FTH vs HAW Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing XIs, Player Stats, Pitch Report ECS Barcelona T10, Match 70 

Fateh will be up against Hawks in the 70th match of the ECS Barcelona T10 at the Montjuïc Olympic Ground, Barcelona on Saturday, November 26. Ahead of the match, here's all you need to know about the FTH vs HAW Dream11 Fantasy prediction.
Fateh have as many as two matches and are eighth in the Group B points table. They lost their last encounter against Ravel Sporting by 37 runs.
Hawks, on the other hand, are fourth in the Group B points table, having won one out of their two matches. They won their last match against Ripoll Warriors by five wickets.
FTH vs HAW Match Details
The 69th match of the ECS Barcelona T10 will be played on Nov 26 at the Montjuïc Olympic Ground, Barcelona. The match is set to take place at 3:00 pm IST. And, the live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.
FTH vs HAW, ECS Barcelona T10, Match 70
Date and Time: 26 November 2022, 3:00 pm IST
Venue: Montjuïc Olympic Ground, Barcelona
FTH vs HAW Pitch Report
The track at the Montjuïc Olympic Ground is a batting-friendly one, where the batters get full value for their shots. Meanwhile, the bowlers will have to bowl tight lines and lengths to control the flow of runs.
The last three out of five matches played here have been won by the chasing teams.
Last 5 Matches (this tournament)
Matches won by teams batting first: 2
Matches won by teams bowling first: 3
Average first-innings score: 100
Average second-innings score: 105
FTH vs HAW Form Guide (Last 2 matches)
Fateh: L-L
Hawks: W-L
FTH vs HAW probable playing 11s for today’s match
FTH Injury/Team News
No major injury updates.
FTH Probable Playing 11
Randip Singh, Lakhvir Singh-Vinty, Waqar Zafar Mirza, Raja Waqas Shahzad, Kuldeep Singh-IV, Kuldeep Brar, Zain Ihsan, Ali Haider-V, Amanbir Singh Sran, Iqbal Wajid, Azeem Azam.
HAW Injury/Team News
No major injury updates.
HAW Probable Playing 11
Kamran Zia, Aamir Javid, Mirza Imtiaz Asghar, Hassan Mujtaba, Inam butt, Sheraz Ahmad, Muhammad Sohail, Umar Latif, Zafar Farhan, Umair Muhammad, Naqash Ahmad.
FTH vs HAW Dream11 Match Top Picks
Top Wicketkeeper pick
Waqar Zafar Mirza (2 matches, 14 runs, Strike Rate: 140.00)
Zafar has failed to make a big impression in the tournament so far, but will be looking forward to turning things around today. He has scored only 14 runs at a strike rate of 140.00 in two games.
Top Batter pick
Zain Aslam Bibi (2 matches, 44 runs, Strike Rate: 162.96)
Zain has played exceptionally well in the last few matches, scoring 44 runs at a strike rate of 162.96. He can prove to be a valuable asset to have in your fantasy team.
Top All-rounder pick
Ameer Hamzah (2 matches, 38 runs and 3 wickets, Strike Rate: 180.95 and Economy Rate: 12.75)
Ameer is a power-packed player who can assist your fantasy team with his all-round ability. He has scored 38 runs in two matches at a strike rate of 180.95 while also picking up three wickets.
Top Bowler pick
Balwinder Singh (1 match, 3 wickets, Economy Rate: 10.00)
Balwinder is a genuine wicket-taker who can pick up wickets at regular intervals. He picked up three wickets at an economy rate of 10.00 in one match.
FTH vs HAW match captain and vice-captain choices
Zain Aslam Bibi
Aslam is a dependable bet for the captaincy armband due to his consistent performances. He has scored 44 runs at a strike rate of 162.96 for Hawks in two matches.
Kuldeep Brar
Kuldeep is a genuine match-winner and will be looking to contribute with both the bat and ball. He has scored 29 runs while scalping three wickets in two matches.
5 Must-picks with players stats for FTH vs HAW Dream11 Fantasy Cricket
Ameer Hamzah: 38 runs and 3 wickets in 2 matches
Kuldeep Brar: 29 runs and 3 wickets in 2 matches
Muhammad Bilal-II: 77 runs in 2 matches
Balwinder Singh: 3 wickets in 1 match
Gagandeep Singh: 25 runs and 2 wickets in 2 matches
FTH vs HAW match expert tips
Ameer Hamzah could prove to be a wise choice as can provide you with some valuable fantasy points with both bat and ball.
Take your fantasy game to the next level! For more expert tips and suggestions on this FTH vs HAW match, click here!
FTH vs HAW Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 70, Head-to-Head League
FTH vs HAW Dream11 Fantasy Tip - Head-to-Head League
Wicketkeeper: Waqar Zafar Mirza.
Batters: Zain Aslam Bibi, Muhammad Bilal-II, Randip Singh, Kuldeep Brar.
All-rounders: Muhammad Sohail, Ameer Hamzah, Ranjodh Singh-I.
Bowlers: Muhammad Sanaullah, Gagandeep Singh, Balwinder Singh.
FTH vs HAW Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 70, Grand League
FTH vs HAW Dream11 Fantasy Tip - Grand League
Wicketkeeper: Lakhvir Singh-Vinty.
Batters: Zain Aslam Bibi, Muhammad Bilal-II, Randip Singh, Kuldeep Brar.
All-rounders: Muhammad Sohail, Ameer Hamzah, Ranjodh Singh-I.
Bowlers: Muhammad Sanaullah, Gagandeep Singh, Balwinder Singh.