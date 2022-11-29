FTH vs RIW Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing XIs, Player Stats, Pitch Report ECS T10 Barcelona, Match 79

Fateh will be up against the Ripoll Warriors (FTH vs RIW) in Match 79 of the ECS T10 Barcelona on Tuesday, November 29. The Montjuïc Olympic Ground in Barcelona will host this contest. Ahead of the match, here's all you need to know about the FTH vs RIW Dream11 Fantasy prediction.

Fateh have won two out of their four matches and are fourth in the Group B points table. They won their last encounter against HAW by 10 runs.

The Ripoll Warriors, on the other hand, are sixth in the Group B points table, winning only one out of their four matches. They lost their last match against RAS by 47 runs.

Both teams will be looking for a victory in this crucial encounter.

FTH vs RIW Match Details

The 79th match of the ECS T10 Barcelona will be played on November 29 at the Montjuïc Olympic Ground, Barcelona. The match is set to take place at 5:00 pm IST. And, the live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

Match: FTH vs RIW, ECS T10 Barcelona, Match 79.

Date and Time: November 29, 2022, 5:00 pm IST.

Venue: Montjuïc Olympic Ground, Barcelona.

FTH vs RIW Pitch Report

The track at the Montjuïc Olympic Ground is a batting-friendly one, where the batters will get full value for their shots. Meanwhile, the bowlers will have to bowl tight lines and lengths to control the leakage of runs. Three out of the last five matches played here have been won by the teams batting first.

Last 5 Matches (this tournament)

Matches won by team batting first: 3.

Matches won by bowling first: 2.

Average first innings score: 120.

Average second innings score: 105.

FTH vs RIW Form Guide (Last 4 matches)

Fateh: W W L L.

Ripoll Warriors: L L L W.

FTH vs RIW probable playing 11s for today’s match

FTH Injury/Team News

No major injury updates for Fateh heading into this match.

FTH Probable Playing 11

Randip Singh, Lakhvir Singh-Vinty, Waqar Zafar Mirza (WK), Raja Waqas Shahzad, Kuldeep Singh-IV, Kuldeep Brar, Zain Ihsan, Ali Haider-V, Amanbir Singh Sran, Iqbal Wajid, Azeem Azam.

RIW Injury/Team News

No major injury updates for the Ripoll Warriors ahead of their fifth game of the tournament.

RIW Probable Playing 11

Muhammad Masood (WK), Ehsan Ellahi, Nazim Muhammad, Mirza Asim Maqbool, Saqib Muhammad (C), Prince Dhiman, Nadeem Hanif, Tauseef Ahmed, Amritpal Sangha, Raja Waqar Khan, Adil Javed.

FTH vs RIW Dream11 Match Top Picks

Top Wicketkeeper pick

Waqar Zafar Mirza (Four matches, 74 runs, Strike Rate: 211.43)

Waqar Zafar Mirza is a safe bet for the wicket-keeper's position, having consistently contributed with the bat in the middle order. He has scored 74 runs at a strike rate of 211.43 in four games and will be looking to get a decent score in this match.

Top Batter pick

Zain Ihsan (Two matches, 10 runs and two wickets, Strike Rate: 166.67 and Economy Rate: 7.88)

Zain Ihsan can pick up wickets regularly and can be quite useful with the bat, making him a valuable option for your fantasy outfit. He has scored 10 runs at a strike rate of 166.67 for Fateh CC in two matches, while also scalping two wickets and is due for a breakout performance.

Top All-rounder pick

Prince Dhiman (Four matches, 184 runs and three wickets, Strike Rate: 238.96 and Economy Rate: 12.75)

Prince Dhiman is a power-packed player who can assist your fantasy team with his all-round ability. He has scored a stunning 184 runs in four matches at a brilliant strike rate of 238.96, while also picking up three wickets. Dhiman is a must-have player for your Dream11 team heading into this game.

Top Bowler pick

Aqtadar Iqbal Khan (Four matches, five wickets and 16 runs, Economy Rate: 9.13 and Strike Rate: 76.19)

Aqtadar Iqbal Khan is a genuine wicket-taker who can provide regular breakthroughs. Having played four matches, he has picked up five wickets and has also been handy with the bat, scoring 16 runs.

FTH vs RIW match captain and vice-captain choices

Prince Dhiman

Prince Dhiman is a dependable bet for the armband due to his consistent performances. He has scored 184 runs while picking up three wickets in four matches and can get you plenty of points if he continues his rich vein of form.

Zain Ihsan

Zain Ihsan is a genuine match-winner and will be looking to contribute with both the bat and ball. He has scored 10 runs while scalping two wickets at an economy rate of 7.88 in two matches so far.

5 Must-picks with players stats for FTH vs RIW Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Prince Dhiman: 184 runs in three matches.

Balwinder Singh: Seven wickets in three matches.

Aqtadar Iqbal Khan: 16 runs and five wickets in four matches.

Karamjit Singh: 20 runs and five wickets in four matches.

Waqar Zafar Mirza: 74 runs in four matches.

FTH vs RIW match expert tips

Prince Dhiman could prove to be a wise choice as can provide you with some valuable fantasy points with both the bat and ball. His stats so far in the tournament have been stellar.

FTH vs RIW Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 79, Head to Head League

Fateh vs Ripoll Warriors Dream11 Prediction - ECS T10 Barcelona

Fateh vs Ripoll Warriors Dream11 Fantasy Tip - Head to Head League

Wicketkeepers: Waqar Zafar Mirza, Muhammad Masood.

Batters: Zain Ihsan, Karamjit Singh, Randip Singh, Kuldeep Brar.

All-rounders: Prince Dhiman, Ranjodh Singh-I.

Bowlers: Raja Waqar Khan, Aqtadar Iqbal Khan, Balwinder Singh.

FTH vs RIW Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 79, Grand League

Fateh vs Ripoll Warriors Dream11 Prediction - ECS T10 Barcelona

Fateh vs Ripoll Warriors Dream11 Fantasy Tip - Grand League

Wicketkeepers: Waqar Zafar Mirza, Muhammad Masood.

Batters: Zain Ihsan, Karamjit Singh, Kuldeep Brar.

All-rounders: Surinder Deepak, Prince Dhiman, Ranjodh Singh-I.

Bowlers: Raja Waqar Khan, Gagandeep Singh, Balwinder Singh.

