FT vs MU Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing XIs and Pitch Report for ECS Milan T10, Match 8

The 8th match of the ECS Milan T10 will see Fresh Tropical (FT) square off against Milan United (MU) at the Milan Cricket Ground in Milan on Tuesday, April 25. Ahead of the game, here's all you need to know about the FT vs MU Dream11 Prediction, playing XIs, fantasy cricket tips, and pitch report.

This will be the first match of the tournament for both Fresh Tropical and Milan United. The two teams will be looking to get off to a good start and win this match.

FT vs MU Match Details

The 8th game of the ECS MilanT10 will be played on April 25 at the Milan Cricket Ground in Milan and will commence at 5.00 pm IST. Live scores and commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

Match: FT vs MU, Match 8

Date and Time: April 25, 2023; 5.00 pm IST

Venue: Milan Cricket Ground, Milan

FT vs MU Probable Playing XIs

FT Team/Injury News

No major injury updates.

FT Probable Playing X

T Hassan, I Shaikh, S Sarwar, H Jamil, B Hussain-I, A Sharif, A Ali, S Malik, Z Cheema, S Abbas, and B Hamid.

MU Team/Injury News

No major injury updates.

MU Probable Playing XI

S Kumara, S Varadharajah, F Muhammad, I Jayakody, S Dinuka, R Silva, S Silva, T Heshan, A Ranasinghe, G Silva, and H Fernando.

FT vs MU Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

T Hassan

Hassan bats in the top order and can bat with great intent from the very of an innings. He will be a great pick from the wicketkeeper section for this match.

Batter

S Kumara

Kumara is a stable top-order batter who can also use the ling handle if necessary. He will be the best selection from the batters category.

All-rounders

R Silva

Silva has the ability to pick up fantasy points with both the bat and the ball. He will be the best pick from the all-rounders category.

Bowler

Z Cheema

Cheema could be a very lethal bowler in the initial stages of an innings. He has the ability to pick up crucial wickets and will be a brilliant choice from the bowlers section.

FT vs MU match captain and vice-captain choices

R Silva

Silva could turn out to be the match winner with both the bat and the ball. His ability to change the complexion of a game in either innings makes him a great choice as the captain or vice-captain of the match.

A Sharif

Sharif is a very effective all-rounder. He can score important runs for the team and also pick up crucial wickets. Sharif will be a safe bet as the captain or vice-captain of the match.

Five Must-Picks for FT vs MU, Match 8

T Hassan

S Kumara

R Silva

A Sharif

Z Cheema

FT vs MU Match Expert Tips

The pitch will be a balanced one. Top-order batters and all-rounders who will complete their quota of overs with the ball will be good picks for the match.

FT vs MU Dream11 Prediction, Match 8, Head-to-head Team

Wicketkeepers: S Varadharajah, T Hassan

Batters: I Shaikh, S Sarwar, S Kumara

All-rounders: R Silva, A Sharif, S Silva

Bowlers: Z Cheema, S Abbas, A Ranasinghe

FT vs MU Dream11 Prediction, Match 8, Grand League Team

Wicketkeepers: S Varadharajah, T Hassan

Batters: I Shaikh, S Sarwar, S Kumara

All-rounders: R Silva, A Sharif, S Silva

Bowlers: Z Cheema, S Abbas, A Ranasinghe

