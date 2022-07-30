FT vs RCC Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for ECS Italy Super Series 2022, Playoff 2

Fresh Tropical will take on Roma CC in the second playoff of the ECS Italy Super Series 2022 at the Roma Cricket Ground in Rome on Saturday.

Fresh Tropical have had a remarkable campaign so far despite their defeat in the first playoff. They finished the league stage in second position and secured five wins in eight matches. They had 10 points in their account, and finished just two points behind table-toppers Jinnah Brescia.

Fresh Tropical lost to the same opposition in the first playoff by 32 runs and will be looking to secure their progress to the final with a win here.

Meanwhile, Roma CC finished third in the table with four wins and four losses. They had eight points but managed to finish above Cricket Stars courtesy of their better net run rate of +0.503. Roma CC defeated Cricket Stars by seven wickets in the eliminator.

FT vs RCC Probable Playing 11 Today

FT XI

Zain Naqvi (wk), Amir Sharif, Imran Muhammad, Bilal Hamid (c), Mahas Javed, Hassan Jamil, Asim Ali, Hussain Bilal, Shahzad Hamayun, Hakimi Suliman, Zahid Cheema

RCC XI

Sujith Rillagodage (C & WK), Rahat Ahmed, Ranil Omaththage, Thushara Samarakoon, Dammika Aththanayaka, Dinidu Marage, Achintha Naththandige, Pruthuvi Samarage, Thakshila Korale, Crishan Kalugamage, Thilina Rathnayakas.

Match Details

FT vs RCC, ECS Italy Super Series 2022, Playoff 2

Date and Time: 30th July, 2022, 5:00 PM IST

Venue: Roma Cricket Ground, Rome

Pitch Report

The track is regarded as good for batting and high scores are quite common here. There are plenty of runs on offer and bowlers will need to keep things tight. A high-scoring match is likely.

Today’s FT vs RCC Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

A Ali is a wonderful choice for the wicketkeeper role for your Dream11 Fantasy Team. He has scored 108 runs at a fantastic strike rate of 211.76.

Batters

H Jamil could prove to be a strong addition to your team. He has amassed 88 runs at a strike rate of over 154.

All-rounders

P Samarage is a wonderful all-rounder who has the ability to shine with both the bat as well as the ball. He is currently the leading run-scorer for Roma CC with 157 runs in nine innings at a stunning strike rate close to 190. He has also taken 17 wickets in nine games at an average of 7.52.

A Sharif is a leading figure for Fresh Tropical who will be hoping to exert his influence on this match. He is the top-scorer for his team with 126 runs at a strike rate of over 160. Sharif has also taken 11 wickets at an average of 10.54.

C Kalugamage is another player you must have in your Dream11 Fantasy Side. He has gathered 156 runs in nine matches at a strike rate of over 185 and has also collected 12 wickets at an average of 13.33.

Bowlers

Z Cheema has done a wonderful job with the ball and he will be hoping to continue with the same form. He has scalped 12 wickets at an average of 9.66 and also has an economy rate of 7.56.

Top 5 best players to pick in FT vs RCC Dream11 prediction team

P Samarage (RCC) – 824 points

A Sharif (FT) – 700 points

C Kalugamage (RCC) – 657 points

Z Cheema (FT) – 513 points

B Hamid (FT) – 509 points

Important stats for FT vs RCC Dream11 prediction team

P Samarage: 157 runs and 17 wickets

A Sharif: 126 runs and 11 wickets

C Kalugamage: 156 runs and 12 wickets

Z Cheema: 12 wickets

B Hamid: 47 runs and 9 wickets

FT vs RCC Dream11 Prediction Today

FT vs RCC Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: A Ali, H Jamil, T Samarakoon, P Ekneligoda, P Samarage, A Sharif, C Kalugamage, B Hamid, Z Cheema, D Marage, F Muhammad

Captain: P Samarage, Vice-Captain: A Sharif

FT vs RCC Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: A Ali, H Jamil, B Hussain, T Samarakoon, P Samarage, A Sharif, C Kalugamage, A Naththandige, Z Cheema, D Marage, F Muhammad

Captain: C Kalugamage, Vice-Captain: Z Cheema

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far