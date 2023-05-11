FUJ vs ABD Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats, Pitch Report for Emirates D50, Match 14

Fujairah (FUJ) will take on Abu Dhabi (ABD) in the 14th match of the Emirates D50 at the Malek Cricket Ground 1 in Ajman on Thursday, May 11. Ahead of the match, here's all you need to know about the FUJ vs ABD Dream11 Fantasy prediction .

Fujairah have been in fine form of late. After losing their first match against Ajman by four wickets, they went on to win their next three matches. Fujairah are second in the table with six points and will be looking to maintain their winning momentum.

Meanwhile, Abu Dhabi have stumbled and stuttered a fair bit in the Emirates D50. They lost their first three games before beating the Emirates Blues in their last outing. They are currently fifth in the standings.

FUJ vs ABD Match Details, Emirates D50

The 14th match of the Emirates D50 will be played on May 11 at the Malek Cricket Ground 1 in Ajman. The match is set to take place at 4:30 PM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

FUJ vs ABD, Emirates D50, Match 14

Date and Time: 11th May 2023, 4:30 PM IST

Venue: Malek Cricket Ground 1, Ajman

Live Streaming and Broadcast: FanCode

FUJ vs ABD Pitch Report

Matches held at the Malek Cricket Ground 1 have been high-scoring encounters. With the boundaries being short, batters have played risk-free big shots. Bowlers have to be careful with their lines and lengths.

Last 5 matches (Emirates D50)

Matches won by teams batting first: 2

Matches won by teams bowling first: 3

Average first-innings score: 251.33

Average second-innings score: 181

FUJ vs ABD Form Guide (Last 5 matches)

Fujairah: L-W-W-W

Abu Dhabi: L-L-L-W

FUJ vs ABD probable playing 11s for today’s match

Fujairah Injury/Team News

There are no injury reports.

Fujairah Probable Playing 11

Vishnu Sukumaran, Usman Khan, Waseem Muhammad, Rohan Mustafa, Zahid Ali, Raja Akifullah Khan, Umer Farooq, Hamdan Tahir, Muhammad Sadiq, Kashif Daud, Saqib Manshad.

Abu Dhabi Injury/Team News

There are no injury reports.

Abu Dhabi Probable Playing 11

Mohammad Kamran Atta (wk), Sahil Sunil Hariani, Ali Abid, Fayyaz Ahmed, Osama Hassan-Shah, Attah Urrahim, Mazhar Bashir, Ghulam Murtaza, Muhammad Uzair Khan, Zia Mukhtar, Adnan Danish.

FUJ vs ABD Dream11 match top picks

Top Wicketkeeper pick

M Kamran Atta (4 matches, 174 runs, Average: 43.50)

M Kamran Atta is his side's second-highest run-scorer in the Emirates D50 with 174 runs in four matches at an average of 43.50.

Top Batter pick

J Figy (4 matches, 186 runs, Average: 46.50)

J Figy is the leading run-scorer for Abu Dhabi. He has amassed 186 runs in four games at an average of 46.50 with the help of two half-centuries.

Top All-rounder pick

U Ali Khan (4 matches, 6 wickets, Economy Rate: 5.27)

U Ali Khan has done a fine job with the ball in hand, taking six wickets at an economy rate of 5.27.

Top Bowler pick

M Rohid (4 matches, 8 wickets, Economy Rate: 5.03)

M Rohid is the highest wicket-taker for his team, having scalped eight wickets in four games at a commendable economy rate of 5.03.

FUJ vs ABD match captain and vice-captain choices

M Usman

M Usman has been in outstanding form with the bat, slamming 217 runs in four games at an unbelievable average of 108.50, with three half-centuries along the way. He should definitely be the captaincy choice of your FUJ vs ABD Dream11 fantasy team.

S Khan

S Khan has hammered 228 runs in four matches at an average of 57 and a strike rate of just over 100.

5 Must-picks with player stats for FUJ vs ABD Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Players Stats Dream11 Fantasy Points M Usman 217 runs 323 points S Khan 228 runs 287 points M Rohid 8 wickets 276 points M Kamran Atta 174 runs 269 points U Ali Khan 6 wickets 249 points

FUJ vs ABD match expert tips

M Usman and S Khan could make a strong impact in this game and could prove to be safe captaincy choices for your FUJ vs ABD Dream11 fantasy team.

FUJ vs ABD Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 14, Head to Head League

FUJ vs ABD Dream11 Prediction Team, Match 14, Head to Head League

Wicketkeepers: M Kamran Atta, Z Abid

Batters: M Usman (c), S Khan (vc), J Figy, Asif Khan

All-rounders: U Ali Khan, A Gopalkrishna, R Mustafa

Bowlers: M Rohid, M Bashir

FUJ vs ABD Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 14, Grand League

FUJ vs ABD Dream11 Prediction Team, Match 14, Grand League

Wicketkeepers: M Kamran Atta (vc), Z Abid

Batters: M Usman, S Khan, J Figy

All-rounders: U Ali Khan, A Gopalkrishna, R Mustafa

Bowlers: M Rohid (c), M Jawad-Ullah, M Amin

Poll : 0 votes