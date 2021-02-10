FTH v GRA Dream 11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing-11 Updates for Today’s ECS T10 Barcelona Match – February 10th, 2021

Match 14 of the ECS Spain Barcelona T10 will see Fateh lock horns with Gracia at the Montjuïc Olympic Ground in Barcelona. Rain played a spoilsport in the opening matches of both sides.

After having a below-average 2020, Gracia has added some big names to their squad to compete in the second season. Skipper Kuldeep Lal and Mukhtiar Singh remain Gracia’s biggest hopes to overcome the heartbreak of the first season.

Fateh, having lost all their matches in the previous edition, are looking for a better start this season. The side relies heavily on captain Manjinder Singh, who can shine with the bat as well as the ball.

Gurvinder Singh was the leading wicket-taker for Fateh last season and will spearhead the bowling unit.

Squads to choose from

Fateh: Gurvinder Singh Sr. Iqbal Wajid, Kuldeep Singh, Lakhvir Singh Vinty, Manjinder Singh Lovely, Randip Singh Daid, Shantanu Sharma Sonu, Happy Singh, Jagroop Singh, Naghman Hussain, Tajinder Singh, Ali Rafiq, Amanbir Sran, Bhawandeep Singh, Davinder Singh, Hargurjit Singh, Khawaja Sartajuddin, Rajiv Singh, Manvir Singh, Gurpreet Singh, Yadwinder Sandhu, Harjinder Singh, Mirza Hamza Baig and Gurchahat Singh.

Gracia: Paramjit Singh, Harpreet Singh, Kuldeep Lal, Ali Azam, Mukhtiar Singh, Kulwant Singh, Gurwinder Bajwa, Manoj Kumar, Abhishek Khullar, Trilochan Singh, Amol Rathod, Bikramjit Singh, Vicky Sondhi, Vijay Kumar, Harkamal Singh, Karandeep Singh, Mayank Dayal, Varinder Singh, Aditya Thakur, Prabal Singh, Manish Kumar Tokhi, Saad Salahuddin and Amarpreet Singh.

Predicted Playing XI

Advertisement

Fateh: Manjinder Singh Lovely ©, Gurivinder Singh I, Iqbal Wajid, Kuldeep Singh, Lakhvir Singh Vinty(wk), Randip Singh Daid, Shantanu Sharma Sonu, Happy Singh, Jagroop Singh, Naghman Hussain, Tajinder Singh.

Gracia: Kuldeep Lal ©, Mukhtiar Singh, Gurwinder Bajwa, Kulwant Singh, Mayank Dayal (wk), Tirlochan Singh, Harkamal Singh, Harpreet Singh, Abhishek Khullar, Manish Kumar Tokhi and Vijay Kumar.

Match Details

Match: Fateh vs Gracia, Match 14

Date: February 10, 2021, 7 PM IST

Venue: Montjuïc Olympic Ground, Barcelona

Pitch Report

The wicket looks suitable for batting, with some assistance for the seam bowlers when compared to the spinners. With light showers expected to interrupt the game, batting first seems to be a safer option.

ECS T10 Barcelona Dream 11 Fantasy Suggestions

FTH v GRA Dream 11 Team Prediction

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Mayank Dayal, Lakhvir Singh-Vinty, Gurwinder Bajwa, Randip Singh Daid, Happy Singh, Manjinder Singh Lovely, Kuldeep Lal, Kulwant Singh, Trilochan Singh, Vijay Kumar, and Jagroop Singh

Captain: Kuldeep Lal Vice-Captain: Manjinder Singh Lovely

Advertisement

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Lakhvir Singh-Vinty, Manjinder Singh Lovely, Happy Singh, Kuldeep Singh I, Kuldeep Lal, Kulwant Singh, Randip Singh Daid, Tajinder Singh, Trilochan Singh, Harpreet Singh Sodhi, and Harkamal Singh.

Captain: Manjinder Singh Lovely Vice-Captain: Kulwant Singh