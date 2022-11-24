FTH vs RAS Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today’s Playing XIs, Player Stats, Pitch Report for ECS T10 Barcelona, Match 62

Fateh (FTH) will lock horns with Raval Sporting (RAS) in the 62nd game of the ECS T10 Barcelona at the Montjuic Olympic Ground in Barcelona on Thursday (November 24). Ahead of the game, here's all you need to know about FTH vs RAS Dream11 Fantasy prediction.
Fateh finished fifth in Group A last season with three wins from ten games. Raval, meanwhile, managed nine wins in their ten games and finished atop the group. Both teams will head into this game after playing against each other earlier in the day.
FTH vs RAS Match Details
The 61st game of the ECS T10 Barcelona will be played at the Montjuic Olympic Ground in Barcelona on Thursday (November 24) at 03:00 pm IST. The live score and commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section here.
Match: FTH vs RAS, ECS T10 Barcelona, Match 62
Date and Time: November 24, 2022; 03:00 pm IST
Venue: Montjuic Olympic Ground, Barcelona
FTH vs RAS Pitch Report
The track at the Montjuic Olympic Ground is a batting-friendly one, where batters get full value for their shots. Meanwhile, bowlers will have to bowl tight lines and lengths to control the flow of runs. The last three games here have been won by the chasing team.
Last 3 Matches (this tournament)
Matches won by batting first: 0
Matches won by bowling first: 3
Average first innings score: 80
Average second innings score: 81
FTH vs RAS Form Guide (Previous Matches)
FTH: W-W-W-L-L
RAS: L-L-W-W-W
FTH vs RAS probable playing XIs for today’s match
FTH Injury/Team News
No major injury updates
FTH Probable Playing XI
Shantanu Sharma, Happy Singh, Manjinder Singh Lovely, Kuldeep Singh, Hargurjit Singh, Bhawandeep Singh, Tajinder Singh, Dawinder Singh, Jagroop Singh, Gurvinder Singh Sr, Azeem Azam
RAS Injury/Team News
No major injury update
RAS Probable Playing XI
Kishitej Patel, Karan Datta, Davinder Singh, Gurwinder Sidhu, Gurpreet Singh, Gaurang Mahyavanshi, Muhammad Rizwan, Nandan Bathani, Dawood Masood, Sonu Jangra, Zain Abideen
FTH vs RAS Dream 11 Match Top Picks
Top Wicketkeeper Pick
Kishitej Patel (12 matches, 330 runs, Strike Rate: 201.22)
Patel smashed 330 runs in 12 games last season at a strike rate of 201.22. He can also help you fetch some crucial points from behind the stumps.
Top Batter Pick
Karan Datta (12 matches, 382 runs, Strike Rate: 188.17)
Datta was one among the top scorers in the tournament last season. He amassed 382 runs in 12 games at a strike rate of 188.17.
Top All-rounder Pick
Manjinder Singh Lovely (9 matches, 104 runs and 7 wickets, Strike Rate: 142.46 and Economy Rate: 10.42)
Lovely consistently performed with both bat and ball last season, garnering 104 runs and scalping seven wickets in nine games.
Top Bowler Pick
Gaurang Mahyavanshi (12 matches, 22 wickets, Economy Rate: 8.16)
Mahyavanshi was the highest wicket-taker last season with 22 wickets in 12 games. His ability to pick up wickets in bulk makes him a lock pick.
FTH vs RAS match Captain and Vice-captain choices
Manjinder Singh Lovely
Lovely scored 104 runs and scalped seven wickets in nine games last season. He could be a good choice for captaincy.
Amit Das
Das is a genuine all-rounder who can help you fetch healthy points with both bat and ball.
Five Must-pick players with stats for FTH vs RAS Dream11 Fantasy Cricket
Kishitej Patel 330 runs in 12 matches
Karan Datta 382 runs in 12 matches
Manjinder Singh Lovely 104 runs & 7 wickets in 9 matches
Gaurang Mahyavanshi 22 wickets in 12 matches
Gurwinder Singh 12 wickets in 7 matches
FTH vs RAS match expert tips
Manjinder Singh Lovely could prove to be a wise multiplier choice, as he can contribute at a high level with both bat and ball.
Take your fantasy game to the next level. For more expert tips and suggestions on this FTH vs RAS game, click here.
FTH vs RAS Dream11 Prediction Team, Match 62, Head-to-Head League
FTH vs RAS Dream11 Fantasy Tip - Head-to-Head League
Wicketkeeper: Kishitej Patel
Batters: Shantanu Sharma Sonu, Karan Datta, Kuldeep Singh
All-rounders: Manjinder Singh Lovely, Amit Das, Manish Manwani, Gagandeep Singh
Bowlers: Amanbir Singh Sran, Muhammad Rizwan, Gaurang Mahyavanshi
FTH vs RAS Dream11 Prediction Team, Match 62, Grand League
FTH vs RAS Dream11 Fantasy Tip - Grand League
Wicketkeeper: Kishitej Patel
Batters: Kuldeep Brar, Shantanu Sharma Sonu, Karan Datta
All-rounders: Manjinder Singh Lovely, Amit Das, Manish Manwani, Gagandeep Singh
Bowlers: Muhammad Rizwan, Gopi Waraich, Gaurang Mahyavanshi