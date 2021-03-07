FTH vs XI-S Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing-11 Updates for Today's ECS T10 Barcelona Match – Mar 08, 2021

Fateh will be up against XI Stars in the 102nd match of the ECS T10 Barcelona at the Montjuïc Olympic Ground in Barcelona on Monday.

Fateh will be playing their last league match of their ECS campaign. They have won only two of their nine ECS matches and occupy the penultimate position in the Group A points table. They come into this ECS match as the favourites against bottom-placed XI Stars, though.

XI Stars, meanwhile, have registered only a single win in their eight ECS matches, which has seen them languishing at the bottom of the Group A points table. They will head into this ECS game after playing against Gracia earlier in the day.

Both teams will look to end their respective ECS campaigns on a winning note, though.

ECS T10 Barcelona: Squads to choose from

Fateh

Bhawandeep Singh, Gurchahat Singh, Gurpreet Singh, Khwaja Sartajuddin, Kuldeep Singh-I, Yadwunder Sandhu, Amanbir Sran, Davinder Singh, Gurvinder Singh, Iqbal Wajid, Jagroop Singh, Manvir Singh, Naghman Hussain, Randip Singh Daid, Ali Rafiq, Happy Singh, Manjinder Singh Lovely (C), Rajiv Singh, Tajinder Singh, Hargurjit Singh (WK), Harjinder Singh (WK), Lakhvir Singh Vinty (WK), Mirza Hamza Baig (WK) and Shantanu Sharma Sonu (WK).

XI Stars

Asif Mehmood (C), Tabish Qahqous, Tanveer Shah, Ali Ahmed, Umar Riaz, Amir Hamza (WK), Sajid Riaz, Hassan Khan, Imran Ashiq, Aamir Sohail, Muhammad Zaheer, Usman Shah, Hamza Khan, Abubakar Hussain (WK), Muneeb Ishfaq, Ehsan Ullah, Roheed Islam, Zubair Ahmed and Musadaq Mubarak.

Predicted Playing 11s

Fateh

Manjinder Singh Lovely (C), Happy Singh, Shantanu Sharma Sonu, Hargurjit Singh, Gurvinder Singh sr, Harjinder Singh (WK), Tajinder Singh, Azeem Azam, Gurpreet Singh, Kuldeep Singh, Jagroop Singh.

XI Stars

Asif Mehmood (C), Tabish Qahqous, Tanveer Shah, Ali Ahmed, Umar Riaz, Hamza Khan, Abubakar Hussain (WK), Muneeb Ishfaq, Ehsan Ullah, Roheed Islam, Zubair Ahmed.

Match Details

Match: Fateh vs XI Stars, Match 102.

Date: 8th March 2021; 03:00 PM IST.

Venue: Montjuïc Olympic Ground, Barcelona.

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Montjuïc Olympic Ground is an ideal one to bat on. However, it tends to slow down as the match progresses. Batting first and putting up a big total on the board should be a preferable option on this wicket for the team winning the toss.

FTH vs XI-S Dream11 Fantasy suggestions

FTH vs XI-S Dream11 ECS Fantasy Suggestions

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Abubakar Hussain, Asif Mehmood, Tabish Qahqous, Happy Singh, Kuldeep Singh, Manjinder Singh Lovely, Tanveer Shah, Tajinder Singh, Umar Riaz, Muneeb Ishfaq, Gurvinder Singh.

Captain: Manjinder Singh Lovely. Vice-Captain: Tanveer Shah.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Shantanu Sharma Sonu, Abubakar Hussain, Kuldeep Singh, Manjinder Singh Lovely, Tabish Qahqous, Asif Mehmood, Tanveer Shah, Tajinder Singh, Zubair Ahmed, Umar Riaz, Gurvinder Singh, Azeem Azam.

Captain: Gurvinder Singh. Vice-Captain: Manjinder Singh Lovely.