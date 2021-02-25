FTH vs BEN Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's ECS T10 Barcelona Match – Feb 25, 2021

Match 70 of the ECS T10 Barcelona will see Fateh taking on Bengali CC at the Montjuic Olympic Stadium on Thursday.

Fateh have won just one of their seven matches in the ECS T10 Barcelona. Although their batsmen have shown glimpses of their capabilities, the likes of Manjinder Singh Lovely and Kuldeep Singh have struggled for consistency in recent games.

Bengali CC, on the other hand, were one of the surprise packages in the first week of the ECS T10 Barcelona. However, they have faltered lately and presently find themselves in the bottom half of the points table. Nevertheless, they are still in the running for a place in the semi-finals of the ECS T10 Barcelona.

Bengali CC are the favorites for today's game, but Fateh have enough in their tank to play spoilsport. All in all, we are in for a cracking game of cricket at the Montjuic Olympic Stadium.

ECS T10 Barcelona: Squads to choose from

Fateh

Bhawandeep Singh, Gurchahat Singh, Gurpreet Singh, Khwaja Sartajuddin, Kuldeep Singh-I, Yadwunder Sandhu, Amanbir Sran, Davinder Singh, Gurvinder Singh, Iqbal Wajid, Jagroop Singh, Manvir Singh, Naghman Hussain, Randip Singh Daid, Ali Rafiq, Happy Singh, Manjinder Singh Lovely, Rajiv Singh, Tajinder Singh, Hargurjit Singh, Harjinder Singh, Lakhvir Singh Vinty, Mirza Hamza Baig, and Shantanu Sharma Sonu.

Bengali

Shafiqur Rahman, Tuhin Motalab, Omar Ali, Tamjid Bepari, Mohammad Arifur Rahman, Rafiqul Alam Rajib, Riaz Howlader, Mosaraf Hossain, Nadeem Hussain, Mukter Hossain, Shakil Islam, Alauddin Siddique, Waqar Hussain, Hasan bin Hakim, Zihad Hossain, Kausar Dipu, Arman Akhter, Belal Ahmed, Injamul Amin, Rakibul Mollik, Al Amin-Mg, Md Mahbubul Alam, Rashed Mir.

Advertisement

Predicted Playing XIs

Fateh

Manjinder Singh Lovely(c), Gurvinder Singh Sr, Hargurjit Singh, Iqbal Wajid, Kuldeep Singh, Randip Singh Daid, Shantanu Sharma, Happy Singh, Harjinder Singh, Tajinder Singh and Azeem Azam.

Bengali

Riaz Howlander (C), Alauddin Siddique, Tuhin Motalab, Omar Ali, Nadeem Hussain, Mosaraf Hossain, Waqar Hussain, Shafiqur Rahman (WK), Hasan Bin Hakim, Al Amin Mg, Mukter Hossain

Match Details

Match: Fateh vs Bengali, Match 70

Date: 25th February 2021, at 9:00 PM IST

Venue: Montjuic Olympic Stadium, Barcelona

Pitch Report

Although a good batting track awaits the two sides, there will be some help on offer for the pacers as well. The batsmen will target the shorter side of the ground, a ploy that has worked wonders in the ECS T10 Barcelona. There isn't much help available for the spinners, who will need to vary their lines and lengths accordingly. Batting first is the preferred option, with 90-100 being a competitive total at the venue.

FTH vs BEN Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

FTH vs BEN Dream11 Tips - ECS T10 Barcelona

Fantasy Suggestion #1: S Rahman, M Singh Lovely, H Singh, W Hussain, M Hossain, R Howlader, R Singh Daid, T Singh, G Singh, I Wajid and H bin Hakim

Advertisement

Captain: M Hossain, Vice-captain: M Singh Lovely

Fantasy Suggestion #2: S Rahman, M Singh Lovely, K Singh, W Hussain, M Hossain, R Howlader, O Ali, T Singh, G Singh, I Wajid and H bin Hakim

Captain: M Singh Lovely, Vice-captain: R Howlader