FT vs ROR Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for ECS T10 Italy Super Series, Matches 10 & 12

Fresh Tropical (FT) will lock horns with the Royal Roma Cricket Club (ROR) in the 10th and 12th matches of the ECS T10 Italy Super Series at the Roma Cricket Ground in Rome on Wednesday.

Fresh Tropical are currently placed in fourth spot in the points table, winning one out of their two ECS T10 Italy Super Series matches. They defeated Venezia Cricket Club by five wickets in their previous outing. Royal Roma Cricket Club, on the other hand, currently find themselves at the bottom of the standings, having won only one out of four matches. They defeated Venezia Cricket Club by 50 runs in their previous ECS T10 Italy Super Series match.

FT vs ROR Probable Playing 11 Today

FT XI

Amir Sharif (C), Zain Naqvi (WK), Arslan Shahid, Imran Muhammad, Mahash Javed, Hassan Jamil, Fahad Baqar, Bilal Hamid Mohammad-Nawaz, Sikander Abbas, Zahid Cheema, Suliman Hakimi

ROR XI

Arif Muhammad (WK), Mubarak Hossain, Zulqarnain Ali, Hassan Mubashar, Vajrala Reddy, Surajpal Singh, Muneeb Niazi, Kulwinder Ram, Anil Kumar, Rajwinder Singh (C), Umar Shahzad

Match Details

FT vs ROR, Matches 10 & 12, ECS T10 Italy Super Series

Date and Time: 3rd November 2021, 03:00 PM & 07:00 PM IST

Venue: Roma Cricket Ground, Rome.

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Roma Cricket Ground has favored the batters in the last couple of matches. However, the wicket tends to slow down as the game progresses, making it difficult to bat in the second innings. The team winning the toss will look to bat first and put up a big total on the board. The average first-innings score in the last four matches played at the venue is 115 runs.

Today’s FT vs ROR Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Zain Naqvi: Naqvi is the perfect pick for your fantasy team from the wicketkeeper section. He has smashed 87 runs in two ECS T10 Italy Super Series matches in addition to being safe behind the stumps.

Batters

Hassan Mubashar: Mubashar is an explosive top-order batter from Royal Roma Cricket Club. He has scored 36 runs while also scalping three wickets in two matches.

Imran Muhammad: Muhammad has underperformed so far in the ECS T10 Italy Super Series, but he is expected to fare well today. He has scored only 13 runs in two matches.

All-rounders

Rajwinder Singh-I: Singh has impressed everyone with his all-round performances in the ECS T10 Italy Super Series. He has scored 30 runs in four matches while also chipping in five wickets.

Amir Sharif: Sharif can provide you with some valuable points with both the bat and ball on Wednesday. He has smashed 59 runs and also picked up one wicket in two matches.

Bowlers

Zahid Cheema: Cheema has picked up three wickets in two ECS T10 Italy Super Series matches. He can also score some crucial runs lower down the order.

Muneeb Niazi: Niazi hasn't performed as per the expectations so far this season, picking up a single wicket in two matches. But he is a genuine wicket-taker who can't be overlooked at any cost.

Top 5 best players to pick in FT vs ROR Dream11 prediction team

Rajwinder Singh-I (ROR) - 235 points

Zain Naqvi (FT) - 170 points

Amir Sharif (FT) - 160 points

Hasan Mubashar (ROR) - 140 points

Sikandar Abbas (FT) - 139 points

Important Stats for FT vs ROR Dream11 prediction team

Rajwinder Singh-I: 30 runs and 5 wickets in 4 matches

Zain Naqvi: 87 runs in 2 matches

Amir Sharif: 59 runs and 1 wicket in 2 matches

Hasan Mubashar: 36 runs and 2 wickets in 4 matches

Sikandar Abbas: 4 wickets in 2 matches

FT vs ROR Dream11 Prediction Today (ECS T10 Italy Super Series)

FT vs ROR Dream11 Prediction - ECS T10 Italy Super Series

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Zain Naqvi, Hassan Mubashar, Mubarak Hossain, Imran Muhammad, Reddy Vajrala, Rajwinder Singh-I, Sikandar Abbas, Amir Sharif, Zahid Cheema, Muneeb Niazi, Bilal-Hamid Mohammad-Nawaz.

Captain: Amir Sharif. Vice-captain: Rajwinder Singh-I.

FT vs ROR Dream11 Prediction - ECS T10 Italy Super Series

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Arif Muhammad, Zain Naqvi, Hassan Mubashar, Mubarak Hossain, Imran Muhammad, Rajwinder Singh-I, Sikandar Abbas, Amir Sharif, Zahid Cheema, Muneeb Niazi, Bilal-Hamid Mohammad-Nawaz.

Captain: Amir Sharif. Vice-captain: Zain Naqvi.

Edited by Samya Majumdar