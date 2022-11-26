FTH vs HAW Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing XIs, Player Stats, Pitch Report ECS Barcelona T10, Match 69

Fateh (FTH) will be up against Hawks (HAW) in the 69th game of the ECS Barcelona T10 at the Montjuïc Olympic Ground, Barcelona, on Saturday (November 26). Ahead of the game, here's all you need to know about the FTH vs HAW Dream11 fantasy prediction.

Fateh are winless in two games and are eighth in the Group B points table. They lost their last game against Ravel Sporting by 37 runs. Hawks, meanwhile, are fourth in the standings with one win from games. They won their last match against Ripoll Warriors by five wickets.

FTH vs HAW Match Details

The 69th game of the ECS Barcelona T10 will be played on November 26 at the Montjuic Olympic Ground in Barcelona at 1:00 pm IST. The live score and commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda live score section here.

Match: FTH vs HAW, ECS Barcelona T10, Match 69

Date and Time: November 26, 2022; 1:00 pm IST

Venue: Montjuic Olympic Ground, Barcelona.

FTH vs HAW Pitch Report

The track at the Montjuïc Olympic Ground is a batting-friendly one, where batters get full value for their shots. Bowlers will have to bowl tight lines and lengths to stem the flow of runs. Three of the last five games here have been won by the chasing team.

Last 5 Matches (this tournament)

Matches won by batting first: 2

Matches won by bowling first: 3

Average first innings score: 100

Average second innings score: 105

FTH vs HAW Form Guide (Last 2 matches)

Fateh: L-L

Hawks: W-L

FTH vs HAW probable playing XIs for today’s match

FTH Injury/Team News

No major injury update

FTH Probable Playing XI

Randip Singh, Lakhvir Singh-Vinty, Waqar Zafar Mirza, Raja Waqas Shahzad, Kuldeep Singh-IV, Kuldeep Brar, Zain Ihsan, Ali Haider-V, Amanbir Singh Sran, Iqbal Wajid, Azeem Azam

HAW Injury/Team News

No major injury update

HAW Probable Playing XI

Kamran Zia, Aamir Javid, Mirza Imtiaz Asghar, Hassan Mujtaba, Inam butt, Sheraz Ahmad, Muhammad Sohail, Umar Latif, Zafar Farhan, Umair Muhammad, Naqash Ahmad

FTH vs HAW Dream11 Match Top Picks

Top Wicketkeeper pick

Waqar Zafar Mirza (2 matches, 14 runs, Strike Rate: 140.00)

Zafar has failed to make an impression in the tournament so far but will look forward to change things around. He has scored only 14 runs at a strike rate of 140.00 in two games.

Top Batter pick

Zain Aslam Bibi (2 matches, 44 runs, Strike Rate: 162.96)

Bibi has played well in the last few games, scoring 44 runs at a strike rate of 162.96. He could prove to be a valuable asset in your fantasy team.

Top All-rounder pick

Ameer Hamzah (2 matches, 38 runs and 3 wickets, Strike Rate: 180.95 and Economy Rate: 12.75)

Hamzah is a power-packed player who can benefit your fantasy team with his all-round abilities. He has scored 38 runs in two games at a strike rate of 180.95 and has also picked up three wickets.

Top Bowler pick

Balwinder Singh (1 match, 3 wickets, Economy Rate: 10.00)

Singh is a genuine wicket-taker who can take wickets at regular intervals. He picked up three wickets at an economy rate of 10.00 in one game.

FTH vs HAW match captain and vice-captain choices

Zain Aslam Bibi

Bibi is a dependable bet for captaincy due to his consistent performances. He has scored 44 runs at a strike rate of 162.96 for Hawks in two games.

Kuldeep Brar

Brar is a genuine match winner and will look to contribute with both bat and ball. He has scored 29 runs and scalped three wickets in two games.

Five Must-picks with players stats for FTH vs HAW Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Ameer Hamzah 38 runs and 3 wickets in 2 matches

Kuldeep Brar 29 runs and 3 wickets in 2 matches

Muhammad Bilal-II 77 runs in 2 matches

Balwinder Singh 3 wickets in 1 match

Gagandeep Singh 25 runs and 2 wickets in 2 matches

FTH vs HAW match expert tips

Ameer Hamzah could prove to be a wise choice, as can provide you with some valuable fantasy points with both bat and ball.

FTH vs HAW Dream11 Prediction Team, Match 69, Head-to-Head League

Wicketkeeper: Waqar Zafar Mirza

Batters: Zain Aslam Bibi, Muhammad Bilal-II, Randip Singh, Kuldeep Brar

All-rounders: Muhammad Sohail, Ameer Hamzah, Ranjodh Singh-I

Bowlers: Muhammad Sanaullah, Gagandeep Singh, Balwinder Singh

FTH vs HAW Dream11 Prediction Team, Match 69, Grand League

Wicketkeeper: Lakhvir Singh-Vinty

Batters: Zain Aslam Bibi, Muhammad Bilal-II, Randip Singh, Kuldeep Brar

All-rounders: Muhammad Sohail, Ameer Hamzah, Ranjodh Singh-I

Bowlers: Muhammad Sanaullah, Gagandeep Singh, Balwinder Singh.

