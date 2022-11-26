FTH vs HAW Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing XIs, Player Stats, Pitch Report ECS Barcelona T10, Match 70 

Fateh will be up against Hawks in the 70th match of the ECS Barcelona T10 at the Montjuïc Olympic Ground, Barcelona on Saturday, November 26. Ahead of the match, here's all you need to know about the FTH vs HAW Dream11 Fantasy prediction.

Fateh have as many as two matches and are eighth in the Group B points table. They lost their last encounter against Ravel Sporting by 37 runs.

Hawks, on the other hand, are fourth in the Group B points table, having won one out of their two matches. They won their last match against Ripoll Warriors by five wickets.

FTH vs HAW Match Details

The 69th match of the ECS Barcelona T10 will be played on Nov 26 at the Montjuïc Olympic Ground, Barcelona. The match is set to take place at 3:00 pm IST. And, the live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

FTH vs HAW, ECS Barcelona T10, Match 70

Date and Time: 26 November 2022, 3:00 pm IST

Venue: Montjuïc Olympic Ground, Barcelona

FTH vs HAW Pitch Report

The track at the Montjuïc Olympic Ground is a batting-friendly one, where the batters get full value for their shots. Meanwhile, the bowlers will have to bowl tight lines and lengths to control the flow of runs.

The last three out of five matches played here have been won by the chasing teams.

Last 5 Matches (this tournament)

Matches won by teams batting first: 2

Matches won by teams bowling first: 3

Average first-innings score: 100

Average second-innings score: 105

FTH vs HAW Form Guide (Last 2 matches)

Fateh: L-L

Hawks: W-L

FTH vs HAW probable playing 11s for today’s match

FTH Injury/Team News

No major injury updates.

FTH Probable Playing 11

Randip Singh, Lakhvir Singh-Vinty, Waqar Zafar Mirza, Raja Waqas Shahzad, Kuldeep Singh-IV, Kuldeep Brar, Zain Ihsan, Ali Haider-V, Amanbir Singh Sran, Iqbal Wajid, Azeem Azam.

HAW Injury/Team News

No major injury updates.

HAW Probable Playing 11

Kamran Zia, Aamir Javid, Mirza Imtiaz Asghar, Hassan Mujtaba, Inam butt, Sheraz Ahmad, Muhammad Sohail, Umar Latif, Zafar Farhan, Umair Muhammad, Naqash Ahmad.

FTH vs HAW Dream11 Match Top Picks

Top Wicketkeeper pick

Waqar Zafar Mirza (2 matches, 14 runs, Strike Rate: 140.00)

Zafar has failed to make a big impression in the tournament so far, but will be looking forward to turning things around today. He has scored only 14 runs at a strike rate of 140.00 in two games.

Top Batter pick

Zain Aslam Bibi (2 matches, 44 runs, Strike Rate: 162.96)

Zain has played exceptionally well in the last few matches, scoring 44 runs at a strike rate of 162.96. He can prove to be a valuable asset to have in your fantasy team.

Top All-rounder pick

Ameer Hamzah (2 matches, 38 runs and 3 wickets, Strike Rate: 180.95 and Economy Rate: 12.75)

Ameer is a power-packed player who can assist your fantasy team with his all-round ability. He has scored 38 runs in two matches at a strike rate of 180.95 while also picking up three wickets.

Top Bowler pick

Balwinder Singh (1 match, 3 wickets, Economy Rate: 10.00)

Balwinder is a genuine wicket-taker who can pick up wickets at regular intervals. He picked up three wickets at an economy rate of 10.00 in one match.

FTH vs HAW match captain and vice-captain choices

Zain Aslam Bibi

Aslam is a dependable bet for the captaincy armband due to his consistent performances. He has scored 44 runs at a strike rate of 162.96 for Hawks in two matches.

Kuldeep Brar

Kuldeep is a genuine match-winner and will be looking to contribute with both the bat and ball. He has scored 29 runs while scalping three wickets in two matches.

5 Must-picks with players stats for FTH vs HAW Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Ameer Hamzah: 38 runs and 3 wickets in 2 matches

Kuldeep Brar: 29 runs and 3 wickets in 2 matches

Muhammad Bilal-II: 77 runs in 2 matches

Balwinder Singh: 3 wickets in 1 match

Gagandeep Singh: 25 runs and 2 wickets in 2 matches

FTH vs HAW match expert tips

Ameer Hamzah could prove to be a wise choice as can provide you with some valuable fantasy points with both bat and ball.

Take your fantasy game to the next level! For more expert tips and suggestions on this FTH vs HAW match, click here!

FTH vs HAW Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 70, Head-to-Head League

FTH vs HAW Dream11 Prediction - ECS T10 Barcelona

FTH vs HAW Dream11 Fantasy Tip - Head-to-Head League

Wicketkeeper: Waqar Zafar Mirza.

Batters: Zain Aslam Bibi, Muhammad Bilal-II, Randip Singh, Kuldeep Brar.

All-rounders: Muhammad Sohail, Ameer Hamzah, Ranjodh Singh-I.

Bowlers: Muhammad Sanaullah, Gagandeep Singh, Balwinder Singh.

FTH vs HAW Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 70, Grand League

FTH vs HAW Dream11 Prediction - ECS T10 Barcelona

FTH vs HAW Dream11 Fantasy Tip - Grand League

Wicketkeeper: Lakhvir Singh-Vinty.

Batters: Zain Aslam Bibi, Muhammad Bilal-II, Randip Singh, Kuldeep Brar.

All-rounders: Muhammad Sohail, Ameer Hamzah, Ranjodh Singh-I.

Bowlers: Muhammad Sanaullah, Gagandeep Singh, Balwinder Singh.

