FUJ vs ABD Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Emirates D20, Match 6

Fujairah (FUJ) will be up against Abu Dhabi (ABD) in the sixth match of the Emirates D20 at the ICC Academy in Dubai on Wednesday, 15 June.

Fujairah will come into the match high on confidence after winning their opening game against Sharjah by a massive 56-run margin. They are currently placed at the top of the points table. Abu Dhabi, on the other hand, won their opening fixture against Ajman by 48 runs and are currently placed just below their opponent in the standings.

FUJ vs ABD Probable Playing 11 Today

FUJ XI

Muhammad Waseem (C), Maroof Merchant, Hamdan Tahir (WK), Rohan Mustafa, Vishnu Sukumaran, Kashif Daud, Asif Khan, Umair Ali, Umer Farooq, Akif Raja, Usman Khan.

ABD XI

Ali Abid (C), Atta Ur Rahim, Kamran Atta (WK), Ghulam Farid, Ethan D'souza, Ghulam Murtaza, Muhammad Uzair Khan, Osama Hassan Shah, Mazhar Bashir, Fayyaz Ahmed, Zia Mukhtar.

Match Details

FUJ vs ABD, Emirates D20, Match 6

Date and Time: 15th June 2022, 10:30 PM IST

Venue: ICC Academy, Dubai.

Pitch Report

The pitch at the ICC Academy is a sporting one where the batters will get full value for their shots. However, the wicket tends to slow down as the match progresses, making it a tad difficult to bat on in the second innings. The average first-innings score in the last four games played at the venue is 157 runs.

Today’s FUJ vs ABD Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Kamran Atta: Kamran Atta was the highest run-scorer for Abu Dhabi in the last match, smashing 36 runs at a strike rate of 171-plus. He can be a crucial pick for your fantasy team.

Batters

Usman Khan: Khan is currently the leading run-scorer in the Emirates D20. He scored 106 runs off just 62 deliveries in the opening game against Sharjah.

Asif Khan: Khan mustered 50 runs at a strike rate of 122 in the first match against Sharjah. He is a top-quality batter who could play a big knock in today's game as well.

All-rounders

Rohan Mustafa: Mustafa impressed everyone with his all-round performance in the last match, picking up five wickets at an economy rate of 6.30 and scoring seven runs.

Atta Ur Rahim: Rahim failed to perform in the opening game against Ajman, managing only seven runs. Nonetheless, he is a quality all-rounder who can provide you with some valuable points with both the bat and ball on Wednesday.

Bowlers

Ghulam Murtaza: Murtaza scored 23 runs and also picked up four wickets in the last match. He is surely a must-have pick for this game

Maroof Merchant: Maroof bowled pretty well in the last match against Sharjah, scalping a wicket at an economy rate of 7.33. He is a quality bowler who can be a good budget pick for your fantasy team.

Top 5 best players to pick in FUJ vs ABD Dream11 prediction team

Ghulam Murtaza (ABD) - 185 points

Rohan Mustafa (FUJ) - 178 points

Usman Khan (FUJ) - 168 points

Umair Ali (FUJ) - 84 points

Fayyaz Ahmed (ABD) - 77 points

Important Stats for FUJ vs ABD Dream11 prediction team

Ghulam Murtaza: 23 runs and 4 wickets in 1 match

Rohan Mustafa: 7 runs and 5 wickets in 1 match

Usman Khan: 106 runs in 1 match

Umair Ali: 2 wickets in 1 match

Fayyaz Ahmed: 28 runs and 1 wicket in 1 match

FUJ vs ABD Dream11 Prediction Today (Emirates D20)

FUJ vs ABD Dream11 Prediction - Emirates D20

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Kamran Atta, Usman Khan, Umair Ali, Fayyaz Ahmed, Asif Khan, Rohan Mustafa, Kashif Daud, Atta Ur Rahim, Muhammad Uzair Khan, Maroof Merchant, Ghulam Murtaza..

Captain: Rohan Mustafa. Vice-captain: Ghulam Murtaza.

FUJ vs ABD Dream11 Prediction - Emirates D20

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Kamran Atta, Usman Khan, Umair Ali, Fayyaz Ahmed, Muhammad Waseem, Rohan Mustafa, Kashif Daud, Atta Ur Rahim, Muhammad Uzair Khan, Maroof Merchant, Ghulam Murtaza.

Captain: Rohan Mustafa. Vice-captain: Usman Khan.

