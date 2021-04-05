FT vs MU Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today’s ECS T10 Milan Match - April 6th, 2021

Match five of the ECS T10 Milan 2021 pits Fresh Tropical against Milan United at the Milan Cricket Ground on Tuesday.

It will be the first ECS T10 Milan fixture for both teams, with a lot being expected of Milan United in particular. Milan United, who have a couple of national team players in the ranks, are one of the more fancied teams in the competition. However, they will need their bowlers to fire if they want to taste success in the ECS T10 Milan.

Fresh Tropical, on the other hand, are one of the new entrants to the ECS circuit. Although they do pack a punch with a resourceful side at their disposal, Fresh Tropical need to be at their best against Milan United.

Squads to choose from

Fresh Tropical

Bilal Hamid, Abdul Wahab, Amir Sharif, Bilal Aslam, Fahad Baqar, Hassan Jamil, Imran Muhammad, Mahash Javed, Qasim Muhammad, Shahzad Sarwar, Sikander Abbas, Zain Naqvi, Ammar Rasool, Sadam Hussain, Suliman Hakimi, Muhammad Imran, Zahid Cheema, Arslan Shahid, Hameed Farhan, Hassan Taseer, Jawad Sarwar

Milan United

Ali Haseeb, Sasidu Divyanja, Suhan Fernando, Ashan Ranasinghe, Dilusha Fernando, Dineth Nishanka, Gayan Silva, Isuru Fernando, Lakshman Herath, Niyon Perera, Ravindu Thilanka, Roshan Silva, Shehan Tissera, Stephen Jayasekara, Sudesh Perera, Suresh Silva, Tharidu Hirtina, Trishan Aruma, Waruna Mahendra, Damina Fernando, Iren Gamage, Shehan Perera, Shihan Perera

Advertisement

Predicted Playing XIs

Fresh Tropical

A Shahid, M Javed, I Muhammad, A Sharif, B Aslam, F Malik, Z Naqvi, S Abbas, Z Cheema, B Nawaz and S Hakimi

Milan United

S Perera, D Fernando, R Silva, S Jayasekara, S Silva, T Hirtina, R Thilanka, T Aruma, A Ranasinghe, I Fernando and N Perera

Match Details

Match: Fresh Tropical vs Milan United, Match 5

Date & Time: 6th April 2021, at 1:00 PM IST

Venue: Milan Cricket Ground, Milan

Pitch Report

A relatively high-scoring ECS T10 Milan game is on the cards with little to no assistance available for the bowlers. There should be some uneven bounce to trouble them, but the batsmen should rule the roost from start to finish. Change of pace could do the trick for the bowlers despite the ground's dimensions going against them. 100 is the bare minimum at the venue, with both sides likely to prefer batting first upon winning the toss.

ECS T10 Milan Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions ()

FT vs MU Dream11 Tips - ECS T10 Milan

Advertisement

Fantasy Suggestion #1: S Perera, I Muhammad, M Javed, S Jayasekara, S Silva, F Malik, S Abbas, T Hirtina, I Fernando, S Hakimi and Z Cheema

Captain: F Malik. Vice-captain: T Hirtina

Fantasy Suggestion #2: D Fernando, I Muhammad, M Javed, S Jayasekara, R Silva, F Malik, S Abbas, T Hirtina, I Fernando, S Hakimi and Z Cheema

Captain: F Malik. Vice-captain: I Muhammad