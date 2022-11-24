FTH vs RAS Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today’s Playing XIs, Player Stats, Pitch Report for ECS T10 Barcelona, Match 61

Fateh (FTH) will lock horns with Raval Sporting (RAS) in the 61st game of the ECS T10 Barcelona at the Montjuic Olympic Ground in Barcelona on Thursday (November 24). Ahead of the game, here's all you need to know about FTH vs RAS Dream11 Fantasy prediction.

Fateh finished fifth in Group A last season with three wins from ten games. Raval, meanwhile, won nine of their ten games to finish top of the group. Both teams will look forward to winning this game and starting their campaign with a victory.

FTH vs RAS Match Details

The 61st game of the ECS T10 Barcelona will be played at the Montjuic Olympic Ground in Barcelona on Thursday (November 24) at 01:00 pm IST. The live score and commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section here.

Match: FTH vs RAS, ECS T10 Barcelona, Match 61

Date and Time: November 24, 2022; 01:00 pm IST

Venue: Montjuic Olympic Ground, Barcelona

FTH vs RAS Pitch Report

The track at the Montjuic Olympic Ground is a batting-friendly one, where batters get full value for their shots. Meanwhile, bowlers will have to bowl tight lines and lengths to control the flow of runs. The last three games here have been won by the chasing team.

Last 3 Matches (this tournament)

Matches won by batting first: 0

Matches won by bowling first: 3

Average first innings score: 80

Average second innings score: 81

FTH vs RAS Form Guide (Previous Matches)

FTH: W-W-W-L-L

RAS: L-L-W-W-W

FTH vs RAS probable playing XIs for today’s match

FTH Injury/Team News

No major injury update

FTH Probable Playing XI

Shantanu Sharma, Happy Singh, Manjinder Singh Lovely, Kuldeep Singh, Hargurjit Singh, Bhawandeep Singh, Tajinder Singh, Dawinder Singh, Jagroop Singh, Gurvinder Singh Sr, Azeem Azam

RAS Injury/Team News

No major injury update

RAS Probable Playing XI

Kishitej Patel, Karan Datta, Davinder Singh, Gurwinder Sidhu, Gurpreet Singh, Gaurang Mahyavanshi, Muhammad Rizwan, Nandan Bathani, Dawood Masood, Sonu Jangra, Zain Abideen

FTH vs RAS Dream 11 Match Top Picks

Top Wicketkeeper Pick

Kishitej Patel (12 matches, 330 runs, Strike Rate: 201.22)

Patel smashed 330 runs in 12 games last season at a strike rate of 201.22. He can also help provide some crucial points from behind the stumps.

Top Batter Pick

Karan Datta (12 matches, 382 runs, Strike Rate: 188.17)

Datta was one among the top-scorers in the tournament last season. He amassed 382 runs in 12 games a strike rate of 188.17.

Top All-rounder Pick

Manjinder Singh Lovely (9 matches, 104 runs and 7 wickets, Strike Rate: 142.46 and Economy Rate: 10.42)

Lovely consistently performed with both bat and ball last season, garnering 104 runs and scalping seven wickets in nine games.

Top Bowler Pick

Gaurang Mahyavanshi (12 matches, 22 wickets, Economy Rate: 8.16)

Mahyavanshi was the highest wicket-taker last season with 22 wickets in 12 games. His ability to pick up wickets in bulk makes him a lock pick.

FTH vs RAS match Captain and Vice-captain choices

Manjinder Singh Lovely

Lovely scored 104 runs and scalped seven wickets in nine games last season. He could be a good choice for captaincy.

Amit Das

Das is a genuine all-rounder who can help you fetch healthy points with both bat and ball.

Five Must-pick players with stats for FTH vs RAS Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Kishitej Patel 330 runs in 12 matches

Karan Datta 382 runs in 12 matches

Manjinder Singh Lovely 104 runs & 7 wickets in 9 matches

Gaurang Mahyavanshi 22 wickets in 12 matches

Gurwinder Singh 12 wickets in 7 matches

FTH vs RAS Match Expert Tips

Manjinder Singh Lovely could prove to be a wise multiplier choice. as he can contribute at a high level with both bat and ball.

Take your fantasy game to the next level. For more expert tips and suggestions on this FTH vs RAS match, click here.

FTH vs RAS Dream11 Prediction Team, Match 61, Head-to-Head League

FTH vs RAS Dream11 Prediction - ECS T10 Barcelona

FTH vs RAS Dream11 Fantasy Tip - Head-to-Head League

Wicketkeeper: Kishitej Patel

Batters: Shantanu Sharma Sonu, Karan Datta, Kuldeep Singh

All-rounders: Manjinder Singh Lovely, Amit Das, Manish Manwani, Gagandeep Singh

Bowlers: Amanbir Singh Sran, Muhammad Rizwan, Gaurang Mahyavanshi

FTH vs RAS Dream11 Prediction Team, Match 61, Grand League

FTH vs RAS Dream11 Prediction - ECS T10 Barcelona

FTH vs RAS Dream11 Fantasy Tip - Grand League

Wicketkeeper: Kishitej Patel

Batters: Kuldeep Brar, Shantanu Sharma Sonu, Karan Datta

All-rounders: Manjinder Singh Lovely, Amit Das, Manish Manwani, Gagandeep Singh

Bowlers: Muhammad Rizwan, Gopi Waraich, Gaurang Mahyavanshi

Poll : 0 votes