FUJ vs ABD Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Emirates D10, 1st Semi-final

Fujairah (FUJ) will take on Abu Dhabi (ABD) in the first semi-final of the Emirates D10 2021 at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium on Wednesday.

Fujairah have been in outstanding form and are yet to lose a game in the Emirates D10 2021. They finished atop the standings with 20 points and will start as favorites in the first semi-final. Meanwhile, Abu Dhabi have won four out of their 10 Emirates D10 2021 matches. They will have to punch above their weight if they want a positive result against Fujairah today.

FUJ vs ABD Probable Playing 11 Today

FUJ XI

Hamdan Tahir (wk), Usman Khan, Asif Khan, Ali Khan, Waseem Muhammad (c),Raja Akifullah Khan, Mujahid Amin, Zahid Ali, Faisal Altaf, Asfandyar, Nelson Pinto

ABD XI

Mohammad Kamran Atta, Ali Abid (c), Jamshaid Zafar, Faisal Shah, Salik Shah, Ghulam Murtaza, Mohammad Irfan Ayub, Attah Urrahim, Muhammad Zubair Khan, Sahil Sunil Hariani (wk), Osama Hassan

Match Details

FUJ vs ABD, Emirates D10 2021, 1st Semi-final

Date and Time: 15th December, 2021, 5:00 PM IST

Venue: Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah

Pitch Report

The surface at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium generally favors batters, who will get value for their shots. Spinners are likely to find some assistance as well, with 110 being a par total at the venue.

Today’s FUJ vs ABD Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

H Tahir has done immensely well in the Emirates D10 2021 and will be a splendid wicketkeeper-batter choice for your fantasy team.

Batters

U Khan scored 70 runs off just 23 deliveries in the last game against Dubai. He has amassed 313 runs in 10 Emirates D10 2021 matches for Fujairah so far.

J Zafar has consistently provided positive starts at the top order for Abu Dhabi, managing 248 runs in the tournament so far.

All-rounders

W Muhammad has scored 262 runs and picked up 10 wickets in 10 Emirates D10 2021 games. He has been one of the most decisive players in the competition and should be the first captaincy choice for your FUJ vs ABD Dream11 fantasy team.

A Urrahim has been one of the key players for Abu Dhabi in the Emirates D10 2021, taking three wickets in the last match against Sharjah.

Bowler

M Amin will be tasked with leading his side's bowling unit, having picked up 16 wickets so far. He will be looking to add to his tally today.

Top 5 best players to pick in FUJ vs ABD Dream11 prediction team

W Muhammad (FUJ) – 827 points

U Khan (FUJ) – 589 points

M Amin (FUJ) – 560 points

A Urrahim (ABD) – 546 points

J Zafar (ABD) – 433 points

Important stats for FUJ vs ABD Dream11 prediction team

W Muhammad: 262 runs and 10 wickets

U Khan: 313 runs

M Amin: 16 wickets

J Zafar: 248 runs

FUJ vs ABD Dream11 Prediction Today (Emirates D10 2021)

FUJ vs ABD Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #1 - Emirates D10 2021

Fantasy Suggestion #1: H Tahir, U Khan, A Abid, J Zafar, W Muhammad, A Urrahim, M Amin, R Akifullah-Khan, Z Ali, M Irfan Ayub, F Altaf

Captain: W Muhammad. Vice-captain: A Urrahim.

FUJ vs ABD Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #2 - Emirates D10 2021

Fantasy Suggestion #2: H Tahir, A Khan, U Khan, A Abid, J Zafar, W Muhammad, A Urrahim, M Amin, Z Ali, M Irfan Ayub, F Altaf

Captain: U Khan. Vice-captain: M Amin.

Edited by Samya Majumdar