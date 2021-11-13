FTH vs PUW Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11s and Pitch Report for ECS Barcelona 2021, Match 26

Fateh CC (FTH) will take on Punjab Warriors (PUW) in the 26th match of the ECS Barcelona 2021 at the Cartama Oval in Cartama on Sunday.

Fateh CC haven’t made a remarkable start to their campaign. Two of their games have also been abandoned due to rain. So they need to bounce back quickly to stay afloat in the competition.

Punjab Warriors, meanwhile, are also in a similar situation. They have lost their last two games, and need to get back to form.

FTH vs PUW Probable Playing XIs

FTH XI

Hargurjit Singh, Manjinder Singh-Lovely, Sofiqul Islam, Jubed Miah (wk), Davinder Singh, Saqib Muhammad, Randip Singh (c), Sharjeel Qaiser, Shantanu Sharma Sonu, Nabeel Qaiser, Naghman Hussain.

PUW XI

Tejpal Singh, Paramvir Singh, Tarandeep Singh Pannu, Gagandeep Singh, Gurjit Bal (c), Manpreet Singh Sidhu, Jagdeep Singh (wk), Gurpreet Singh, Tajinder Singh Tajveer, Tajinder Singh Padda, Charanjeet Singh.

Match Details

Game: FTH vs PUW, ECS Barcelona 2021, Match 26.

Date and Time: 14th November, 2021; 12:00 AM IST.

Venue: Cartama Oval, Cartama.

Pitch Report

The surface is expected to be favourable for the batters, as the ball comes well on to the bat. The boundaries are pretty short as well, and the track has had several high-scoring games played on it recently.

Today’s FTH vs PUW Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

T Singh is a phenomenal wicketkeeper-batter, and is a great choice for your Dream11 Fantasy side. The right-handed wicketkeeper is expected to play with responsibility.

Batters

J Miah has been in decent nick lately in the competition. He can play the big shots with ease once he gets going.

All-rounders

G Bal is a fabulous all-round asset who can change the course of games almost single-handedly. He could prove to be a smart captaincy choice for your FTH vs PUW Dream11 Fantasy side. He has scored 39 runs, and has also picked up four wickets in as many games in the tournament.

M Singh Lovely, meanwhile, was absolutely stellar in the game against Hira Sabadell. He scored 11 runs, and also picked up three wickets.

Bowlers

P Singh bowls with pace, and is expected to lead the line with the ball for his side.

Five best players to pick in FTH vs PUW Dream11 prediction team

G Bal (PUW) – 252 points.

P Singh (PUW) – 147 points.

M Singh Lovely (FTH) – 174 points.

M Ali (PUW) – 142 points.

MS Sidhu (PUW) – 127 points.

Key stats for FTH vs PUW Dream11 prediction team

G Bal: 39 runs and 4 wickets.

M Singh Lovely: 39 runs and 3 wickets.

MS Sidhu: 3 wickets.

FTH vs PUW Dream11 Prediction Today

FTH vs PUW Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: T Singh, J Miah, B Singh, H Singh, G Bal, M Singh Lovely, M Ali, G Singh, P Singh, M S Sidhu, K Singh.

Captain: G Bal. Vice-Captain: M Singh Lovely.

FTH vs PUW Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #2 2021

Fantasy Suggestion #2: T Singh, J Miah, B Singh, H Singh, G Bal, M Singh Lovely, M Ali, P Singh, M S Sidhu, K Singh, T S Pannu.

Captain: J Miah, Vice-Captain: P Singh,.

