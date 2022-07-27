FT vs JIB Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for ECS T10 Italy Super Series 2022, Matches 9 and 10

Fresh Tropical (FT) will take on Jinnah Brescia (JIB) in back-to-back ECS T10 Italy Super Series 2022 matches at the Roma Cricket Ground in Rome on Wednesday, July 27.

Fresh Tropical have had a great start to their ECS T10 Italy Super Series 2022 campaign, beating Albano twice in their first two matches. Jinnah Brescia, meanwhile, have played four games so far, winning thrice.

FT vs JIB Probable Playing 11 Today

FT XI

Zain Naqvi (wk), Amir Sharif, Imran Muhammad, Bilal Hamid (c), Mahas Javed, Hassan Jamil, Asim Ali, Hussain Bilal, Shahzad Hamayun, Hakimi Suliman, Zahid Cheema.

JIB XI

Mubashar Hussain (wk), Sharukh Nawaz, Hassan Ahmad, Rizwan Tanweer, Faheem Nazir, Bilal Masud, Sadat Ali, Hasan Ali, Humza Ishtiaq, Faisal Shabbir, Rukhsar Ahmed (c).

Match Details

FT vs JIB, ECS T10 Italy Super Series 2022, Matches 9 and 10

Date and Time: 27th July, 2022, 12:00 PM and 2:00 PM IST

Venue: Roma Cricket Ground, Rome

Pitch Report

The track at the Roma Cricket Ground generally favors the batters, with high scores being pretty common at the venue. The bowlers will have to maintain tight lines and lengths to keep the runflow in check.

Today’s FT vs JIB Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

H Ahmad has scored 69 runs in four ECS T10 Italy Super Series 2022 matches at a strike rate close to 147.

Batter

A Sharif has smashed 51 runs in two matches at a strike rate of 221.73. He also has two wickets to his name and can prove to be an excellent captaincy choice for your FT vs JIB Dream11 fantasy team.

All-rounders

R Tanveer is a wonderful all-rounder who is currently the leading run-scorer in the ECS T10 Italy Super Series 2022 with 115 runs in three innings at a stunning average of 115 and a jaw-dropping strike rate of 250.

A Ali has scored 44 runs in two matches at a strike rate of 244.44. He has also taken three wickets at an average of 8.00.

Bowler

R Ahmed is Jinnah Brescia's leading wicket-taker with seven wickets at an average of 7.85.

Top 5 best players to pick in FT vs JIB Dream11 prediction team

R Ahmed (JIB) – 308 points

R Tanveer (JIB) – 211 points

H Ali (JIB) – 203 points

B Masud (JIB) – 190 points

A Ali (FT) – 189 points

Important stats for FT vs JIB Dream11 prediction team

R Ahmed: 7 wickets

R Tanveer: 115 runs

H Ali: 5 wickets

A Ali: 44 runs and 3 wickets

A Sharif: 51 runs and 2 wickets

FT vs JIB Dream11 Prediction Today (ECS T10 Italy Super Series 2022)

FT vs JIB Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #1 - ECS T10 Italy Super Series 2022.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: H Ahmad, A Sharif, S Ur Rehman, H Jamil, R Tanveer, B Masud, A Ali, R Ahmed, H Ali, Z Cheema, B Hamid.

Captain: A Sharif. Vice-captain: A Ali.

FT vs JIB Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #2 - ECS T10 Italy Super Series 2022.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: H Ahmad, A Sharif, S Ur Rehman, S Nawaz, R Tanveer, B Masud, A Ali, Z Naqvi, R Ahmed, H Ali, Z Cheema.

Captain: R Ahmed. Vice-captain: R Tanveer.

