FTH vs HAW Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for ECS T10 Barcelona 2021 Match 12

Fateh will be up against the Hawks in the 12th match of the ECS-T10 Barcelona on 7th November at Vidreres Cricket Ground in Girona.

Fateh are in eighth spot in the ECS-T10 points table with two defeats in as many games. They will be aiming to register their first win of the tournament in the upcoming match.

The Hawks, on the other hand, won their previous match against Catalunya Tigers, which pushed them to fourth in the standings. They will look to grab another win and climb further up the table.

FTH vs HAW Probable Playing 11 Today

Fateh

Lakhvir Singh(WK), Jubed Miah, Davinder Singh Kaur, Sofiqul Islam, Manjinder Singh(C), Kuldeep Singh, Randip Singh, Manvir Singh, Hargurjit Singh, Gurvinder Singh Sr, Saqib Muhammad

Hawks

Kamran Zia (C & WK), Aamir Javid, Sohail Muhammad, Muhammad Sanaullah, Khurram Shahzad, Muhammad Ali Meer, Ameer Hamzah, Amir Hamza, Omar Ali, Zafar Farhan, Hussnain Ali

Match Details

Match: Fateh vs Hawks, ECS-T10 Barcelona

Date and Time: 7th November 12.00 am IST

Venue: Vidreres Cricket Ground, Girona

Pitch Report

The wicket at the Vidreres Cricket Ground is ideal for batting. The batters will get full value for their shots, whereas the pacers might find some movement early on with the new ball. The average first-innings score in the last four matches played on this ground is 100 runs.

Today’s FTH vs HAW Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Kamran Zia: Kamran is a great option from the wicketkeeper section. He can score big with the bat as well as contribute behind the stumps.

Batters

Muhammad Sanaullah: Sanaullah has been a decent performer for the Hawks. He can contribute to both aspects of the game and will be a vital player in this match.

Jubed Miah: Jubed has been in good touch with the bat, scoring crucial runs in the first match. He has the ability to play good strokes and could be effective in this game.

All-rounders

Sofiqul Islam: Sofiqul is a great bowling all-rounder for Fateh. He picked up two wickets in the opening game and will be looking to add more to his tally.

Omar Ali: Omar is a safe option in the all-rounder section. He chipped in a couple of wickets in the previous game and will be eyeing to replicate his performance.

Bowlers

Randip Singh: Randip bowled decently in the first match, bagging two wickets. He will be a key bowler in this battle.

Ameer Hamzah: Ameer is a good choice in the bowling department. He has the potential to bowl at the death and can also make contributions with the bat.

Top 5 best players to pick in FTH vs HAW Dream11 prediction team

Sofiqul Islam: 85 points

Muhammad Sanaullah: 78 points

Omar Ali: 71 points

Randip Singh: 71 points

Ameer Hamzah: 55 points

Important stats for FTH vs HAW Dream11 prediction team

Sofiqul Islam: 2 matches, 2 wickets

Muhammad Sanaullah: 1 match, 2 wickets

Omar Ali: 1 match, 2 wickets

Randip Singh: 2 matches, 2 wickets

Ameer Hamzah: 1 match, 1 wicket, 16 runs

FTH vs HAW Dream11 Prediction Today

FTH vs HAW Dream11 Team - 1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Kamran Zia, Muhammad Sanaullah, Jubed Miah, Aamir Javid, Manjinder Singh Lovely, Omar Ali, Sofiqul Islam, Hussnain Ali, Randip Singh, Gurvinder Singh-I, Ameer Hamzah

Captain: Sofiqul Islam Vice-Captain: Muhammad Sanaullah

FTH vs HAW Dream11 Team - 2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Kamran Zia, Muhammad Sanaullah, Jubed Miah, Sohail Muhammad, Muhammad Ali Meer, Kuldeep Singh, Omar Ali, Sofiqul Islam, Randip Singh, Manvir Singh, Ameer Hamzah

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Captain: Omar Ali Vice-Captain: Randip Singh

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee