FT vs RCC Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11s and Pitch Report for ECS Italy Super Series 2022 Match 14

Fresh Tropical (FT) will take on Roma CC (RCC) in the 14th match of the ECS Italy Super Series 2022 at the Roma Cricket Ground in Rome on Thursday.

Tropical have had an inconsistent campaign. They have two wins and as many losses so far and are second in the points table. Meanwhile, Romaare third in the standings. They lost their first game before winning their previous two.

FT vs RCC Probable Playing XIs

Fresh Tropical

Amir Sharif, Bilal Hussain, Asim Ali, Hassan Jamil, Sikandar Abbas, Shoaib Amjad, Bilal Hamid (c), Shahzad Hamayun (wk), Zahid Cheema, Faisal Muhammad, Taseer Hassan.

Roma CC

Dinidu Marage, Prabath Ekneligoda, Pruthuvi Samarage, Achintha Naththandige, Thushara Samarakoon, Rahat Ahmed, Crishan Kalugamage, Sujith Rillagodage (c & wk), Denham Seneviratne, Dammika Aththanayaka, Thilina Rathnayakas.

Match Details

Match: FT vs RCC

Date & Time: July 28, 2022; 2 PM IST

Venue: Roma Cricket Ground, Rome.

Pitch Report

The track at the Roma Cricket Ground is an excellent one to bat on. Teams have racked up big scores regularly, so another high-scoring clash is likely to be in store.

Today’s FT vs RCC Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Sujith Rillagodage is pretty safe behind the stumps and is a handy batter as well.

Batters

Amir Sharif has contributed decently with both bat and ball. He has got 57 runs and has chipped in with three wickets too.

All-rounders

Pruthuvi Samarage is in magnificent form with the ball, taking 11 scalps at an economy rate of 5.66. He has also scored 43 runs.

Crishan Kalugamage, meanwhile, has had a big all-round impact. He has accumulated 57 runs while striking at 211.11 and has picked up five wickets as well.

Bowlers

Zahid Cheema has taken five wickets in four games in this tournament and has an economy rate of 8.42.

Five best players to pick in FT vs RCC Dream11 Prediction Team

Pruthuvi Samarage (RCC): 434 points

Crishan Kalugamage (RCC): 259 points

Zahid Cheema (FT): 223 points

Asim Ali (FT): 211 points

Amir Sharif (FT): 180 points.

Key stats for FT vs RCC Dream11 Prediction Team

Amir Sharif: 55 runs & 2 wickets

Asim Ali: 57 runs & 3 wickets

Zahid Cheema: 5 wickets

Crishan Kalugamage: 57 runs & 5 wickets

Pruthuvi Samarage: 43 runs & 11 wickets.

FT vs RCC Dream11 Prediction

Dream11 Team for Fresh Tropical vs Roma CC - ECS Italy Super Series 2022

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Sujith Rillagodage, Rahat Ahmed, Hassan Jamil, Amir Sharif, Asim Ali, Crishan Kalugamage, Pruthuvi Samarage, Achintha Naththandige, Zahid Cheema, Thilina Rathnayaka, Bilal Hamid.

Captain: Pruthuvi Samarage. Vice-captain: Amir Sharif.

Dream11 Team for Fresh Tropical vs Roma CC - ECS Italy Super Series 2022

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Shahzad Hamayun, Rahat Ahmed, Thushara Samarakoon, Hassan Jamil, Amir Sharif, Asim Ali, Crishan Kalugamage, Pruthuvi Samarage, Zahid Cheema, Thilina Rathnayaka, Sikandar Abbas.

Captain: Crishan Kalugamage, Vice-captain: Asim Ali.

