanga, Upul Nandana, Niranga Malameege, Rishan Kavinda (WK), Roshan Weerasinghe, Sandesh Hansaja, Ralph Fernando, Dumindu Nissanka, Dunishka Polpitiya.

Match Details

Match: Fresh Tropical vs Bogliasco, Eliminator

Venue: Milan Cricket Ground, Milan

Date and Time: 10th April, 2021, 5:30 PM IST

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Milan Cricket Ground favors the batsmen, with high scores being pretty common in the ECS T10 Milan. The track is better suited to the pacers than the spinners. The average first innings score at the venue is 102.

ECS T10 Milan Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions (FT vs BOG)

Fantasy Suggestion #1: R Kavinda, M Fernando, H Jamil, M Javed, M Imran, S M Tharanga, A Sharif, Z Naqvi, S Tharuka, Z Cheema, S Hakimi

Captain: M Fernando. Vice-captain: A Sharif

Fantasy Suggestion #2: R Kavinda, M Fernando, H Jamil, S Cheema, M Imran, S M Tharanga, A Sharif, S Tharuka, N Malameege, Z Cheema, B M Nawaz

Captain: M Imran. Vice-captain: S Tharuka