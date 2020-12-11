FUJ vs ABD Dream 11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing-11 Updates for Today’s Dream11 Emirates D20 Tournament Match – December 11th, 2020

Fujairah take on Abu Dhabi in the ninth match of the Dream11 Emirates D20 tournament.

Fujairah have won all their Emirates D20 games so far and only trail ECB Blues in the points table. They are arriving in this Emirates D20 game high on confidence after chasing a target of 120 runs against Dubai.

Meanwhile Abu Dhabi have played two Emirates D20 games and have lost them both. With a net run rate of -2.650, they are stuck at the bottom of the Emirates D20 table.

They take on Dubai Pulse Secure earlier in the day, and the result from that game could also influence their performance in this match.

Emirates D20: Squads to choose from

Fujairah

Hamdan Tahir (wk), Waseem Muhammad, Usman Khan, Muhammad Farooq, Ahmed Raza (C), Sandeep Singh, Muhammad Naeem, Rohan Mustafa, Sabir Rao, Akif Raja, Aayan Khan, Maroof Merchant, Muhammad Umar-Arshad, Lovepreet Bajwa, Laqman Hazrat, Hassan Khalid.

Abu Dhabi

Advertisement

Ben Willgoss (wk), Sahil Sunil Hariani, Aaryan Madani, Surjith Manohardas, Midhun Sudhakar Pattlikkadan (C), Pasindu Wanniarachchi, Mazhar Bashir, Soorya Sathish, Matiullah Khan, Karthik Nagendran, Navalesh Naidoo, Jishnu Vattekkatt Balan, Mudassir Hussain, Paresh Katkar, Osama Hassan, Kai Smith.

Predicted Playing-11s

Fujairah

Hamdan Tahir (wk), Waseem Muhammad, Usman Khan, Muhammad Farooq, Ahmed Raza (C), Sandeep Singh, Muhammad Naeem, Rohan Mustafa, Sabir Rao, Akif Raja, Aayan Khan.

Abu Dhabi

Ben Willgoss (wk), Sahil Sunil Hariani, Aaryan Madani, Surjith Manohardas, Midhun Sudhakar Pattlikkadan (C), Pasindu Wanniarachchi, Mazhar Bashir, Soorya Sathish, Matiullah Khan, Karthik Nagendran, Navalesh Naidoo.

Match Details

Match: Fujairah vs Abu Dhabi, Match 9

Venue: ICC Academy, Dubai

Date and Time: 11th December, 2020, 10:30 PM IST.

Pitch Report

The wicket at the ICC Academy in Dubai is a sporting track. In the last six Emirates D20 games on this track, the team batting first has won thrice. The decision to bat or bowl could come down to what the respective team management consider a better option. The par score on the ground is 145.

FUJ vs ABD Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

Emirates D20

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Hamdan Tahir, Usman Khan, Waseem Muhammad, Surjith Manohardas, Midhun Sudhakar Pattlikkadan, Rohan Mustafa, Mazhar Bashir, Muhammad Farooq, Aayan Khan, Matiullah Khan, Akif Raja.

Advertisement

Captain: Midhun Sudhakar Pattlikkada. Vice-Captain: Rohan Mustafa.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Hamdan Tahir, Usman Khan, Waseem Muhammad, Sahil Sunil Hariani, Midhun Sudhakar Pattlikkadan, Rohan Mustafa, Muhammad Farooq, Pasindu Wanniaracchchi, Aayan Khan, Matiullah Khan, Akif Raja.

Captain: Waseem Muhammad. Vice-Captain: Usman Khan.