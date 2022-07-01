FT vs PU Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for ECS T10 Milan, Quarter-final 3

Fresh Tropical (FT) will lock horns with Pioltello United (PU) in the third quarter-final of the ECS T10 Milan at the Milan Cricket Ground on Friday, July 1.

Fresh Tropical topped Group C after winning both their league stage matches. They beat Pavia Eagles by 56 runs in their last game. Pioltello United, on the other hand, won one out of their two league stage matches and finished second in Group D. They beat Bergamo Super XI by 11 runs in the Eliminator.

FT vs PU Probable Playing 11 Today

FT XI

Bilal Hamid (C), Zain Naqvi, Shahzad Hamayun (WK), Sikandar Abbas, Muhammad Imran, Asim Ali, Javed Mahash, Hassan Jamil, Zahid Cheema, Amir Sharif, Shahzad Sarwar.

PU XI

Haseeb Hamid (C), Ahmed Muhammad, Ali Amjad (WK), Aslam Anees, Abdul Qadoos, Khurram Shahzad, Zain Amjad, Amir Nadeem, Husnain Kabeer, Ahmed Khan, Tayab Sohail.

Match Details

FT vs PU, ECS T10 Milan, Quarter-final 3

Date and Time: 1st July 2022, 04:00 PM IST

Venue: Milan Cricket Ground, Milan, Italy.

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Milan Cricket Ground has favored the batters in the last couple of matches. However, the wicket tends to slow down as the game progresses, making it a little difficult to bat on in the second innings. Batting first should be the preferred option, with the average first-innings score in the last four games played at the venue being 109 runs.

Today’s FT vs PU Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Ali Amjad: Although Amjad has managed only 16 runs at a strike rate of 123.07 in the ECS T10 Milan, he could be a crucial pick for your fantasy team.

Batters

Husnain Kabeer: Kabeer is currently Pioltello United's leading runscorer this season with 54 runs at a strike rate of close to 170. He has picked up two wickets as well.

Amir Sharif: Sharif has scored 58 runs at an outstanding strike rate of 207-plus in addition to taking a wicket in the only ECS T10 Milan match he has played this season. He is surely a must-have pick for your fantasy team.

All-rounders

Zain Naqvi: Naqvi has been impressive with both the bat and ball this season. He has scored 66 runs at an unbelievable strike rate of 300 while also picking up two wickets in two matches.

Khurram Shahzad: Shahzad has scored 41 runs at a strike rate of 141 37 and also picked up four wickets in three matches.

Bowlers

Zahid Cheema: Cheema has bowled pretty well in the last couple of matches, picking up three wickets at an economy rate of 8.00. He is currently the leading wicket-taker for Fresh Tropical.

Amir Nadeem: Nadeem could be a good budget pick for your fantasy team. He has claimed two wickets at an economy rate of 8.33 in two ECS T10 Milan outings.

Top 5 best players to pick in FT vs PU Dream11 prediction team

Zain Naqvi (FT) - 230 points

Khurram Shahzad (PU) - 225 points

Zain Amjad (PU) - 179 points

Ahmed Khan (PU) - 173 points

Asim Ali (FT) - 152 points

Important Stats for FT vs PU Dream11 prediction team

Zain Naqvi: 66 runs and 2 wickets in 2 matches; SR - 300.00 and ER - 7.00

Khurram Shahzad: 41 runs and 4 wickets in 3 matches; SR - 141.37 and ER - 7.50

Zain Amjad: 22 runs and 4 wickets in 3 matches; SR - 115.78 and ER - 8.00

Ahmed Khan: 53 runs and 3 wickets in 3 matches; SR - 165.62 and ER - 7.66

Asim Ali: 49 runs and 2 wickets in 2 matches; SR - 288.23 and ER - 6.50

FT vs PU Dream11 Prediction Today (ECS T10 Milan)

FT vs PU Dream11 Prediction - ECS T10 Milan

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Shahzad Hamayun, Amir Sharif, Aslam Anees, Husnain Kabeer, Ahmed Khan, Asim Ali, Zain Naqvi, Khurram Shahzad, Zahid Cheema, Sikandar Abbas, Amir Nadeem.

Captain: Zain Naqvi. Vice-captain: Ahmed Khan.

FT vs PU Dream11 Prediction - ECS T10 Milan

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Ali Amjad, Hassan Jamil, Amir Sharif, Husnain Kabeer, Asim Ali, Zain Naqvi, Zain Amjad, Khurram Shahzad, Zahid Cheema, Sikandar Abbas, Bilal Hamid.

Captain: Khurram Shahzad. Vice-captain: Zain Naqvi.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far