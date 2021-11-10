FTH vs CTL Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for ECS Barcelona T10 Match 19

Fateh will be taking on the Catalunya Cricket Club in the 19th match of the ECS-T10 Barcelona on 10th November at Videres Cricket Ground, Girona.

After three straight losses, Fateh eventually got their first win of the season by defeating Hira Sabadell in their last encounter by one wicket in a high-intensity match. They will now look to maintain that momentum and enter the game on a high note.

Meanwhile, Catalunya Cricket Club overcame their setback by defeating Hira Sabadell in their previous match. They looked impressive throughout the match and will come into this game with the same mindset.

FTH vs CTL Probable Playing 11 Today

Fateh

Manjinder Singh (C), Hargurjit Singh (WK), Jubed Miah, Shantanu Sharma Sonu, Saqib Muhammad, Nabeel Qaiser, Sharjeel Qaiser, Davinder Singh Kaur, Sofiqul Islam, Randip Singh, Naghman Hussain.

Catalunya Cricket Club

Muhammad Armghan Khan (C), Rauf Zaman (WK), Ameer Abdullah, Hamza Nisar, Khaled Kaleem, Yasir Ali, Ali Azam, Razaqat Ali, Syed Sherazi, Asim Raja, Shahbaz Shaukat.

Match Details

Match: Fateh vs Catalunya Cricket Club, ECS T10 Barcelona

Date and Time: 10th November, 9.30 PM IST

Venue: Videres Cricket Ground, Girona

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Videres Cricket Ground is a sporting one where the batters will get the most out of their shots. The ball will skid onto the bat allowing the batter to execute their plans. Meanwhile, the pacers will find some movement with the new ball early on and will have to capitalize on that. The venue's average first-innings scoring is 88 runs.

Today’s FTH vs CTL Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Rauf Zaman: Rauf is a talented wicketkeeper who can also bat and score runs. In recent games, he has shown his ability to score at a quick pace and would be a good wicketkeeper pick.

Batter

Saqib Muhammad: Saqib is a dangerous top-order batter who can put up big numbers and help his team get off to a quick start. He scored 22 runs in the last encounter and is expected to better that in this one.

Muhammad Armghan Khan: He's an excellent striker of the ball. In the previous encounter, he put up 36 runs and is anticipated to score big in this match.

All-rounders

Manjinder Singh: Manjinder is a fantastic all-round player who impressed everyone in the previous game by grabbing three wickets and scoring some crucial runs with the bat. He can prove to be a match winner in this game.

Yasir Ali: So far, Yasir hasn't lived up to his expectations. However, in the previous encounter, he showed a glimpse of his form by scoring 22 runs.

Bowlers

Randip Singh: Randip is a genuine wicket-taker who should not be overlooked. So far, he has taken five wickets in four matches and has the potential to be a game changer.

Shahbaz Shaukat: Shaukat is a good option in the bowling department. He has three wickets to his name in four matches and will look to add more to his tally.

Top 5 best players to pick in FTH vs CTL Dream11 prediction team

Randip Singh: 190 points

Manjinder Singh: 174 points

Saqib Muhammad: 162 points

Shaukat Shahbaz: 139 points

Jubed Miah: 110 points

Important stats for FTH vs CTL Dream11 prediction team

Saqib Muhammad: 4 matches, 35 runs, 2 wickets

Jubed Miah: 4 matches, 52 runs

Manjinder Singh: 4 matches, 39 runs, 3 wickets

Randip Singh: 4 matches, 5 wickets

Shahbaz Shaukat: 4 matches, 3 wickets

FTH vs CTL Dream11 Prediction Today

FTH vs CTL Dream11 Team - 1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Rauf Zaman, Saqib Muhammad, Muhammad Armghan Khan, Manjinder Singh, Yasir Ali, Randip Singh, Shahbaz Shaukat, Jubed Miah, Sofiqul Islam, Syed Sherazi, Ali Azam.

Captain: Manjinder Singh, Vice-Captain: Saqib Muhammad

FTH vs CTL Dream11 Team - 2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Rauf Zaman, Saqib Muhammad, Muhammad Armghan Khan, Manjinder Singh, Yasir Ali, Randip Singh, Shahbaz Shaukat, Jubed Miah, Hamza Nisar, Naghman Hussain, Ameer Abdullah.

Captain: Muhammad Armghan Khan, Vice-Captain: Yasir Ali

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee