FTH vs MIB Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's ECS Spain 2021 Match 3 – Feb 08, 2021

Cricket is back in Europe and it is the European Cricket Series (ECN) Spain 2021 that will be the first tournament of the year. Fateh will be taking on the Men in Blue in match number three on the first day of this 24-team tournament.

The venue for this game is going to be the Montjuïc Olympic Ground in Barcelona.

Fateh had a middling season in 2020. They won four and lost three from the seven group stages encounters in the October edition of the ECS Barcelona, eventually finishing fifth.

In November, they couldn’t muster even a single win. Thus, they won’t be anywhere close to being tagged as favorites, but will surely be looking to end the drought.

On the other hand, this will be the second game of the day for Men in Blue. They face Bengali in the tournament opener. They featured only in the October edition of the ECS Barcelona and were pretty disappointing.

Men in Blue won just two games out of the seven and finished sixth in Group B. They will also be looking to put up a better show this time around.

Squads to choose from

Fateh: Ali Rafiq, Amanbir Sran, Bhawandeep Singh, Davinder Singh, Gurvinder Singh sr, Hargurjit Singh, Iqbal Wajid, Khawaja Sartajuddin, Kuldeep Singh, Lakhvir Singh Vinty, Manjinder Singh Lovely, Rajiv Singh, Randip Singh Daid, Shantanu Sharma Sonu, Manvir Singh, Happy Singh, Gurpreet Singh, Jagroop Singh, Yadwinder Sandhu, Harjinder Singh, Mirza Hamza Baig, Naghman Hussain, Gurchahat Singh, Tajinder Singh

Men in Blue: Souvik Sengupta, Abhishek Borikar, Atul Kesar, Harpreet Singh, Karuppasamy Soundarapandian, Prasanna Jathan, Rinku Sihol, Sachin Sudarshana, Sanjeev Tiwari, Shankar Kaligatla, Shubhdeep Deb, Sri Srivastava, Sunil Jangir, Naresh Kumar, Paramjot Randhawa, Harjot Randhawa, Nikhil Chowdary, Ram Kranthi, Siddhartha Tewari, Harihar Sridhar

Predicted Playing XIs

Fateh: Happy Singh, Shantanu Sharma Sonu, Manjinder Singh Lovely (c), Rajiv Singh, Gurpreet Singh, Bhawandeep Singh, Davinder Singh, Lakhvir Singh Vinty (wk), Gurvinder Singh sr, Randip Singh Daid

Men in Blue: Shankar Kaligatla, Shubhdeep Deb, Prasanna Jathan (wk), Naresh Kumar, Sanjeev Tiwari (c), Rinku Sihol, Souvik Sengupta, Abhishek Borikar, Karuppasamy Soundarapandian, Atul Kesar, Harihar Sridhar

Match Details

Match: Fateh vs Men in Blue

Date: Monday, February 8, 2021, 5 PM IST

Venue: Montjuïc Olympic Ground, Barcelona

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Montjuïc Olympic Ground in Barcelona is likely to be a solid one to bat on. The batters are most probably going to enjoy the conditions as the ball will come on nicely.

The bowlers may not have as much to work with and hence, the par score could well be around 100-105.

ECS Spain Dream 11 Fantasy Suggestions (FTH vs MIB)

Dream11 Team for Fateh vs Men in Blue - ECS Spain 2021.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Prasanna Jathan, Bhawandeep Singh, Gurpreet Singh, Sanjeev Tiwari, Rajiv Singh, Happy Singh, Karuppasamy Soundarapandian, Shankar Kaligatla, Randip Singh Daid, Abhishek Borikar, Harihar Sridhar

Captain: Shankar Kaligatla Vice-captain: Happy Singh

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Shubhdeep Deb, Bhawandeep Singh, Gurpreet Singh, Souvik Sengupta, Manjinder Singh Lovely, Happy Singh, Karuppasamy Soundarapandian, Shankar Kaligatla, Gurvinder Singh sr, Abhishek Borikar, Atul Kesar

Captain: Karuppasamy Soundarapandian Vice-captain: Bhawandeep Singh