FTH vs GRA Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's ECS Spain 2021 Match 59 – Feb 23, 2021

On Day 12 of the European Cricket Series (ECS) Spain 2021, Fateh take on Gracia in a Group A fixture. The Montjuïc Olympic Ground in Barcelona will be the venue. Both teams have been inconsistent so far in this competition and haven’t played a game since February 12th. Also, this will be the second game of the day for both Fateh and Gracia.

Fateh have won just one match out of the five so far. However, only three games have been completed. Their only win came against XI Stars. Thus, with four points from five matches, Fateh are lying fifth in the Group A points table. They need to pull up their socks quickly and accumulate a string of wins if they want to qualify for the knockouts.

On the other hand, Gracia have blown hot and cold as well. In five games, they have won two and lost two (one was washed out). With five points from as many games, they occupy the third spot on the Group A points table at the moment. A couple of wins could see them climb that points table.

Squads to choose from

Fateh: Ali Rafiq, Amanbir Sran, Bhawandeep Singh, Davinder Singh, Gurvinder Singh sr, Hargurjit Singh, Iqbal Wajid, Khawaja Sartajuddin, Kuldeep Singh, Lakhvir Singh Vinty, Manjinder Singh Lovely, Rajiv Singh, Randip Singh Daid, Shantanu Sharma Sonu, Manvir Singh, Happy Singh, Gurpreet Singh, Jagroop Singh, Yadwinder Sandhu, Harjinder Singh, Mirza Hamza Baig, Naghman Hussain, Gurchahat Singh, Tajinder Singh

Gracia: Paramjit Singh, Kuldeep Lal, Kulwant Singh, Trilochan Singh, Harkamal Singh, Vicky Sondhi, Karandeep Singh, Mayank Dayal, Mukhtiar Singh, Gurwinder Bajwa, Tinku Manoj Kumar, Amol Rathod, Bikramjit Singh, Manish Kumar Tokhi, Vijay Kumar, Varinder Singh, Saad Salahuddin, Harpreet Singh, Ali Azam, Abhishek Khullar, Aditya Thakur, Prabal Singh, Amarpreet Singh

Predicted Playing XIs

Fateh: Happy Singh, Manjinder Singh Lovely (c), Lakhvir Singh Vinty, Randip Singh Daid, Kuldeep Singh, Tajinder Singh, Gurvinder Singh sr, Shantanu Sharma Sonu, Davinder Singh, Harjinder Singh (wk), Azeem Azam

Advertisement

Gracia: Kuldeep Lal (c), Gurwinder Bajwa, Vicky Sondhi, Mukhtiar Singh, Mayank Dayal (wk), Bikramjit Singh, Harkamal Singh, Kulwant Singh, Trilochan Singh, Paramjit Singh, Amol Rathod

Match Details

Match: Fateh vs Gracia

Date: February 23rd, 2021, 7 PM IST

Venue: Montjuïc Olympic Ground, Barcelona

Pitch Report

The track at the Montjuïc Olympic Ground in Barcelona is usually a solid one to bat on. Teams have racked up big scores regularly. Despite the rain, not a lot is expected to change for this game.

A score of around 110 could be the par. Moreover, the team winning the toss will want to bat first as that has been the trend this season. 29 games have been won by the teams batting first when compared to 17 chasing.

ECS Spain Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions (FTH vs GRA)

Dream11 Team for Fateh vs Gracia - ECS Spain 2021.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Mayank Dayal, Happy Singh, Kuldeep Singh, Manjinder Singh Lovely, Gurwinder Bajwa, Randip Singh Daid, Mukhtiar Singh, Kuldeep Lal, Gurvinder Singh sr, Trilochan Singh, Harkamal Singh

Captain: Kuldeep Lal Vice-captain: Randip Singh Daid

Advertisement

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Lakhvir Singh Vinty, Kuldeep Singh, Manjinder Singh Lovely, Gurwinder Bajwa, Randip Singh Daid, Mukhtiar Singh, Kulwant Singh, Kuldeep Lal, Gurvinder Singh sr, Trilochan Singh, Harkamal Singh

Captain: Kuldeep Lal Vice-captain: Trilochan Singh