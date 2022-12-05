FTH vs GRA Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for ECS Barcelona T10, Match 99

The 99th match of the ECS Barcelona T10 will see Fateh (FTH) squaring off against Gracia (GRA) at the Montjuïc Olympic Ground in Barcelona on Monday, December 5.

Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the FTH vs GRA Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, best player picks, and the pitch report.

Fateh have won three of their last ten matches and will want to keep their form going in the upcoming matches. Gracia, on the other hand, have won five of their last eight matches.

Fatesh will give it their all to win the match, but Gracia is expected to win this nail-biting encounter.

FTH vs GRA Match Details

The 99th match of the ECS Barcelona T10 will be played on December 5 at the Montjuïc Olympic Ground in Barcelona. The game is set to take place at 5:00 pm IST.

The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

FTH vs GRA, Match 99

Date and Time: 5th December 2022, 5:00 pm IST

Venue: Montjuïc Olympic Ground, Barcelona

Pitch Report

The ball swings in the second innings, so both teams will prefer to bat first on the pitch. The pitch looks decent for both batters and bowlers, so fans can expect a thrilling match today.

The last match played on this pitch was between Hawks CC and Ali Youngstars, where a total of 231 runs were scored at a loss of 15 wickets.

FTH vs GRA Form Guide

FTH - Won 3 of their last 10 matches

GRA - Won 5 of their last 8 matches

FTH vs GRA Probable Playing XI

FTH Playing XI

No injury updates.

Ranjodh Singh, Surinder Singh, Waqas Mirza (wk), Sofiqul Islam, Gagandeep Singh, Gurpreet Singh, Randip Singh, Kuldeep Singh, Bilal Hassan, Ali Haider, Amritpal Singh.

GRA Playing XI

No injury updates.

Kuldeep Lal, Vibhor Yadav, Heera Mahey , Gurvinder Singh Bajwa, Vinod Kumar, Simranjit Singh, Karandeep Singh, Sharul Chauhan (wk), Trilochan Singh, Vijay Kumar, Kulwant Singh.

FTH vs GRA Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

K Lal

K Lal is no doubt the best wicket-keeper pick for today's match as he will bat in the top order and has a high chance of scoring well. He is expected to play well in today's match. W Mirza is another good pick for today's match.

Batters

S Singh

R Singh and S Singh are the two best batter picks for the Dream11 team. A Haider played exceptionally well in the last match, so he is also a good pick for today's Dream11 team.

All-rounders

R Singh-I

R Singh-I and H Mahey are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team as they are batting in the top order and also completing their quota of overs. V Yadav is another good pick for today's Dream11 team.

Bowlers

G Singh

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are G Singh and T Singh. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few matches, and are also expected to bowl in death overs. V Kumar is another good pick for the Dream11 team.

FTH vs GRA match captain and vice-captain choices

V Yadav

V Yadav will bat in the top order and also complete his quota of two overs, making him the safest pick for the captaincy. He is expected to play a crucial innings in today's match. Yadav has already earned 552 points in the last seven matches.

H Mahey

Since the pitch is well-balanced, you can make H Mahey as he will bat in the middle order and also complete his quota of overs. You can make him the captain of the grand league teams. He has earned 517 points in the last seven matches.

5 Must-Picks for FTH vs GRA, Match 99

V Yadav

R Singh-I

G Singh

K Lal

H Mahey

Fateh vs Gracia Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is well-balanced, it is advisable to pick at least three all-rounders, who will bat in the top order and also bowl their quota of overs. Making them the captain or vice-captain is another good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

Fateh vs Gracia Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicket-keeper: K Lal.

Batters: A Haider, R Singh, S Singh.

All-rounders: V Yadav, H Mahey, R Singh-I, V Kumar-II.

Bowlers: T Singh, V Kumar-I, G Singh.

Fateh vs Gracia Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

