FUJ vs ABD Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today’s Emirates D10 League Match - March 26th, 2021

Fujairah will take on Abu Dhabi in an Emirates D10 League fixture on Friday.

Fujairah were handed a major defeat in their opening Emirates D10 League match. Chasing 102 runs for victory against Sharjah, Fujairah could only manage 91 runs. They then defeated Dubai by 26 runs in their second outing and would want to extend their winning form.

Meanwhile, it will be Abu Dhabi’s second match in the Emirates D10 League, losing to Emirates Blue in their opening fixture. They will be desperate to get off the mark on Tuesday.

Squads to choose from:

Fujairah

Waseem Muhammad, Alishan Sharafu, Chirag Suri, Usman Khan, Hamdan Tahir, Sanchit Sharma, Luqman Hazrat, Ahmed Raza, Maroof Merchant, Zahoor Khan, Jiju Janardhan, Yasir Kaleem, Fayaz Dongaroan, Muhammad Ayaz, Zahid Ali, Mujahid Amin

Abu Dhabi

Yodhin Punja (c), Ali Abid, Irfan Ayub, Riyan Mohammad, Aaryan Madani, Abdul Malik, Adil Raza, Fayyaz Ahmed, Muhammad Muzammil, Raees Ahmed Ayan, Waqas Gohar, Utkarsh Srivastava, Mausif Khan

Predicted Playing XIs

Fujairah

Waseem Muhammad, Alishan Sharafu, Chirag Suri, Usman Khan, Hamdan Tahir, Sanchit Sharma, Luqman Hazrat, Ahmed Raza, Maroof Merchant, Zahoor Khan, Jiju Janardhan

Abu Dhabi

Yodhin Punja (c), Ali Abid, Irfan Ayub, Riyan Mohammad, Aaryan Madani, Abdul Malik, Adil Raza, Fayyaz Ahmed, Muhammad Muzammil, Raees Ahmed Ayan

Match Details

Match: Fujairah vs Abu Dhabi

Venue: Sharjah Cricket Association Stadium, Sharjah

Date and Time: 26th March, 2021, 6:30 PM IST

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Sharjah Cricket Association Stadium is batting friendly and high scores are common here. The track is better suited to the pacers than the spinners. The average first innings score at the venue is 123.

Emirates D10 League Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions (FUJ vs ABD)

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Hamdan Tahir, Riyan Mohammed, Ahmed Raza, Waseem Muhammad, Chirag Suri, Muhammad Muzammil, Alishan Sharafu, Mohammad Irfan Ayub, Laqman Hazrat, Muhammad Ayaz, Adil Raza

Captain: Waseem Muhammad. Vice-captain: Alishan Sharafu

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Hamdan Tahir, Riyan Mohammed, Ahmed Raza, Waseem Muhammad, Chirag Suri, Ali Abid, Alishan Sharafu, Mohammad Irfan Ayub, Laqman Hazrat, Muhammad Ayaz, Adil Raza

Captain: Ahmed Raza. Vice-captain: Chirag Suri