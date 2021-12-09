FUJ vs ABD Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Emirates D10, Match 8

Fujairah (FUJ) will be up against Abu Dhabi (ABD) in the eighth match of the Emirates D10 at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium in Sharjah on Thursday.

Fujairah have won their first two Emirates D10 matches and are currently placed at the top of the points table. They beat Sharjah by 19 runs in their last outing. Abu Dhabi, on the other hand, have won one out of their two Emirates D10 matches and are currently fourth in the standings. They defeated Ajman by nine wickets in their last fixture.

FUJ vs ABD Probable Playing 11 Today

FUJ XI

Waseem Muhammad (C), Maroof Merchant, Hamdan Tahir (WK), Ali Khan, Mujahid Amin, Asif Khan, Zeeshan Abid, Zahid Ali, Omer Farooq, Usman Khan, Raja Akifullah Khan.

ABD XI

Ali Abid (C), Osama Hassan Shah, Kamran Atta (WK), Mohammad Irfan Ayub, Ghulam Murtaza, Dilawar Khan Orakzai, Jamshaid Zafar, Salik Shah, Shah Faisal, Attah Urrahim, Mohammad Zubair.

Match Details

FUJ vs ABD, Match 8, Emirates D10

Date and Time: 9th December 2021, 06:00 PM IST

Venue: Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah.

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium is overall a good sporting wicket. With the ball coming on to the bat nicely, the batters will get full value for their shots. Anything around 115-125 should be a good first-innings score, with chasing being the preferred option at the venue.

Today’s FUJ vs ABD Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Hamdan Tahir: Tahir is a hard-hitting batter who can score some quick-fire runs today. He has scored 31 runs at an outstanding strike rate of 206.67 in two Emirates D10 matches.

Batters

Jamshaid Zafar: Zafar has batted exceptionally well in the Emirates D10, scoring 72 runs at a strike rate of 153-plus in two matches. He is currently Abu Dhabi's leading run-scorer in the tournament.

Usman Khan: Khan has been one of the most consistent performers with the bat for Fujairah this season. He has scored 51 runs at a strike rate of 204 in two matches.

All-rounders

Waseem Muhammad: Muhammad has impressed everyone with his all-round performances in the Emirates D10. He has scored 20 runs at a strike rate of 142.86 while also taking five wickets in two matches.

Attah Urrahim: Urrahim can provide you with some valuable points with both the bat and ball on Thursday. He has scored 69 runs at a strike rate of close to 177 in his two outings.

Bowlers

Mujahid Amin: Amin has bowled pretty well in the Emirates D10, scalping six wickets at an economy rate of 7.50 in two matches. He is a genuine wicket-taker.

Ghulam Murtaza: Murtaza has picked up three wickets in two Emirates D10 matches. He can also score some handy runs lower down the order.

Top 5 best players to pick in FUJ vs ABD Dream11 prediction team

Waseem Muhammad (FUJ) - 221 points

Mujahid Amin (FUJ) - 206 points

Ghulam Murtaza (ABD) - 132 points

Zahid Ali (FUJ) - 117 points

Jamshaid Zafar (ABD) - 115 points

Important Stats for FUJ vs ABD Dream11 prediction team

Waseem Muhammad: 20 runs and 5 wickets in 2 matches; SR - 142.86 and ER - 10.50

Ghulam Murtaza: 8 runs and 3 wickets in 2 matches; SR - 114.29 and ER - 11.67

Mujahid Amin: 6 wickets in 2 matches; ER - 7.50

Jamshaid Zafar: 72 runs in 2 matches; SR - 153.19

Usman Khan: 51 runs in 2 matches; SR - 204.00

FUJ vs ABD Dream11 Prediction Today (Emirates D10)

FUJ vs ABD Dream11 Prediction - Emirates D10

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Hamdan Tahir, Ali Abid, Asif Khan, Usman Khan, Jamshaid Zafar, Omer Farooq, Waseem Muhammad, Attah Urrahim, Ghulam Murtaza, Mujahid Amin, Mohammad Irfan Ayub.

Captain: Waseem Muhammad. Vice-captain: Attah Urrahim.

FUJ vs ABD Dream11 Prediction - Emirates D10

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Hamdan Tahir, Usman Khan, Ali Khan, Jamshaid Zafar, Omer Farooq, Waseem Muhammad, Attah Urrahim, Ghulam Murtaza, Dilawar Khan Orakzai, Zahid Ali, Mohammad Irfan Ayub.

Captain: Waseem Muhammad. Vice-captain: Ghulam Murtaza.

Edited by Samya Majumdar